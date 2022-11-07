Despite blowout win over Cal Poly, the question remains: How good are the Griz really?

Read full article on original website
KULR8
Rylan Ortt returns from long absence at opportune time for Montana State's defense
BOZEMAN — Montana State safety Rylan Ortt was healthy for last season’s Football Championship Subdivision title game and for the first eight games of this season. Yet all he could do was watch. Ortt was suspended by the NCAA for six games because he failed a drug test....
KULR8
Montana State's Kira Thomsen named national volleyball player of week
BOZEMAN — Montana State junior outside hitter Kira Thomsen has been named the GameChanger/American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Week after guiding the Bobcats to wins over Sacramento State and Portland State this past weekend. The product of Parker, Colorado, becomes the first Bobcat in history to...
montanasports.com
Bobcats hold at No. 3, Griz remain at No. 16 in Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll
The FCS regular season is winding to a close with only two weeks left, and the playoff picture is becoming more and more solidified. In the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, there was no movement for Montana and Montana State, and little changes in the rest of the Big Sky Conference.
KULR8
Bobcat Football Victory Brings Big Sky Honors to Bozeman
In addition to sophomore kicker Blake Glessner earning Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week honors on Monday, Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen was pleased with his entire team for their effort in their 41-38 win over Northern Arizona. "Awfully proud of the guys for hanging in...
Popular Montana Football Coach In The Running For A New Job?
In his first season last year as the Head Coach of the Montana State Bobcats, Brent Vigen took his team to the National Championship game. After the season, he signed an extension to remain a part of the University for multiple years. Fast forward to this year and Coach Vigen...
KULR8
'Pressure busts pipes:' Montana blasted at Duquesne in first look at new-look squad
A disastrous first half doomed Montana in its season opener at Duquesne. The Griz, who paired nine newcomers with seven returners this season, were blown out on the road Tuesday in their first game in front of a crowd after playing some closed-door scrimmages. They trailed by 26 points at halftime and went down by as many as 42 in the second half of their 91-63 loss.
bitterrootstar.com
Nine to be inducted into new Stevensville Hall of Fame
Steve Lewis, a 5th grade teacher at Stevensville Schools, has been working on the Stevensville Hall of Fame project for the past year, and the first nine people chosen for the honor will be inducted at a holiday gala on December 3rd (see accompanying story). Lewis came up with the...
KULR8
Hardin volleyball heads to state as Eastern A champions for first time in over a decade
HARDIN--The state volleyball tournament starts this week in Bozeman, and the Hardin Lady Bulldog volleyball team is headed to state as divisional champions for the first time in 17 seasons. They say that for them, winning the divisional tournament was about putting the pieces together for what they've done all...
explorebigsky.com
University of Montana, Montana State hold post-election forums next week
Will legislators be nasty or nice to each other? And how will election results affect Montanans?. The University of Montana and Montana State University-Bozeman are each holding forums next week on those topics. The Zoom events are free and open to the public. UM Nov. 9: “Can Civility Prevail in...
Tweets About Missoula, Montana That Are Too Real
Live anywhere long enough, and you'll get used to the local intricacies and customs. As they say, "When in Rome, do as they Romans do." When you come to Missoula, you better get used to our weather, driving practices, and other customs so you don't drive yourself completely bonkers when you get here. Here are some of Twitter's best to help you understand the Garden City...enjoy them now while Twitter is still around.
Forget ESPN, Let’s Help Montanans Make it to GameDay in Missoula
A Montana lawmaker is working on a bill to try and bring ESPN's "GameDay" to Montana. Cool. But shouldn't our Montana lawmakers being working on making it easier for Montanans to be able to make it to GameDay?. That was my reaction when I heard the news that a Missoula...
Above average numbers at west-central Montana hunter check stations
FWP states hunter check stations in west-central Montana are reporting elk and deer harvests up from last year and the five-year average.
Racist, Awful, Sad. The Top 7 Worst Reviews Of Bozeman, Montana.
We hear about the good and bad of every town through this little thing called the internet. Trolls especially like to make themselves heard through this forum, but we get some honesty as well. Though these reviews of Bozeman go back a few years, do you think they're accurate?. Everyone...
KULR8
Heavy snow creating severe driving conditions along I-90 in Missoula area
MISSOULA, Mont. - Heavy snow is creating severe driving conditions along I-90 in and outside Missoula Wednesday. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road map said there are severe driving conditions along US-93 between Junction Interstate 90 at West Missoula and Saint Ignatius:. at Junction Montana 200-Bonner and Milltown-Exit 109.
One Acre in Big Sky Costs HOW Much?
We all know real estate in the Gallatin Valley is outrageously expensive, but have you seen how much it is in Big Sky?. It hurts every time I look at the average price of homes, condos, or townhomes in Gallatin Valley. I thought the housing market was ridiculous here in Bozeman, until I saw the cost of houses in Big Sky.
Power outage repaired in Lolo
NorthWestern Energy reported a power outage is impacting over 200 customers in Lolo on Monday afternoon.
beckersasc.com
Montana JCPenney to be converted to ASC, orthopedic clinic
The Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman, Mont., is undergoing a $50 million redevelopment that will turn a JCPenney into a 45,000-square-foot ASC from Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health and a clinic from Ortho Montana, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Nov. 8. The medical pavilion will open in 2023 and is part...
Missoula City Councilor Reports Levy Flier to Political Practices
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula City Councilor Sandra Vasecka has filed a complaint with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices over a flier that was mailed out to thousands of Missoula County residents in support of the Crisis Services Levy. KGVO News reached out to Vasecka who explained her...
NBCMontana
Police in Washington search for missing man last seen in Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — The Arlington Police Department in Washington state sent out a missing person report for a 44-year-old man from Arlington who was last seen in Missoula County. Officials say Randal J. Clevenger was last at his home Sunday at 9:30 a.m. driving a dark blue Ford Fusion...
Montana Highway Patrol Copes With Nearly 30 Westside Crashes in 8-Hours
Judging from the dayshift Wednesday for Montana Highway Patrol troopers, we have a lot more work to do before we're used to winter driving again. The onset of Wednesday's storm resulted in dozens of crashes on Western Montana's main highways with troopers handling nearly 30 crashes between 9 am and 5 pm.
