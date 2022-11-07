Read full article on original website
This hideous 6,000-pound monstrosity is the biggest fish ever caught
A group of researchers in Portugal discovered the largest fish ever found back in 2019. The giant sunfish, which weighed over 6,000 pounds, was dead, floating on the surface of the water when they found it. The researchers were in the area, working off the coast of the Azores when they spotted the carcass and hauled it to shore.
WATCH: Rare ‘Alien-Like’ Sunfish Appears in Front of Researcher
A dedicated Cetacean researcher, Jared Towers bought a home right on the coast so that he would never be too far away from his beloved sea life. His front door mere feet from the water of Alert Bay, Towers often spends time looking out onto the shimmering surface, hoping to spot a killer whale or sea lion.
Mystery Plant: Common weed an interesting American native
“(Annie)’d go out in the evening and pick a mess of it … Carry it home and cook it for supper, ‘Cause that’s about all they had to eat.” — lyrics by Tony Joe White Of course, Annie would only...
This Warthog Has the Worst Wakeup Call From a Leopard
South Africa’s Lowveld region of Mpumalanga is home to the Sabi Sand Game Reserve, which is close to the Kruger National Park. The Sabi Sand Game Reserve, often known as Sabi Sand Wildtuin, is a collection of exclusive game reserves. The Sabie River, which forms the park’s southern boundary,...
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
Watch Octopuses Hurl Shells at Each Other in Bizarre Underwater Brawl
The first of its kind footage shows a rare, aggressive social interaction between a group of 10 octopuses.
Almost Extinct Animals
The world is home to a vast array of amazing animals, but sadly, many of them are now at risk of extinction. A nearly extinct pangolin is sitting atop a man's head in Namibia.Image by Alexander Strachan from Pixabay.
New unusual bee species discovered with dog-like snout
A new native bee species with a dog-like "snout" has been discovered in Perth bushland though Curtin-led research that sheds new light on our most important pollinators. Published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research, author Dr. Kit Prendergast, from the Curtin School of Molecular and Life Sciences, has named the new species after her pet dog Zephyr after noticing a protruding part of the insect's face looked similar to a dog's snout, and to acknowledge the role her dog played in providing emotional support during her Ph.D.
Mysterious Hairy Sea Monster Washed Ashore in Oregon Beach Finally Identified
Scientists have finally recognized the large, hairy blob that washed ashore on a beach in Oregon. Dead animals frequently wash up in unidentifiable stages of decay. When giant animals perish at sea, the gasses released during their body's breakdown cause the corpse to float, ultimately washing ashore. Locals questioned if...
Scientists Discover Mysterious New Owl Species With Unusual Hoot
With scientists around the world dedicating their lives to learning about the world around us, with hundreds of years of research behind them, you would think there’s nothing left to discover about the Earth’s 197-million-square-mile surface. The fact is, however, that what we think we know about our little blue planet is an ever-evolving tale. New discoveries are made all the time, with new species emerging on a daily basis. Among the species most recently discovered (in relative terms) is a strange new owl. Researchers dubbed the bird the Principe-Scops Owl, scientific name Otus bikegila.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The longest-living animals can survive for centuries and millennia, even pausing the aging process altogether. Here are the longest-living animals in the world.
LOOK: Zombie-Like Pigeons With Twisted Necks Wander the Streets After Catching Viral Illness
You’ve heard of zombie deer before, but what about zombie pigeons? Last month, zombie deer, who were found to be suffering from EHD (Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease), popped up all over Ohio. They soon began to appear in other U.S. states as well. They appeared feverish, bloated, and unaware, a major concern for wildlife officials. This month though, we’re facing an entirely different problem. Recently, people have begun spotting zombie-like pigeons with twisted necks as they wander the streets. Experts have found that the birds are suffering from a viral illness of their own.
'Hell Fish Species' That Died Alongside the Dinosaurs 66 Million Years Ago Unearthed in North Dakota
The dinosaur-killing asteroid that struck an area on what is now the Chicxulub crater in Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico, could have also led to the extinction of an ancient "hell fish" 66 million years ago. This is according to a new study, wherein paleontologists unearthed fossils of two newfound ancient species...
Gator Quietly Stalks Egret And… Gets Eaten By A Bigger Alligator
Ope, ya gotta be quicker than that. It’s a tale as old as time… nature is all about the survival of the fittest. Regardless of its opponent, you’ll see creatures battle it out to the death with another, just so they have a meal for the night so they can survive.
Kenya's famous matriarch elephant has died
Africa's largest female tusker elephant has died. Dida, who is considered the matriarch of Tsavo East National Park in Kenya, died from natural causes this week, Kenya Wildlife Service said. She was believed to be between 60 and 65 years old."Dida was a truly an iconic matriarch of Tsavo and a great repository of many decades worth of knowledge," Kenya Wildlife Service said. "She shepherded her herd through many seasons and challenging times."Dida was a tusker elephant, meaning she had tusks so large they scraped the ground. There are only about 25 or so tuskers left in the world, most of which...
Giant beasts once roamed Madagascar. What happened to them?
Three ring-tailed lemurs hanging out in a tree. Deposit PhotosThe remote island was once crawling with giant Subfossil lemurs, 10 foot-tall elephant birds, and giant tortoises.
Researchers Discover an Ancient Parrot Bone in Mexico, Indicating Ancient Indigenous Parrot Trade
Indigenous communities in the American Southwest have been importing colorful parrots from Mexico for centuries. However, according to a recent study, some parrots may have been captured locally rather than transported from afar. The study calls into question the widely held belief that all parrot remains discovered in American Southwest...
Female octopuses will chuck seashells at males who irk them
Having eight arms can make for some interesting sporting events (just check out the weird history of octopus wresting). But, if the idea of battling it out with a 100-pound, multi-armed sea beast wasn’t scary enough, imagine having eight arms throwing seashells at you. A study published today in the open-access journal PLOS ONE shows octopuses deliberately throwing debris like silt and shells, sometimes directed at other octopuses, for the first time.
In honor of Halloween, here are the six weirdest monkeys in the world
Humans are often considered a weird primate—we’re hairless, walk exclusively on two legs, wear clothes, cook our food, and the list goes on. However, we certainly aren’t the only weird primates out there, and it could be argued that some monkeys are even weirder and wilder than humans, from venomous bites to bright red, hairless faces to full-moon fights, meet six of the weirdest monkeys:
Blue whales eat 10 million pieces of microplastic a day: study
Blue whales consume up to 10 million pieces of microplastic every day, research estimated Tuesday, suggesting that the omnipresent pollution poses a bigger danger to the world's largest animal than previously thought. Under the most likely scenario, the blue whales ate up to 10 million microplastic pieces a day.
