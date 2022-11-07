Read full article on original website
SubZero Swirlz, a new Mexican-themed frozen yogurt shop, is quickly gaining popularity in Newport, Oregon. Located on Highway 101, the shop offers a variety of Authentic Mexican treats, such as Chip Preparados, Esquites, and Mangonadas, along with self-serve frozen yogurt.
beachconnection.net
Two Extraordinary Scenic Drives Along a Wild Stretch of Oregon Coast
Sometimes (some may say more often than that), the weather just does not cooperate on a trip to the Oregon coast. But even if it is in a really good, sunny mood and disposition, you may want to see a large swath of it in one sitting. A nice drive will fit this bill nicely.
beachconnection.net
Three Sea Turtles Rescued on Oregon Coast Beaches in Two Weeks (Video), One Dies
(Oregon Coast) – It is once again the season for cold-stunned sea turtles along the Oregon coast, and marine experts want beachgoers to keep an eye out for them. (Photo Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium) Three stranded and injured sea turtles were found along the Oregon coast in the last...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Salem, Oregon Lottery announces
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in California, there’s another $1 million winner in Oregon. The ticket was sold in Salem on Monday, Nov. 7, the Oregon Lottery announced Tuesday. A previous $1 million ticket was sold in Portland on Nov. 2. Oregon Lottery says since the Powerball […]
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon’s Salishan Coastal Lodge Was Recently Voted One of Best Resorts in Country
Nestled between forested bluffs and the Siletz Bay, you’ll find one of our favorite places to stay on the Oregon coast. Salishan Coastal Lodge is a tranquil retreat where you can feel one with the soulful mountains, the powerful sea, and the enchanting forest. This gorgeous lodge has been a favorite of Oregonians for years, and will continue to be our top pick for the best spot on the coast to spend a weekend (or a whole week) relaxing with family and friends.
Here’s Three of the Best Rage Rooms in Oregon?
Life gets stressful, usually to the point where you're ready to smash something, but why destroy your own stuff when you can destroy someone else's? No, we're not saying you should go destroy some random person's stuff, instead, why not check out a rage room around Oregon?. Don't know what...
kezi.com
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
kptv.com
Newberg city officials file election complaint against Interim Yamhill County Clerk
NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - Newberg City Councilors Jefferson Mildenberger and Stephanie Findley said they have filed an election complaint with the Oregon Secretary of State requesting a court order under to compel interim Yamhill County Clerk Keri Hinton to comply with directives from the Oregon Secretary of State. According to...
WWEEK
Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat
State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
kptv.com
About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead
Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
Yamhill County: A look at the numbers
Report from Ford Family Foundation and OSU takes a closer look at where counties are as they emerge from the pandemic. The numbers are in and to no one's surprise Yamhill County is changing in myriad ways, some good and some bad. Every other year the Ford Family Foundation and the Oregon State University Extension Service join forces to release "Oregon by the Numbers," a comprehensive look at the state's 36 counties that is vetted for relevance and accuracy by a team of 20 county-level reviewers across the state. The data collected from the year 2020 includes anomalies brought about...
Lebanon-Express
How the mid-Willamette Valley voted
Preliminary results from contested races, updated 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Corvallis mayor (first choice) Corvallis City Council Ward 9 (first choice) Philomath City Council (top 6) Christopher McMorran: 13.64%. Teresa Nielson: 12.82%. Matt Lehman: 12.22%. Diane Crocker: 11.77%. Ruth Causey: 10.03%. David Low: 9.79%. Jessica Andrade: 9.78%. Peggy Yoder:...
kcfmradio.com
Man Detonates Explosive Device; Power Outage; City Council Meeting; Election Day; Farmers Get to Sample Electric Tractors; COVID-19
An incident in Florence over the weekend required the response of the Eugene Police Department Explosive Disposal Unit. Saturday evening at approximately 11:14 pm Florence Police responded to a call of an explosive device that was detonated at a residence in the 3400 block of Rhododendron Drive. The report was that a male had detonated a pipe bomb and was threatening to hurt himself with another explosive device according to Florence Police Chief John Pitcher. The subject was 24 year old George Clifford of Florence. Police were able to effectively convince Clifford to set the device down and took him into custody. Police found gunpowder residue in the house and said that there were more potentially dangerous pipe bombs in the garage of the residence. The Eugene EDU located other dangerous materials in the home and removed them to a safe location where they were detonated. Clifford was placed under arrest for Possession of a Destructive Device and transported to Lane County Adult Corrections. Western Lane Fire and EMS Authority also responded to assist police.
Lincoln City Homepage
Lincoln County Election Results
Approximately 90 percent of the votes for Lincoln County have been processed, with 57.17 percent voter turnout. Here are the 2022 Lincoln County General Election results:. United States Representative in Congress, 4th District. Alek Skarlatos – Republican. Mike Beilstein – Pacific Green. Levi Leatherberry – Independent. Val...
hh-today.com
Update: What’s up with Henderson Park?
With a fence around it and the street trees gone, Henderson Park had a pretty bleak appearance when I rode the bike up Calapooia Street last weekend. But things are looking up. The Albany Parks and Recreation Department is updating the layout of the park with a new design and...
3.5 magnitude quake shakes off Oregon coast
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
oregoncoasttoday.com
Come and stay for a spell
A visually magical place that also happens to carry magical items, Tah•Lume is the perfect place to find the more mystical items on your Yuletide gift list. . Established in 2018, the Lincoln City-based business is not a quick stop-and-shop experience; you will want to have time to explore. . “The...
kezi.com
PeaceHealth doctor pleads guilty to animal neglect; neighbors weigh in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A PeaceHealth doctor has been convicted of animal neglect after pleading guilty. KEZI confirmed with PeaceHealth officials that Dr. Christy Horton is employed at their Peace Harbor Medical Center in Florence. According to court documents, on November 1, Horton pleaded guilty in the Eugene Municipal Court to...
opb.org
As Alaska cancels its snow crab season, Oregon’s commercial fishing industry feels the effect
In mid-October, the Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that it would be canceling the winter snow crab season. This is the first time the snow crab season has been canceled in the Bering Sea. The state agency says the closure follows declining numbers of the crustacean. Chuck Jackson...
Black bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Authorities are now searching for poachers
A dead bear found in a tree has prompted a search for suspects in Southern Oregon.
