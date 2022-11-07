ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
WTGS

Checking in with some of the winners of Election Day in Coastal Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Incumbent U.S. Representative Buddy Carter has been re-elected to serve Georgia's 1st Congressional District. Carter won with 59.17% of the vote, defeating Democratic challenger Wade Herring. “This is my home where I’ve lived all my life and where I intend to live all my...
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wins re-election

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won re-election in Tuesday's election, defeating Democrat challenger Bee Nguyen, according to Fox News. With nearly all precincts reporting in the state, Raffnesperger has just under 54% of the vote. Raffensperger rose to prominence after the 2020 Presidental...
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp wins re-election, defeats Stacey Abrams

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp is projected to win re-election, defeating Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for the second time, according to Fox News. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Kemp became the 83rd governor of Georgia in January 2019, narrowly defeating...
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

Ellen Weaver claims victory in SC Superintendent of Education race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Conservative Ellen Weaver claimed her victory for the Superintendent of Education race Tuesday night. Weaver beat Democratic nominee Lisa Ellis becoming South Carolina's next Superintendent of Education. Weaver received roughly 55% of the votes while Ellis received roughly 40% of the vote, according to the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WTGS

Murder rate at highest level since 1991 in South Carolina: Report

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its completed Crime in South Carolina 2021 Report on Thursday, and it showed "alarming" increases in murder and weapon violations. The rate of murders in South Carolina officially increased by 0.89% while weapon law violations were up...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WTGS

Rising GOP star Kristi Noem wins reelection in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (TND) — Republican Kristi Noem has won reelection for governor in South Dakota, according to The Associated Press. Noem beat Democratic challenger Jamie Smith. Noem has been speculated as a possible running mate for former President Donald Trump if he decides to run for president in 2024, although she is a potential candidate herself if Trump decides not to enter the race.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
WTGS

Woman celebrates 115th birthday as oldest person in U.S.

LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCCI) — An Iowa woman celebrated her 115th birthday Monday making her the oldest person in the United States. Bessie Hendricks has lived through 21 presidents, two World Wars, a depression, the sinking of the Titanic and two Chicago Cubs World Series Championships. For a 115th...
LAKE CITY, IA
WTGS

Father-in-law of former Bengals player sells $2 billion lottery ticket

LOS ANGELES (AP/WKRC) - Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy