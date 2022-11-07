Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Come hungry to the Panama City Greek Festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 46th Annual Greek Festival is back in Panama City. The food fest is on Friday, November 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 19th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each day, organizers will begin serving lunch at 10 a.m. You can find all food and festivities at The St. John Theologian Greek Orthodox Church located at 136 W Baldwin Road in Panama City.
wdhn.com
Possible ride shutdowns at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A final decision will be made on Wednesday to determine if the incoming weather could close down certain rides at the National Peanut Festival this Thursday. The National Peanut Festival Board says 35-40 MPH winds could affect the taller rides at the fair, but they do...
WJHG-TV
11 children find forever homes during National Adoption Month
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 11 children celebrated National Adoption Month to the fullest Monday morning at NWF Health Network in Panama City. They now have forever families. “I’m feeling happy because I get to be with a family who will take care of me,” adopted child Izzy Nummy said....
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Well if you weren’t hungry before watching this week’s Time Travel Tuesday, you will be after. Local Historian Bill Hudson shared a blast from the past featuring clips of restaurants like Sonny’s BBQ and The Cheese Barn. Hudson said these places were favorite spots in their time.
Teachers speak out at Bay District School Board meeting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay District School board room was filled Tuesday with plenty of teachers and retired teachers ready to speak up. Both the public and the board members sounded off on teachers’ pay. One thing everyone could agree on is the negotiations seem to be stuck. “What is your long-term plan […]
thefamuanonline.com
Student senators say money is missing
Florida A&M University’s Student Senate gathered Monday for their weekly meeting in the Efferson Student Union. During the meeting, the senators went over upcoming events, confirmations and new bills they would like to pass this academic year. Londe Mondelus, pro tempore, led the first half of the meeting due...
WCTV
Tropical Storm Nicole : List of Big Bend school closures
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several Big Bend school districts are closing Thursday, November 10th in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Keiser University (classes online)
PC appoints the city manager as new CRA Executive Director
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners have appointed someone to take over the Community Redevelopment Agency duties from Michael Johnson. City manager Mark McQueen will serve as the CRA’s temporary executive director, in addition to his normal city manager duties. Johnson quit after accounting questions involving some of his other responsibilities. He’s since […]
Alabama teen in superhero costume arrested for kidnapping, beating minor in Florida
Two Alabama residents have been charged with kidnapping a minor and related crimes in Florida, the sheriff’s office in Jackson County, Fla., has announced. According to information released by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a kidnapping or abduction early Saturday, Nov. 5. “Upon arrival, deputies found a minor with her hands bound behind her back,” reported the JSCO. “After further investigation, it was determined that the minor was picked up by Coby Jerome Jordan on Friday evening. Later, they met up with two other females, one being Molly Michele Jarrett. Around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, the victim was taken to an abandoned building, where Jordan beat her and bound her hands and feet. A short time later, the victim was dropped off and left alone under a tree, where she eventually escaped.”
WCTV
Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole
Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. On this busy election Tuesday, one local group made sure people can cast their ballots even if they don’t have a way to get to the polls. New leadership changes coming to FAMU. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
holmescounty.news
Community mourns elderly couple lost in apparent murder-suicide
Holmes County residents have been in shock to learn that an elderly couple beloved throughout the community perished in an apparent murder-suicide. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said what occurred was obvious based on the way Buford and Sue Williams were discovered in their home on Highway 179 late Monday morning.
holmescounty.news
Social media sting operation lands one on multiple charges
A covert sting operation on social media landed a Ponce de Leon man jailed for multiple charges. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Thomas Bell, 48, of Ponce de Leon on November 8, after Bell made contact with who he believed to be a 15-year-old female through a covert Facebook account that was being operated by an HCSO investigator.
tallahasseereports.com
Local Election Winners: Three Incumbents and Three New Faces
Mayor John Dailey held off a challenge from Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, winning by just under 4,000 votes. Incumbent Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox won re-election over Josh Johnson. Also, two new faces will be introduced later this month to fill the seats vacated by Dozier (District 5) and the untimely death of Commissioner Jimbo Jackson (District 2).
Thousands of classic cars will be in Panama City Beach this weekend
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — You might notice an increase of unique cars on Panama City Beach roadways this week. The three-day ‘Emerald Coast Cruizin’ car show is taking place at Aaron Bessant Park. There is expected to be several thousand hot rods, classic cars, and trucks to see at the event. Kickoff celebrations […]
WCTV
Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools announced that schools will be closed on Thursday, November, 10th 2022. Leon County Schools tweeted: The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Tallahassee and Leon County. Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday, November 10, 2022. All after-school activities...
WJHG-TV
Oxford Home could get annexed from Bay County to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A parcel of land in Bay County stirred up a debate at Tuesday’s Panama City Commission Meeting. City commissioners did a first reading of an ordinance involving the voluntary annexation of land along State Avenue in Bay County. The property will use Panama City...
Florida, Tampa Bay vote numbers ahead of Election Day 2022
Election day is on the horizon and early voting has ended. Here's the current balance of votes for Florida ahead of Tuesday's election.
Alabama Man And Woman Arrested After Kidnapping And Beating Girl In Florida
An Alabama man and woman have been arrested after allegedly kidnapping a child, transporting her to Florida, and beating her. On Saturday, Nov. 5, around 6:15 a.m., deputies in Jackson County, Florida, responded to a call regarding a possible kidnapping-abduction. When deputies arrived, they found
Air Force and Navy pilots participate in Tyndall’s Checkered Flag
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’ve noticed a lot more jet sounds over the last week, there’s a good reason. More than 60 jets took off Monday morning, into the skies above Tyndall Air Force Base. The Department of Defense is conducting its bi-annual Checkered Flag air-to-air combat exercises at Tyndall Air […]
Child heart surgery scam seen in the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nationwide scam known as the “Sofia Scam” has been spotted in several Panhandle areas. Individuals on local highways are holding a poster with an image of an infant that asks for money for Sofia’s heart surgery. On Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the scam. “This […]
