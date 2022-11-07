CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Some of the Tri-States best and brightest students competed at Culver-Stockton at the Scholastic Bowl Invitational. "We had officially planned since 2019 to do this at least once a year, and then when the pandemic hit, we couldn't do it for a couple of years," said professor of history at Culver-Stockton and organizer of the Scholastic Bowl Invitational Scott Giltner. "So, we were glad to just see it come back at all."

CANTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO