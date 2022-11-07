I’m usually a positive person, but daylight savings is something that I dread. I know some people say it is great in the fall because we fall back and get an extra hour of sleep, but that hour catches back up to you pretty quickly, and before you know it you are exhausted again. There have been studies that show that more people have accidents during this time because of brain fog. It stands to reason that we are probably much less productive at work.

