New Orleans, LA

WWL-TV

The wait is over. Hubig's Pies return to store shelves

NEW ORLEANS — The wait is finally over. Hubig’s Pies have returned to store shelves. The triumphant return, initially set for Monday, was delayed after a problem with a machine that wrapped the pies. On Wednesday, Rouse’s Markets shared that apple and lemon pies returned to shelves, with pie lovers lining up at 5 a.m. to secure their own.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana craft beer brewers feeling pressure of inflation: ‘an absolute nightmare’

In his 26 years as head of Abita Brewing Co. in Covington, David Blossman has never faced inflationary headwinds like he has endured this year. Prices for malt, a key grain for the company’s brewing process, are up 30% over last year. The same goes for sugar, crucial to the company’s soda lineup. At one point this summer, the carbon dioxide Abita uses to carbonate beverages and clean storage tanks was twice as costly as usual.
LOUISIANA STATE
Eater

Emeril Lagasse Permanently Closes Second Restaurant in New Orleans

One of Emeril Lagasse’s longest-running restaurants, NOLA in the French Quarter, has closed permanently, the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reports. It’s the second longtime New Orleans spot the celebrity chef’s restaurant group has closed this year, following Emeril’s Delmonico in February 2022. NOLA, first opened on St....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Hubig’s Pies comeback struggles on 1st full day

NEW ORLEANS — After more than ten years, the first-day Hubig's Pies were supposed to be back on store shelves, didn't quite go as planned. A problem at the plant delayed shipments across the New Orleans area. Monday, a sign on the door at Zuppardo's Family Marker in Metairie let customers know there were no Hubig's for sale. The sign stopped Bob Schultz in his tracks.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

Can’t find Hubig’s Pies? Here is why

NEW ORLEANS — After selling more than 10,000 pies at a pop-up location last week, Hubig's Pies was poised to open big by bringing pies to retail stores across New Orleans on Monday. That didn’t happen. Store shelves sat empty of pies on Hubig’s big day because of...
WDSU

Hubig's Pies are back on the market after 10 years

NEW ORLEANS — Hubig's Pies owner Andrew Ramsey announced that the pies are back on the market after production was shut down 10 years ago. The pies will be sold in local stores starting Monday and are on sale Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. or while supplies last at Hancock Whitney Branch on S. Carrollton Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Acadiana Table

Louisiana Oyster Loaf

With one bite of this classic New Orleans recipe – Louisiana Oyster Loaf – I am transported back to a long ago time when simplicity reigned in Creole cooking. It is a basic recipe that elevates Louisiana oysters to spiritual heights. For a born and bred Louisiana boy,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
mcclancystudents.info

Thibodaux Louisiana Mission Trip Reflection

Before I went on this mission trip, I promised myself I’d only listen to the blues while I was down there. I thought I wasn’t going to meet or talk to anyone; I didn’t even know other schools were going. I was anxious because I didn’t know what to expect. By the end of it, I promised myself something new–I was going to talk more to people and be more outgoing. Now, I’ll tell you about how I came to that conclusion.
THIBODAUX, LA

