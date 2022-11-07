LeBron James will miss first game of the season against Jazz

Mike Trudell: LeBron James (left foot soreness) will miss tonight’s game at Utah. Lonnie Walker IV (Non-COVID illness) is also out, as is Patrick Beverley (Non-COVID illness) for the second straight game. Anthony Davis (low back tightness) is probable.

📺https://t.co/WSLBz72FZX

For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We discuss the Cavs loss, Anthony Davis’ invisible 4Q’s, LeBron’s frustration, the mental toll of anemic offense and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

youtu.be/0w1bQHZCwIo

NEW POST: Maybe the Pedestal Was a Mistake? (Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Adam Silver and the NBA's PR Malaise)

LeBron James injury update: Lakers star out vs. Jazz with foot issue as L.A. stares down 2-8 start

cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro…

Really disagree with the LeBron declining narrative making the rounds. The only major dip for him as a scorer compared to the 2020 title has been 3PT shooting.

2PT%:

2020: 56.4

2023: 55.6

FTA:

2020: 5.7

2023: 4.9

Usage%:

2020: 31.5

2023: 31.7

3PT%:

2020: 34.8%

2023: 21% – 2:39 PM

LeBron James will not play the second night of the back to back tonight in Utah, per the Lakers

LeBron James is OUT tonight vs. the Jazz

David Locke @DLocke09

No LeBron James for the Lakers tonight against the Utah Jazz. Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker also out for the Lakers. Three of their starters this season. Anthony Davis is listed as probable – 1:46 PM

No LeBron tonight against the Jazz.

Fenway Group (& Lebron) selling Liverpool for $3 billion

Hello new frontrunners for an NBA Las Vegas expansion team…? – 1:33 PM

Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Cavs loss, Anthony Davis’ 4th quarter disappearances, LeBron’s frustration, how the Lakers’ scoring issues are hurting the defense, and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:19 PM

From Sunday night @BleacherReport As LeBron James and Anthony Davis Struggle, Does a Trade Still Make Sense for Lakers?

About nine months ago, LeBron James praised #Cavs turnaround. So I asked him last night about his view of them now, after adding Donovan Mitchell and beating him for the first time since he went to LA.

They’ve got his attention.

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/c… – 11:45 AM

There’s no galaxy brain solution to the Lakers’ problems.

They’re either going to give up the two picks to put a coherent supporting cast around LeBron and AD or they aren’t. It’s that simple. There’s no sidestepping that question. – 11:19 AM

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on LeBron James: I don't think I see that spark in Bron

sportando.basketball/en/kentavious-… – 11:10 AM

Dyson Daniels to @sportingnews: “I’m a defender. I go in there, defend the best players. They’re throwing me in the fire, but that’s what I want.”

Pels have put him on LeBron, Westbrook, Luka, and Dejounte Murray in his first three games. He’s already a great defender. pic.twitter.com/4ydmVgzocw – 10:29 AM

New story: A close look at the Lakers' roster that can't seem to make open looks and how it impacts LeBron James' game.

Most 20/5/10 games by active players:

224 — Westbrook

Most 20/5/10 games by active players:

224 — Westbrook

224 — LeBron

LeBron James seems to love what's going on in Cleveland.

Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!

🏈 Deion Sanders’ Impact on HBCUs

🏀 Kyrie Irving Controversy

🏀 LeBron’s New Allegiance

Listen Here: 📻 https://t.co/cGXZj8cDMl pic.twitter.com/qQYKSjzq0V – 11:12 PM

LeBron pays tribute to Takeoff

New story: Anthony Davis only took 2 shots in the 2nd half in LA's Sunday loss. How does that get fixed? LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Darvin Ham all had different answers

#Cavs-Lakers wasn’t about LeBron & what Cleveland no longer has. It was a showcase of this rise that LeBron praised

“They have a really good team, a great coach, well-balanced and a bunch of kids on their team that seem like they just want to play ball”

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/c… – 9:21 PM

#Cavs flip the script on LeBron, Lakers for the first time since 2018.

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/c… – 7:45 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Asked what he makes of the Cavs now that he's played them, LeBron references his @Jason Lloyd interview last season, saying last time he talked about the Cavs, "I got in trouble."

