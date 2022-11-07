ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Hilariously Tiny Piece Of Cake Goes Viral As Disneyland Parkgoers Talk Penny Pinching

By Dirk Libbey
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AhEDJ_0j1y8zG400

Disneyland and Walt Disney World recently saw significant price increases almost across the board as everything from tickets, to Genie+, to food and optional experiences saw price bumps on at least one coast, if not both. Paying more for the same thing is going to be frustrating for anybody, but a picture of a piece of cake from Disneyland’s famous Blue Bayou restaurant is going viral because of how little you apparently get.

The image that was posted to Reddit is of the 8-Layer Chocolate and Hazelnut Cake that can be purchased at the Blue Bayou. The restaurant is generally regarded as the best one inside Disneyland park. Its location, inside Pirates of the Caribbean , gives it without question the best ambiance of any table service location in that park, and the menu is usually solid. However, if you spent $10 on this piece of cake, you might begin to question things.

the_8layer_skinny_cake_of_the_caribbean_now_this from r/Disneyland

The person posting the image says they’ve ordered the cake before, and thus know that previously, the slice they would get was more significant. It’s hard to argue that this one doesn’t look tiny, and certainly not what one would expect for $10. Getting a small portion of a dessert is one thing, but usually if you spend a lot and get a little, the quality of what you get is quite high. This doesn’t even look that appetizing.

This is seen as another element of the pricing issues that Disneyland has seen in recent weeks. There are, after all, two ways for a company to increase profits on something like food. You can increase the price for the same amount of food, or you can provide less for the same price. It seems that’s what is going on here.

And to be fair, we knew this was a possibility. Last year during a Walt Disney Company earnings call , CFO Christina McCarthy, in response to a question about ways to increase profits without increasing prices, suggested that reducing portion size was one way to do that, saying…

We can cut portion size, which is probably good for some people’s waistlines.

It would seem that we are seeing the “shrinkflation” of portions take place, just as predicted, at least in some cases. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing on its face, but as stated earlier, if you’re going to pay the same price for less food, it has to be great food. Even if this cake is delicious, it doesn’t look delicious.

Part of the argument that Disney has been making regarding everything from price increases to the really disliked Park Pass reservation system is that these things are needed to give guests a one of a kind magical experience. People will likely be more than willing to pay more for a meal if they get one they can’t find elsewhere, but the last thing people eat is going to be what they remember the most, so dessert has to be special.

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

Resellers Seen Walking Out of Disney Theme Park With WAGONS Full of Merchandise

Ahhh, another day, another group of resellers ruining a merchandise release for everyone else. Resellers have truly become the bane of Guests’ existence as they descend on the Disney Parks when new merchandise is released, buy as much of it as they can, and then resell it on sites like eBay for double or triple the price — sometimes more.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Refillable Mugs Are Now MORE EXPENSIVE in Disney World

If you thought Disney was done with price increases, think again. Back in January of 2022, we saw hundreds of price increases on all kinds of food items. That happened again in October 2022. Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, pretzels, bottles of water, character meals, and more are all more expensive in the Most Magical Place on Earth. And now we’ve spotted another price increase.
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Florida High School Pulls Out of Performance After Disney Demands They Cover Their Mascot

A Florida High School band that was scheduled to perform at Walt Disney World is dealing with a major disappointment today as they received word that they will not be performing after all due to its mascot. The “Venice High School Marching Indians” were asked by Disney to cover the Native American mascot on their uniforms in order to take part in the performance.
VENICE, FL
disneydining.com

Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests

An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
161K+
Followers
39K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy