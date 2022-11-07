Read full article on original website
WWL-TV
The wait is over. Hubig's Pies return to store shelves
NEW ORLEANS — The wait is finally over. Hubig’s Pies have returned to store shelves. The triumphant return, initially set for Monday, was delayed after a problem with a machine that wrapped the pies. On Wednesday, Rouse’s Markets shared that apple and lemon pies returned to shelves, with pie lovers lining up at 5 a.m. to secure their own.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana craft beer brewers feeling pressure of inflation: ‘an absolute nightmare’
In his 26 years as head of Abita Brewing Co. in Covington, David Blossman has never faced inflationary headwinds like he has endured this year. Prices for malt, a key grain for the company’s brewing process, are up 30% over last year. The same goes for sugar, crucial to the company’s soda lineup. At one point this summer, the carbon dioxide Abita uses to carbonate beverages and clean storage tanks was twice as costly as usual.
Eater
Emeril Lagasse Permanently Closes Second Restaurant in New Orleans
One of Emeril Lagasse’s longest-running restaurants, NOLA in the French Quarter, has closed permanently, the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reports. It’s the second longtime New Orleans spot the celebrity chef’s restaurant group has closed this year, following Emeril’s Delmonico in February 2022. NOLA, first opened on St....
WWL-TV
Hubig’s Pies comeback struggles on 1st full day
NEW ORLEANS — After more than ten years, the first-day Hubig's Pies were supposed to be back on store shelves, didn't quite go as planned. A problem at the plant delayed shipments across the New Orleans area. Monday, a sign on the door at Zuppardo's Family Marker in Metairie let customers know there were no Hubig's for sale. The sign stopped Bob Schultz in his tracks.
Hubig's Pies Are Returning to New Orleans Stores Today
No one has been able to get their hands on these pies since that tragic day until now.
Hubig's Pies are back; 10,000 sold on first day
According to the company’s president emeritus, Hubig’s Pies will make their return to New Orleans-area grocery and convenience stores on Monday.
NOLA.com
Luxury homes for $1 million and up: New in River Ridge, French provincial in Mandeville
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
wbrz.com
New Orleans-based taco stand and margarita joint coming to Mid City in December
BATON ROUGE - A popular restaurant with two locations in New Orleans is planning its third in the heart of Mid City. The Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden is coming to Government Street in December, and owners plan to add to the "Mid City vibe" with its Garden District locale.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in New Orleans 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in New Orleans this year? This post covers Christmas New Orleans 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in New Orleans, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
Can’t find Hubig’s Pies? Here is why
NEW ORLEANS — After selling more than 10,000 pies at a pop-up location last week, Hubig's Pies was poised to open big by bringing pies to retail stores across New Orleans on Monday. That didn’t happen. Store shelves sat empty of pies on Hubig’s big day because of...
WDSU
Hubig's Pies are back on the market after 10 years
NEW ORLEANS — Hubig's Pies owner Andrew Ramsey announced that the pies are back on the market after production was shut down 10 years ago. The pies will be sold in local stores starting Monday and are on sale Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. or while supplies last at Hancock Whitney Branch on S. Carrollton Avenue.
fox8live.com
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
theadvocate.com
History erased: The Troxler cottage stood in the Quarter for almost 2 centuries
You win some, and you lose some. It’s an age-old adage, one adopted more often than not by losers eager to take the sting out of a defeat. But that doesn’t take away from its underlying truth — or its application to all aspects of life. That...
Acadiana Table
Louisiana Oyster Loaf
With one bite of this classic New Orleans recipe – Louisiana Oyster Loaf – I am transported back to a long ago time when simplicity reigned in Creole cooking. It is a basic recipe that elevates Louisiana oysters to spiritual heights. For a born and bred Louisiana boy,...
NOLA.com
Winners announced from Oak Street Po-Boy Fest 2022 in New Orleans; see list
Once again, the Oak Street Po-Boy Fest turned its namesake street into a playground of different po-boy possibilities, with classics served alongside some wild flights of local culinary imagination. The Nov. 6 event marked its first full return since the pandemic, restoring one more facet of the local festival calendar.
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisine
I would like to pay homage to the entrepreneurial spirit of the enslaved Black female cooks who paved the way for the Black women culinary entrepreneurs in New Orleans of today. Freed and Enslaved Black Women coveted the traditions and cultures of the Motherlands, ultimately contributing to what we know now as New Orleans Creole and Southern Soul Food.
mcclancystudents.info
Thibodaux Louisiana Mission Trip Reflection
Before I went on this mission trip, I promised myself I’d only listen to the blues while I was down there. I thought I wasn’t going to meet or talk to anyone; I didn’t even know other schools were going. I was anxious because I didn’t know what to expect. By the end of it, I promised myself something new–I was going to talk more to people and be more outgoing. Now, I’ll tell you about how I came to that conclusion.
NOLA.com
Power to the People: Could New Orleans take control of its power utility?
Editor's Note: This story is part of Gambit's "Climate of Change" series on climate change and labor in partnership with the Solutions Journalism Network. A modified version of this story appeared in Gambit's Nov. 8 print edition. Two decades ago, people in Winter Park, Florida, were fed up with their...
Election Day Eclipse: How to see the second total lunar eclipse of 2022
The lunar event will be the second total eclipse this year, and the last to occur until 2025.
‘Get what you’re paying for,’ NOLA’s new sanitation contractor promises to keep up pickups
Waste Pro and IV Waste are taking over trash collection in areas that were once covered by Metro Services. Homeowners have been waiting for this day.