LeBron James: "Our record is what our record is."

LeBron James on trying to get Anthony Davis going offensively

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

A big question for me at the start of the season was whether LeBron and AD would look good enough that it was worth trading picks to surround them with more talent. They don’t right now. – 6:08 PM

Red-hot #Cavs make it eight straight – turn up D, blow past cool-shooting Lakers after H, 114-100; start 3Q on 13-4 run, go on 17-0 run in 3Q/4Q to seal the deal; CLE holds LAL to 36pts after H; Mitchell, 6th game of 30+; first time CLE has beaten LeBron in Lakers uniform. pic.twitter.com/jRHjUaK7uf – 6:06 PM

Eight straight wins for the #Cavs. The 8-1 start ties the 1976-77 team for the best start to a season without LeBron James in franchise history. – 6:04 PM

Lakers drop to 2-7 after 114-100 loss to Cleveland. LeBron James led Lakers with 27 points, AD and Russell Westbrook both had 19. Donovan Mitchell had 33 for Cavs and Darius Garland had 24. – 6:01 PM

FINAL: Cavs 114, Lakers 100.

Great start. Bad finish. Lakers were outscored 56-36 after halftime. LeBron still having shooting issues. Westbrook and Davis faded in the second half. The supporting cast couldn’t pick it up offensively. Getting to be familiar issues. – 6:00 PM

CAVS WIN! Cleveland moves to 8-1 with a win over LeBron and the Lakers, 114-100. Photo: AP #Cavs pic.twitter.com/F2VD4KTF6x – 6:00 PM

Final: Cavs 114, Lakers 100

The Lakers fall to 2-7. A six-point halftime lead turned into a 14-point loss. LeBron James had 27 points and 7 rebounds. AD had 19 points and 12 rebounds. Russell Westbrook had 19 points and 10 assists.

Up next: at Utah tomorrow. – 6:00 PM

The Lakers fell apart in the 2nd half with a 114-100 loss to the Cavs. LA is now 2-7. LeBron 27p 7r 4a; AD 19p 12r; Westbrook 19p 10a 2s 7tos. The Lakers shot 8-for-26 from 3 and had 17 turnovers leading to 21 pts for CLE. Mitchell had 33p for The Land.

The Lakers allow Allen to get an offensive rebound and putback, putting the Cavs up 109-92 with 4:50 left. Lakers are cooked. Ham put in Russ, LeBron and AD together early in the quarter to push and close the gap, but it didn't work.

LeBron just ended a streak of 16 straight misses from 3-point range.

He’s the only player on the Lakers’ roster who shot the league average or better on at least 100 3PA last season. – 5:49 PM

That breaks a streak of 16 straight 3-point misses for LeBron James. He's hit just two FG attempts outside of a 5-foot radius of the rim today.

Dave McMenamin @mcten

LeBron James is 0-for-3 from 3 today – extending his current cold spell to 16 missed 3s in a row, going back to the 4th Q of the loss in Denver.

Third quarter: Cavs 87, Lakers 80

The Cavs outscored the Lakers 29-16 in another dreadful third-quarter performance from LA. The Lakers’ 3-point (4-18, 22.2%) and FT (10-18, 55.6%) struggles are catching up to them. Stopped playing with pace. LeBron has 22. AD has 19 and 11. – 5:28 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Here's a formula for Lakers success this season: AD (17p 8r), Russ (14p 5a), LeBron (12p 4r) all playing well at the same time and LAL's defense holding its opponent under 40% from the field. Lakers up 64-58 at the half on Cleveland.

Good news: Garland, Mitchell go off for 21pts apiece; bad news: rest of team is 4-22FG; #Cavs still right there – trail LAL at H, 64-58; Mitchell, 6-9FG, 9-9FT; Garland, 6-11FG, 3-6 3ptFG; Mobley, Allen, scoreless, combined 0-6FG, 3PF each; LAL's Davis, 17pts; LeBron, 12.

Lakers 64, Cavs 58 at the half. AD with 17, Russ with 14, LeBron with 12. Lakers have been impressive in many respects, but the Cavs' guards are walking buckets: Garland and Mitchell each have 21 points.

