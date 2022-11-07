Read full article on original website
Harvard Health
Williams to step down as dean of Harvard Chan School
Michelle A. Williams announced on Thursday that she will step down as dean of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. Williams, a renowned epidemiologist who has published widely on maternal and child health, will remain on the faculty. After a year-long sabbatical, she plans to resume the research, teaching, and mentoring that have long been at the center of her academic career.
University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony
A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
msn.com
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
When I meet other parents, their first question is usually: "Where do your kids go to school?" There are more "advantaged" schools in our town where attendance supposedly equates to higher test scores, better opportunities, and — as the thinking goes — college success. Slide 1 of 4:...
The Hardest Colleges to Get Into
A college education can be key to upward economic mobility in the U.S. Earning a bachelor’s degree not only opens the door to different employment opportunities, but it also increases earning potential and improves job security. A degree can also contribute meaningfully to personal growth. Still, among the thousands of colleges and universities in the […]
Andrew Young Launches Scholarship Fund For Students Attending Historically Black Colleges And Universities
Former Mayor of Atlanta Andrew Young has launched a scholarship fund for HBCU students. The post Andrew Young Launches Scholarship Fund For Students Attending Historically Black Colleges And Universities appeared first on NewsOne.
CNBC
These are the top 10 liberal arts colleges in the U.S. that offer students the best value
The U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of the colleges and universities that offer students the best value. This year's list weighs each school's ranking on the overall U.S. News best colleges report, plus the 2021-2022 net cost of attendance at the school for an out-of-state student who received the average level of need-based financial aid.
Phys.org
'Once students knew their identity, they excelled': How to talk about excellence in Indigenous education in Australia
When we talk about Indigenous education in Australia, it almost always includes three words: "close the gap." The federal government's Indigenous education priorities highlight school attendance, literacy and numeracy and year 12 attainment. This frames students and their families as a "problem" to "fix." In other areas of education, the...
k12dive.com
Educator shortages are a real crisis — especially in special education
Myrna Mandlawitz is a legislative consultant for the Council of Administrators of Special Education. The Economic Policy Institute reports a projected shortfall of around 200,000 public school teachers by the 2025-26 school year without significant intervention. Add to that the fact that 340,000 fewer students enrolled in teacher preparation programs in 2018 than in 2010.
What Should Colleges Care About?
This is an edition of Up for Debate, a newsletter by Conor Friedersdorf. On Wednesdays, he rounds up timely conversations and solicits reader responses to one thought-provoking question. Later, he publishes some thoughtful replies. Sign up for the newsletter here. Last week I asked, “If you were in charge of...
How can I connect with students who are culturally different from me?
I want to be a more culturally responsive teacher, but my background isn’t the same as many of my students. How do you initiate a conversation with a student to begin building a relationship regarding their cultural experiences? — Curious for Conversation Curious for Conversation,I once worked with a highly qualified, veteran teacher who growled at students she did not like. I know it...
Center for Ethnic Studies discusses ethnicity, looks to help students understand their identity
Hoping to better understand what an ethnical identity can mean, the Center of Ethnic Studies within the Humanities Institute hosted a panel for students. Credit: Amani Bayo | Lantern Reporter.
bestcolleges.com
Resource Guide for Black and African American Students in STEM
Black professionals and recent graduates make up only 9% of the STEM workforce. In 2018, only 7% of STEM bachelor's degree earners were Black or African American. Also, Black college students report facing challenges while pursuing STEM degrees. Learn about resources, services, and colleges working to address the diversity gap.
wonkhe.com
Confronting the challenges of working as a contractor in higher education
Around 46 per cent of staff who teach in higher education are on casual contracts. Contracts like this are campaigned against by university and college unions around the country. These employment terms can be seen as a blessing or a curse, depending on the individual. Many cite issues of job...
facultyfocus.com
Strategies for Accommodating Students with Disabilities in Higher Education
Over the last 30 years, federal laws like the Americans with Disabilities Act (1990) opened the door for more students with disabilities to enroll in college. While statistics show that the 2015-2016 academic year ushered in an increasing number of students with disabilities in higher education, countless students do not inform their university about their disability. Surprisingly, only one-third of students with disabilities reported it to their institution (NCES, 2022). Considering these numbers, perhaps more students would report their disability if they felt assured professors would support them academically. Although technological advancements have provided faculty tools for helping accommodate students with disabilities, there are a few strategies faculty could find useful when designing their courses. Implementing these strategies are not only beneficial for teachers, but they also have the power to ease additional challenges for students pursuing a post-secondary degree with a disability.
