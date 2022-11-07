Read full article on original website
Outlying parts of Lenawee County get new representation in Michigan Legislature
Residents on the eastern edge of Lenawee County and in the city of Hudson will have new state representatives, and the northeastern corner of the county will be represented in the state Senate by a Democrat for the first time since 1999. State Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, won reelection...
Detroit News
Tim Walberg wins another term in U.S. House
Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg won reelection Tuesday to an eighth term, prevailing over Democrat Bart Goldberg. Walberg of Tipton had 62.5% and Goldberg had 36% with 99% of the votes counted. With the impending retirement of Rep. Fred Upton, Walberg is poised to become the dean, or most senior...
Green keeps Michigan Senate seat that includes northeast corner of Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Republican Phil Green will return to the Michigan House of Representatives, the Associated Press has projected. With 77 percent of votes counted, Green, who is from the Millington area, had collected 64.8 percent of votes in the new 67th District in the state House. Democratic challenger...
Updated: Dems win 3 out of 4 key congressional races in Michigan, party control is unclear
Updated, 10:47 a.m., 11/9/22 In a night that was supposed to be a Democratic bloodbath, the party ended up winning three out of the four hotly contested congressional seats in Michigan with U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Lansing), U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Flint) and attorney Hillary Scholten notching victories. Republican John James is in the lead […] The post Updated: Dems win 3 out of 4 key congressional races in Michigan, party control is unclear appeared first on Michigan Advance.
