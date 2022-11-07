Before I went on this mission trip, I promised myself I’d only listen to the blues while I was down there. I thought I wasn’t going to meet or talk to anyone; I didn’t even know other schools were going. I was anxious because I didn’t know what to expect. By the end of it, I promised myself something new–I was going to talk more to people and be more outgoing. Now, I’ll tell you about how I came to that conclusion.

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO