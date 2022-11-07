ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Come hungry to the Panama City Greek Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 46th Annual Greek Festival is back in Panama City. The food fest is on Friday, November 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 19th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each day, organizers will begin serving lunch at 10 a.m. You can find all food and festivities at The St. John Theologian Greek Orthodox Church located at 136 W Baldwin Road in Panama City.
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

Possible ride shutdowns at the National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A final decision will be made on Wednesday to determine if the incoming weather could close down certain rides at the National Peanut Festival this Thursday. The National Peanut Festival Board says 35-40 MPH winds could affect the taller rides at the fair, but they do...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

11 children find forever homes during National Adoption Month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 11 children celebrated National Adoption Month to the fullest Monday morning at NWF Health Network in Panama City. They now have forever families. “I’m feeling happy because I get to be with a family who will take care of me,” adopted child Izzy Nummy said....
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Well if you weren’t hungry before watching this week’s Time Travel Tuesday, you will be after. Local Historian Bill Hudson shared a blast from the past featuring clips of restaurants like Sonny’s BBQ and The Cheese Barn. Hudson said these places were favorite spots in their time.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Teachers speak out at Bay District School Board meeting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay District School board room was filled Tuesday with plenty of teachers and retired teachers ready to speak up. Both the public and the board members sounded off on teachers’ pay. One thing everyone could agree on is the negotiations seem to be stuck. “What is your long-term plan […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Student senators say money is missing

Florida A&M University’s Student Senate gathered Monday for their weekly meeting in the Efferson Student Union. During the meeting, the senators went over upcoming events, confirmations and new bills they would like to pass this academic year. Londe Mondelus, pro tempore, led the first half of the meeting due...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

PC appoints the city manager as new CRA Executive Director

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —  Panama City commissioners have appointed someone to take over the Community Redevelopment Agency duties from Michael Johnson. City manager Mark McQueen will serve as the CRA’s temporary executive director, in addition to his normal city manager duties.  Johnson quit after accounting questions involving some of his other responsibilities. He’s since […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
AL.com

Alabama teen in superhero costume arrested for kidnapping, beating minor in Florida

Two Alabama residents have been charged with kidnapping a minor and related crimes in Florida, the sheriff’s office in Jackson County, Fla., has announced. According to information released by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a kidnapping or abduction early Saturday, Nov. 5. “Upon arrival, deputies found a minor with her hands bound behind her back,” reported the JSCO. “After further investigation, it was determined that the minor was picked up by Coby Jerome Jordan on Friday evening. Later, they met up with two other females, one being Molly Michele Jarrett. Around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, the victim was taken to an abandoned building, where Jordan beat her and bound her hands and feet. A short time later, the victim was dropped off and left alone under a tree, where she eventually escaped.”
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole

Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. On this busy election Tuesday, one local group made sure people can cast their ballots even if they don’t have a way to get to the polls. New leadership changes coming to FAMU. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
LEON COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

Community mourns elderly couple lost in apparent murder-suicide

Holmes County residents have been in shock to learn that an elderly couple beloved throughout the community perished in an apparent murder-suicide. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said what occurred was obvious based on the way Buford and Sue Williams were discovered in their home on Highway 179 late Monday morning.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

Social media sting operation lands one on multiple charges

A covert sting operation on social media landed a Ponce de Leon man jailed for multiple charges. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Thomas Bell, 48, of Ponce de Leon on November 8, after Bell made contact with who he believed to be a 15-year-old female through a covert Facebook account that was being operated by an HCSO investigator.
PONCE DE LEON, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Local Election Winners: Three Incumbents and Three New Faces

Mayor John Dailey held off a challenge from Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, winning by just under 4,000 votes. Incumbent Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox won re-election over Josh Johnson. Also, two new faces will be introduced later this month to fill the seats vacated by Dozier (District 5) and the untimely death of Commissioner Jimbo Jackson (District 2).
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools announced that schools will be closed on Thursday, November, 10th 2022. Leon County Schools tweeted: The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Tallahassee and Leon County. Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday, November 10, 2022. All after-school activities...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Oxford Home could get annexed from Bay County to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A parcel of land in Bay County stirred up a debate at Tuesday’s Panama City Commission Meeting. City commissioners did a first reading of an ordinance involving the voluntary annexation of land along State Avenue in Bay County. The property will use Panama City...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Child heart surgery scam seen in the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nationwide scam known as the “Sofia Scam” has been spotted in several Panhandle areas. Individuals on local highways are holding a poster with an image of an infant that asks for money for Sofia’s heart surgery. On Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the scam. “This […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy