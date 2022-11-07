Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
LIVE WEB CAMS: Check out how Nicole impacts Port Canaveral, Daytona Beach, Flagler Beach and Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Nicole brings severe weather to Florida, you can check out what things are looking like via our live web cameras. From Port Canaveral to Flagler Beach to Daytona Beach and back to Orlando, you can see how Nicole is impacting Central Florida. [TRENDING: Florida amendment...
click orlando
WATCH: Live Florida beach cams as Hurricane Nicole slams into east coast
Hurricane Nicole is expected to make landfall on Florida’s east coast Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Take a look below at some of the live cameras in cities throughout Florida as the storm makes its way to the east coast. To track Hurricane...
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the road, bridge closures in Central Florida due to Nicole
Nicole is expected to impact roadways in Central Florida as it makes its way into the state through the east coast of the state Wednesday night into Thursday. Here is a list of road and bridge closures in Central Florida counties as of 4:17 a.m. Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS:...
click orlando
Publix modifies some Florida store hours due to Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – Publix is modifying some of its stores’ hours in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole. According to Publix’s website, 65 stores in the state will have modified operational hours due to the storm. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to...
click orlando
PHOTO TIMELINE: Here’s when Nicole will strike, rip across Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole is nearing the south Florida coast and should make landfall in the next few hours. Nicole is expected to make landfall around 2 a.m. Thursday, then weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern U.S. Thursday through Friday. Here is an hour-by-hour look at...
click orlando
Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole devours Florida shore
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – A Wilbur-by-the-Sea beachside home was left on the edge of a sandy cliff early Wednesday after rough surf and storm surge caused by Hurricane Nicole washed away about 20 feet of sand and yard. Video from the scene shows a bricked area outside the home partially...
click orlando
News 6 viewers, reporters share images showing Nicole’s impacts across Central Florida
Nicole made landfall in Florida early Thursday, but impacts have been felt well before its arrival. Rain and wind have hammered the area. Storm surge has led to significant beach erosion, forcing mandatory evacuations at some buildings in Volusia County in danger of collapse. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
click orlando
Power outages from Hurricane Nicole hit major providers in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Public Service Commission on Wednesday morning began to chart power outages attributed to Hurricane Nicole. As of 9 p.m., 8,128 accounts were without power statewide, according to the PSC. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida | Florida...
click orlando
Here’s how the weather is looking in Central Florida after Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – After enduring rainfall from Nicole, Central Florida will see a stretch of sunshine and dry conditions for several days. Rain bands from Nicole lashed the Orlando area on Wednesday and Thursday, and there’s a 40% chance of rain Friday, with highs in the low 80s.
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s what impacts Central Florida could see from Hurricane Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning, and now the storm’s center is making its way into Central Florida. Wind gusts and heavy rain increased throughout Wednesday night into Thursday morning. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida |...
click orlando
Should you stay or go? These Central Florida counties issue evacuation orders for Tropical Storm Nicole
CENTRAL FLORIDA – As Tropical Storm Nicole moves closer to Central Florida, some counties are urging residents to evacuate. Here is what we know about each county’s evacuation guidance. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida | Florida amendment 2 not approved...
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Outer reaches of Tropical Storm Nicole already raining on Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nicole is forecast to strike Florida as a hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday, but the vast storm on Tuesday afternoon was already spinning downpours into Central Florida. As of Tuesday afternoon, Tropical Storm Nicole was about 300 miles northeast of the northwestern Bahamas, moving west...
click orlando
Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
click orlando
Central Florida airports announce closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando International Airport announced it will be putting a halt to commercial operations Wednesday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. According to airport officials, operations will cease starting at 4 p.m., and they won’t resume until the weather improves enough for operations to continue. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
MODELS, TRACK, MORE: Strengthening Nicole nearing hurricane status on route toward Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a hurricane and is projected to pass over Central Florida this week. Impacts from Nicole are expected to ramp up, bringing rain to Central Florida through the day on Wednesday and Thursday and eventually late Friday. It will then push to the north toward the Carolinas.
click orlando
🤠Nudists, cowboys and hate mail topics in Florida’s Fourth Estate podcast
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s not new. Florida’s Fourth Estate vodcast (video podcast) has been hosted by News 6 anchors Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden for about four years now. “This is a show where we select the topics, we select the guests, there’s no teleprompter. It’s more casual and direct so you get to know who we are,” said Matt.
click orlando
Here’s how Tropical Storm Nicole could impact Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to near the east coast of Florida, watches and warnings are now in effect for every county in east Central Florida. A hurricane warning is in effect for all of Brevard County, coastal Volusia and coastal Flagler counties. This means hurricane conditions can be expected within the next 36 hours. Farther inland, a tropical storm warning is in effect for inland Volusia, Lake, Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. A tropical storm watch is also now in effect for Sumter, Marion and inland Flagler counties.
click orlando
Tropical Storm Nicole: Sandbag locations, county-by-county
ORLANDO, Fla. – With parts of east Central Florida still cleaning up from Hurricane Ian, some municipalities are getting a jumpstart on sandbag distribution because of Tropical Storm Nicole. The system is expected to hit Florida’s east coast Wednesday into Thursday. Here are the latest sandbag locations, county-by-county....
click orlando
TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole weakens to tropical storm after Florida landfall
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nicole weakened to a tropical storm from being a Category 1 hurricane Thursday morning after making landfall near Vero Beach. According to National Hurricane Center’s latest update at 4 a.m., Nicole was 25 miles northwest of Vero Beach, moving west-northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are Central Florida’s early voting figures ahead of Election Day
Election Day is Tuesday, and those who didn’t vote by mail or come out for early voting will have their final chance to cast a ballot in the 2022 midterm elections. As of Monday evening, here are the numbers for Central Florida’s early voters and mail-in ballots. [TRENDING:...
Comments / 0