Halftime: Lakers 64, Cavs 58

Anthony Davis has 17 points and 8 rebounds. Russell Westbrook has 14 points and 5 assists. LeBron James has 12 points. The Lakers are dominating the Cavs 38-16 in the paint. The teams have combined to attempt 40 FTs (Cavs at 91.%, Lakers at 58.8%). – 4:47 PM

Big play … LeBron's and-1 in transition drew the 3rd PF on Allen, who will sit. Mobley has 2 PF's, too.

LeBron just drove into Jarrett Allen's chest for an and-1. The CLE big man has three fouls.

Look at these dudes LeBron is sharing the floor with right now. Sheesh. – 4:18 PM

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook combine to score 27 points on 12-of-15 shooting in the first quarter. That has to be their best quarter as a trio. – 4:12 PM

LeBron finishes after crashing to the floor. Westbrook steals an inbounds pass. AD finishes after crashing to the floor, too. Lakers crowd elated with things coming together.

LAL are off to a good start in this day game against the Cavs, scoring the first 7 before Mitchell grabbed a ball that got deflected by the Lakers and drew a PF.

Brown Jr. has a 3, and LeBron and AD both scored at the rim.

Brown Jr. has a 3, and LeBron and AD both scored at the rim. – 3:44 PM

Lakers’ starters vs. Cleveland:

Kendrick Nunn

Lonnie Walker IV

Troy Brown Jr.

LeBron James

Anthony Davis – 3:19 PM

Lakers starters vs Cavs: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kendrick Nunn, Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr.

Lakers starters today vs. Cleveland at 12:30 on @SpectrumSN:

Kendrick Nunn (in for Patrick Beverley)

Lonnie Walker IV

Troy Brown Jr.

LeBron James

Anthony Davis – 3:00 PM

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said LeBron James has handled his injuries/illness this week “like a champ.” Ham: “He’s one of the guys that I hardly ever worry about. He’s going to do everything with his due diligence and everything within his power to be on the floor.” – 2:59 PM

Lakers officially determine that LeBron James (sore left foot), Anthony Davis (tight lower back) and Wenyen Gabriel (non-Covid illness) will be available for today's game vs the Cavs

LeBron James is 9 of 51 on above the break 3 point shots – 2:57 PM

NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Cavaliers at Lakers

LeBron usually brings out his best when facing his former/hometown squad, but the GCOAT has been struggling for at least the last two Lakers’ games. And this Cleveland team (7-1) might be a legit title contender. pic.twitter.com/FwUdceb2jz – 2:20 PM

Lakers have updated that Wenyen Gabriel is AVAILABLE today. Darvin Ham said a little earlier that LeBron AD are good to go as well.

Darvin Ham says both LeBron James and Anthony Davis will play today. He hasn’t decided who will replace Patrick Beverley in the starting lineup yet. – 1:56 PM

LeBron and AD will play for Lakers vs Cavs, per Darvin Ham

And what do NBA players happen to believe on the Jewish topic? How many players share Irving’s general outlook? Is it 5%? Is it 20%? I couldn’t tell you, but it’s a nontrivial amount, even if LeBron James is trying to create some distance between Irving and the others. Hell, LeBron himself was rapping about “getting that Jewish money” on IG back in 2018. The day after, guys in the Warriors’ locker room were mostly aghast that anyone would take issue with LeBron doing this. -via House of Strauss / November 7, 2022

Kleiman praised LeBron James as a trailblazer and said he and Durant have already put feelers out there. “I think if LeBron is able to get into Vegas and then you see D-Wade in Utah, I think that only probably opens up the runway even moreso for Kevin having an opportunity to do that,” Kleiman said. “And, you know, we’ve put our flags in the ground, and we have appropriate relationships, and we’re doing our behind-the-scenes due diligence.” -via Insider.com / November 7, 2022

“Right now, LeBron is thinking for everyone instead of just being LeBron,” Frye said. “And it’s just like, damn. You just want to see him be able to just — I don’t want to say relax, not relax — but to be sort of one-dimensional. Do you need him as point guard? Do you need him as off guard? Where do you need him? And he does that. “Not like, ‘Hey, LeBron … we just need you to do a little bit of everything.'” -via ESPN / November 7, 2022