Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
Red Sox decline option on ex-Yankees pitcher
James Paxton has one foot out the door. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports the Boston Red Sox are declining their two-year, $26 million option on the left-hander. Now Paxton has to decide if he wants to opt in for 2023 on a one-year, $4 million deal. But that seems unlikely. Per Speier:
Yankees could sign familiar bullpen arm in free agency
The Yankees are losing a few bullpen pieces this off-season to free agency, notably Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro. With Scott Effross also expected to miss all of 2023, having undergone Tommy John surgery, the team may be looking for a piece to add this off-season. The Yankees...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
Pair of Mets opt out of contracts | Red Sox’s makes Xander Bogaerts free agency decision
The Hot Stove is heating up. The MLBPA announced Monday nine more players have decided to opt out of their contracts and become free agents:. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The headliner here is Bogaerts, who had three years and $60 million remaining on his deal and...
Yankees prospect named International League Pitcher of the year; Mets infielder named IL All-Star
Good news for the New York farm systems. Minor League Baseball announced its 2022 International League honors on Monday and Yankees’ Greg Weissert was named as both the league’s Pitcher of the Year as well as the top relief pitcher. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo makes opt-out decision, report says
UPDATE (12:13 p.m.): The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Yankees are expected to give Anthony Rizzo the $19.65M qualifying offer. Of course. Terrific two-way player.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Rizzo signed a two-year, $32 million contract before the 2022 season, then went...
Amazin' Avenue
Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker officially opt out
As the offseason begins to get underway in full, both Taijuan Walker and Jacob deGrom have exercised their opt outs and will head to free agency. With Chris Bassitt also declining his end of a $19M mutual option, that leaves the Mets with only Max Scherzer and Carlos Carrasco (presuming his option is picked up) remaining from last year’s top-5 starters.
Ex-Yankees farmhand signs up for another season in Korea
Socrates Brito is staying put. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Socrates Brito has re-signed with KBO’s Kia Tigers. Contract will pay him $800K guarantee with the chance to make $300K more in incentives.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 30-year-old outfielder played...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge named AL MVP finalist
The BBWAA awards finalists have been revealed. And Yankees’ Aaron Judge is a finalist for the American League MVP award. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He will be going up against Los Angeles Angels slugging ace Shohei Ohtani, and Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez. The 30-year-old...
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/9/22
CBS Sports | R.J. Anderson: With the World Series firmly in the rearview mirror, the hot stove is officially ... well, not yet hot, but lukewarm. As the first order of business, teams are now in the process of extending the qualifying offer to free agents. While nothing is yet official, it seems likely that the Yankees will extend one, which is valued at $19.65 million this winter, to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who opted out of the second year of his two-year, $32 million contract on Monday.
