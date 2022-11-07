ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, OR

beachconnection.net

Two Extraordinary Scenic Drives Along a Wild Stretch of Oregon Coast

Sometimes (some may say more often than that), the weather just does not cooperate on a trip to the Oregon coast. But even if it is in a really good, sunny mood and disposition, you may want to see a large swath of it in one sitting. A nice drive will fit this bill nicely.
YACHATS, OR
KOIN 6 News

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Salem, Oregon Lottery announces

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in California, there’s another $1 million winner in Oregon. The ticket was sold in Salem on Monday, Nov. 7, the Oregon Lottery announced Tuesday. A previous $1 million ticket was sold in Portland on Nov. 2. Oregon Lottery says since the Powerball […]
SALEM, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon’s Salishan Coastal Lodge Was Recently Voted One of Best Resorts in Country

Nestled between forested bluffs and the Siletz Bay, you’ll find one of our favorite places to stay on the Oregon coast. Salishan Coastal Lodge is a tranquil retreat where you can feel one with the soulful mountains, the powerful sea, and the enchanting forest. This gorgeous lodge has been a favorite of Oregonians for years, and will continue to be our top pick for the best spot on the coast to spend a weekend (or a whole week) relaxing with family and friends.
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

Here’s Three of the Best Rage Rooms in Oregon?

Life gets stressful, usually to the point where you're ready to smash something, but why destroy your own stuff when you can destroy someone else's? No, we're not saying you should go destroy some random person's stuff, instead, why not check out a rage room around Oregon?. Don't know what...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

November 2022 local ballot measure results

Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat

State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead

Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Yamhill County: A look at the numbers

Report from Ford Family Foundation and OSU takes a closer look at where counties are as they emerge from the pandemic. The numbers are in and to no one's surprise Yamhill County is changing in myriad ways, some good and some bad. Every other year the Ford Family Foundation and the Oregon State University Extension Service join forces to release "Oregon by the Numbers," a comprehensive look at the state's 36 counties that is vetted for relevance and accuracy by a team of 20 county-level reviewers across the state. The data collected from the year 2020 includes anomalies brought about...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

How the mid-Willamette Valley voted

Preliminary results from contested races, updated 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Corvallis mayor (first choice) Corvallis City Council Ward 9 (first choice) Philomath City Council (top 6) Christopher McMorran: 13.64%. Teresa Nielson: 12.82%. Matt Lehman: 12.22%. Diane Crocker: 11.77%. Ruth Causey: 10.03%. David Low: 9.79%. Jessica Andrade: 9.78%. Peggy Yoder:...
LINN COUNTY, OR
kcfmradio.com

Man Detonates Explosive Device; Power Outage; City Council Meeting; Election Day; Farmers Get to Sample Electric Tractors; COVID-19

An incident in Florence over the weekend required the response of the Eugene Police Department Explosive Disposal Unit. Saturday evening at approximately 11:14 pm Florence Police responded to a call of an explosive device that was detonated at a residence in the 3400 block of Rhododendron Drive. The report was that a male had detonated a pipe bomb and was threatening to hurt himself with another explosive device according to Florence Police Chief John Pitcher. The subject was 24 year old George Clifford of Florence. Police were able to effectively convince Clifford to set the device down and took him into custody. Police found gunpowder residue in the house and said that there were more potentially dangerous pipe bombs in the garage of the residence. The Eugene EDU located other dangerous materials in the home and removed them to a safe location where they were detonated. Clifford was placed under arrest for Possession of a Destructive Device and transported to Lane County Adult Corrections. Western Lane Fire and EMS Authority also responded to assist police.
FLORENCE, OR
Lincoln City Homepage

Lincoln County Election Results

Approximately 90 percent of the votes for Lincoln County have been processed, with 57.17 percent voter turnout. Here are the 2022 Lincoln County General Election results:. United States Representative in Congress, 4th District. Alek Skarlatos – Republican. Mike Beilstein – Pacific Green. Levi Leatherberry – Independent. Val...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Update: What’s up with Henderson Park?

With a fence around it and the street trees gone, Henderson Park had a pretty bleak appearance when I rode the bike up Calapooia Street last weekend. But things are looking up. The Albany Parks and Recreation Department is updating the layout of the park with a new design and...
ALBANY, OR
oregoncoasttoday.com

Come and stay for a spell

A visually magical place that also happens to carry magical items, Tah•Lume is the perfect place to find the more mystical items on your Yuletide gift list. . Established in 2018, the Lincoln City-based business is not a quick stop-and-shop experience; you will want to have time to explore. . “The...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
kezi.com

PeaceHealth doctor pleads guilty to animal neglect; neighbors weigh in

EUGENE, Ore. -- A PeaceHealth doctor has been convicted of animal neglect after pleading guilty. KEZI confirmed with PeaceHealth officials that Dr. Christy Horton is employed at their Peace Harbor Medical Center in Florence. According to court documents, on November 1, Horton pleaded guilty in the Eugene Municipal Court to...
EUGENE, OR

