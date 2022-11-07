Read full article on original website
DWI charges brought against Callaway County Sheriff after October arrest
MOBERLY — Randolph County prosecutors have formally charged Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism with two misdemeanor charges after an arrest last month on suspicion of driving while under the influence. KRCG 13 broke the story in October of Chism's arrest, though no charges had been officially brought forward until...
Tri-State schools impress at Culver-Stockton Scholastic Bowl Invitational
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Some of the Tri-States best and brightest students competed at Culver-Stockton at the Scholastic Bowl Invitational. "We had officially planned since 2019 to do this at least once a year, and then when the pandemic hit, we couldn't do it for a couple of years," said professor of history at Culver-Stockton and organizer of the Scholastic Bowl Invitational Scott Giltner. "So, we were glad to just see it come back at all."
2 Lewistown teens injured after car goes airborne
Two Lewistown teens on Thursday were injured after their car went airborne in a single vehicle crash on Highway 6 about two miles west of Lewistown. A 16-year-old boy was driving eastbound around 4:30 a.m. when his Chrysler PT Cruiser swerved off the right side of the road, returned back to the roadway, then swerved off the left side of the road before becoming airborne, overturning, and smashing into a fence, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
