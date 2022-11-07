Read full article on original website
Carbondale man sentenced to 10 years for ‘indecent solicitation of a child’
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “indecent solicitation of a child.”. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez’ office, Travis D. Parrish, 37, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.
Cape Girardeau man faces murder charge out of Pemiscot County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces a murder charge out of Pemiscot County. Jamourion Grimsley, 20, was arrested on Nov. 7. Deputies from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, members of the U.S. Marshal Service Heartland Fugitive Task Force and surrounding agencies, served an arrest warrant on Grimsley on Monday.
Jonesboro, Ill. man sentenced on vehicle, gun, theft charges
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 9th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia woman for criminal damage and criminal trespass to property as well as resisting arrest. Rebecca Osborne of South Poplar was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a final decision on formal charges by the State’s Attorney’s office.
High-speed police chase leads to arrest in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A high-speed chase involving a Graves County Sheriff’s deputy Monday evening leads to the arrest of a Paducah man. Jura Dailey, 38, was arrested and charged with DUI, fleeing or evading police, speeding 100 mph in a 55 zone and wanton endangerment for forcing other vehicles off the roadway.
Jeff Diederich takes over as the new Williamson Co. sheriff
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A new sheriff is taking over in Williamson County. On Tuesday night, November 8, Jeff Diederich won the race. Diederich said he wants to add more leadership, training and funding for services in Williamson County. Diederich has more than 10 years of law enforcement background, most...
White County Sheriff’s Department Release’s Recent Reports
A lot of activity for the White County Sheriff’s Department over the last few days. On Tuesday, November 1st, at about 3 PM, Officer George Spencer spoke with Clarence Lucas of Carmi on the phone about someone on his Shawnee Oil Company lease, located on County Road 2400, northwest of Illinois Highway One.
Sheriff’s office seeking information about severely injured dog
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in regards to an injured dog. The sheriff’s office said a severely injured Pitbull was found by a railroad worker on the tracks near Division Street, underneath the John Puryear overpass in Paducah, on Friday, November 4.
Williamson County Sheriff's Office seeks information on aggravated battery suspect, vehicle
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office is asking members of the public for help identifying a person suspected of aggravated battery and the suspect's vehicle. The sheriff's office says deputies were called around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to the area of Spillway Road about a mile...
Carmi Police Department Reports Three Arrests Over The Weekend
Two were booked into the White County Jail on Friday. At around 3:20 p.m. an Officer with the Carmi Police Department stopped 33 year old Colton Shelow near Elm and 4th Street while on his moped. Shelow was arrested for Driving While License Suspended and Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. Shelow paid $250 bond and was released.
Centralia Police Respond To Shooting At South Maple In Centralia
From the Centralia, IL Police Department Facebook Page:. On 11/6/22 at 21:34pm, Centralia Dispatch received multiple 911 calls for shots fired in the 500 block of South Maple. While in route to the call, Centralia Dispatch received a report that a female subject had been shot. Patrol officers arrived on...
KY man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County, IL
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Kentucky man died in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 57 in Williamson County. A white truck tractor semi-trailer driven by David R. Vaughn, 41, of Fairfield, Ill. was traveling northbound on I-57 at milepost 52. A deer ran onto the road. Vaughn...
1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 in Williamson Co.
Williamson Co. deputies looking for suspect, vehicle in reported possible battery
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for help identifying a suspect and a vehicle in connection with a reported possible battery. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the area of Spillway Road, about 1 mile south of Route 13, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 for a report of a possible battery.
Missing Paducah teen found safe
Paducah Police said Luke Pace was located and is safe. The Paducah Police Department are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. Luke Pace was last seen in the 200 block of Mohawk Drive in Paducah. Pace is a black male, 5'8" and 146 pounds with black hair...
High-speed pursuit in Graves County nets Paducah man
A Monday evening pursuit from Symsonia to Lowes in Graves County resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. A Graves County Sheriff's deputy was parked in front of Symsonia Elementary when just before 6:30 p.m someone got the deputy's attention to report a vehicle driven by someone they thought might be intoxicated.
Jackson PD collects more than 130 pounds of prescription drugs
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – Jackson Police Department collected more than 130 pounds of prescription drugs for the DEA national Drug Take-Back day last weekend. The goal, according to Jackson Police Department Cpl. Rick Whitaker, is to give people a safe harbor in discarding their drugs. “It’s a way for...
Police: One killed after vehicle slams into overturned truck on I-57
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - One person is dead after a traffic crash this morning on Interstate 57 in Williamson County. The accident occurred early this morning around 5:00 a.m. on Interstate 57 northbound around one mile south of the Main Street exit in Marion. Reports indicate a box truck traveling northbound...
West Frankfort dispatcher helps family successfully deliver baby
WEST FRANKFORT - A local telecommunicator was honored on Tuesday night for her efforts to help a family successfully deliver a baby last month. On October 8th, Dispatch Corporal Sarah Emberton received a 911 call from a caller requesting an ambulance for his pregnant wife who believed she was having the baby.
