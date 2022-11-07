Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Crowded emergency departments may affect patients throughout the hospital
Prior research has established that crowding in emergency departments can lead to worse outcomes for patients receiving emergency care. Patients in a crowded emergency department become sicker and are more likely to die than those treated in less crowded conditions, but the problems associated with emergency department crowding do not end at the unit's door. New research from Penn State showed that crowded emergency departments are associated with higher rates of death throughout the hospital.
NJ Medical Center: Uses Opioid Proxy For Incredible Pain Relief
Researchers have found an alternative to opioids. It is a replacement that will reduce dependency on this medication for pain relief. The research says this method has few side effects and is effective. But few U.S. health facilities accept it as a treatment method. The most known case of its use is in a New Jersey medical center.
"It's going to be a rough winter": Hospitals overwhelmed by pediatric patients with respiratory virus
Hospitals in 33 states are seeing a dramatic rise in children suffering from the respiratory virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Cases have more than doubled in 25 states, putting a strain on hospitals — with some facilities so overwhelmed, they're running out of beds. At Connecticut Children's hospital,...
Biden warned staffing shortages sparking exodus of emergency room physicians, nurses
A group of medical organizations on Monday warned President Biden that hospital emergency departments were reaching a “breaking point” as they deal with influxes of patients seeking beds that are not available. The medical groups, which include the American Medical Association and American Psychiatric Association, cautioned that the...
programminginsider.com
‘Is There a Doctor on the Plane?’ Dr. Paul DeLeeuw Explains Why Physicians Fear These Words
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. After many years of schooling, residencies, board certifications, and fellowships, doctors and specialists are well-equipped to assess and treat patients. Many physicians are exposed to a wide variety of medical conditions and emergency situations that require quick thinking, deductive reasoning, and immediate care. But as some doctors have learned, even providing life-saving care under extreme distress can be a thankless job – and so comes this particular tale from Dr. Paul DeLeeuw.
Why disabled patients struggle to find doctors
This story originally featured on Undark. Ben Salentine, associate director of health sciences managed care at the University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System, hasn’t been weighed in more than a decade. His doctors “just kind of guess,” his weight, he said, because they don’t have a wheelchair-accessible scale.
BBC
O'Brien urology inquiry: Swab 'left inside patient for months'
A consultant urologist left a 6.5cm swab in a patient after surgery and failed to identify it in a scan three months later, an inquiry has heard. The public inquiry concerns the work of Aidan O'Brien at the Southern Trust between January 2019 and June 2020. It heard Mr O'Brien...
physiciansweekly.com
Hospice and Palliative Care: Subcutaneous Drugs and Off-label Use
An intriguing strategy for symptom management in hospice and palliative care is subcutaneous medication injection. However, the majority of medications are taken off-label since they lack marketing approval for subcutaneous delivery. It was crucial to look at the breadth of the evidence supporting these widespread practices to meet the standards of safe and effective pharmacological therapy, particularly in extremely vulnerable patients. For a study, researchers sought to present an overview of the information that was currently available on the safety and/or efficacy of pharmaceuticals that were delivered subcutaneously and outside the scope of their approved uses.
Scholar Rock Appoints Jing L. Marantz, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A., as Chief Medical Officer
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a Phase 3, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced the appointment of Jing L. Marantz, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Marantz is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with over 20 years of industry experience spanning multiple specialties, including neurology, hematology/oncology, and rare diseases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005240/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
physiciansweekly.com
Palliative Care for Chronically Critically Ill Infants
A growing number of newborns with a chronic critical illness (CCI) make it out of the neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). Little was known about the level of care provided to the families upon discharge, as well as about the primary and specialized palliative care they get. For a study, researchers sought to outline the level of main and specialized palliative care that NICU CCI babies received at discharge and after a year.
Healthline
Trauma Surgeon and General Surgeon: What’s the Difference?
General surgeons diagnose and treat conditions that need surgery. They require extensive knowledge about all areas of the body. Trauma surgeons train in general surgery but specialize in trauma. The prospect of surgery can be scary. If you or a loved one has an accident, an unanticipated surgery to repair...
physiciansweekly.com
Bundled Payments for Common Surgeries to Treat Degenerative Cervical Myelopathy
The aim of the study was to compare 90-day and 2-year reimbursements for more than or equal to 2-level anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (mACDF), anterior cervical corpectomy and fusion (ACCF), posterior laminectomy and fusion (LF) and laminoplasty (LP) done for degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM). For DCM diseases with clinical equivalence in approach selection, a randomized controlled experiment indicated that an anterior approach did not significantly improve patient-reported outcomes compared to posterior methods. When making choices in the age of value and bundled payments, the cost profile of potential methods is crucial. IBM MarketScan Research Database (2005–2018) was used to study beneficiaries (30–75 y) who underwent surgery (mACDF, ACCF, LF, LP) for DCM. Amounts for the index hospital stay (operative room, surgeon, hospital services), as well as post-discharge inpatient, outpatient, and prescription medicine costs, have been modeled to represent the 90-day and 2-year bundled payment amounts, and their distribution, for each treatment. The median age of the 10,834 patients who participated was 54. The median 90-day payment was $46,094 (interquartile range: $34,243–$65,841) for all procedures, with LF being the highest ($64,542) and LP the lowest ($37,867). Index hospital was 62.4% (operating room: 46.6), and surgeon payments were 17.5% of the average 90-day bundle. The index reimbursement, the 90-day reimbursement, and the 2-year reimbursement were significantly different from 1 another and from 1 procedure to the next. LP had the lowest complication rate and the highest simulated bundled reimbursements at 90 days and 2 years postoperatively in a national cohort of patients receiving surgery for DCM. The 90-day payout for LF in the lowest quartile was greater than the mACDF, ACCF, and LP medians combined. Maximum benefit can be expected from LP if surgeons encounter real-world settings involving clinical equipment, as it is 70% less expensive than LF over a 90-day period.
News-Medical.net
New ‘guard rails’ could significantly bolster high quality care using telehealth
Today's telemedicine providers are only scratching the surface of what's possible in providing high-quality healthcare to people who need it most-;and especially to older adults who benefit greatly from its accessibility, according to researchers and clinical experts from West Health. The solution, they say, is for telemedicine providers to set...
Kids bear brunt of 'tripledemic': Almost 100% of pediatric beds in Rhode Island, Washington DC and Arizona are full — with medics forced to treat patients in hospital corridors
Pediatric hospitals in Arizona, Rhode Island and Washington DC are being overwhelmed by a recent surge is respiratory illnesses as this winter's 'tripledemic' slams the nation — and officials call for a state of emergency. The country is being hit by a ferocious flu outbreak — the worst in...
