beckershospitalreview.com
Cybergroups targeting the healthcare sector
HHS, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the FBI have urged healthcare organizations to take certain actions to protect their systems from hacker groups who have been known to create cyberespionage campaigns aimed at exfiltrating data from hospitals and health systems. Below are some of the cybergroups posing a...
TechCrunch
Ransomware gang threatens to publish thousands of Australians’ health data
Medibank, Australia’s largest health insurance provider, first disclosed a “cyber incident” on October 13, saying at the time that it detected unusual activity on its network and took immediate steps to contain the incident. Days later, the company said that customer data might have been exfiltrated. In...
US desperately trying to prevent China from creating powerful artificial intelligence, insiders claim
THE US has plans to stifle China's growing A.I. technology sector, according to an insider. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration wants to limit China’s access to powerful computing technologies. As a potential course of action, Biden's admin is looking into enacting export controls. Plans are in...
Hackers publish abortion records on dark web in bid to extort £8m from health insurer
Hackers put stolen medical records relating to abortions on the dark web on Thursday after Australia’s largest health insurer refused to pay them a ransom. The extortionists, described by a government minister as “scumbags”, are demanding AU$14m (£8m) from Medibank to stop leaking stolen information about clients.The hackers posted a file labelled “abortions” on a dark web blog that is linked to ransomware crime group REvil, which some experts say has links to Russia.The data in the file is understood to include procedures claimed for by policyholders in relation to the termination of pregnancies, including non-viable pregnancies, ectopic pregnancies, molar...
beckershospitalreview.com
Why your hospital should transition to an observation-centric admissions model
Clinical staff are in short supply while costs are rising and revenues are under more pressure than ever. That means healthcare systems need to pay close attention to waste and inefficiency in the revenue cycle, and having providers develop a better understanding of inpatient status versus observation when admitting patients is a key to reimbursements and judicious use of physician advisors.
BBC
Medibank: Hackers release abortion data after stealing Australian medical records
Hackers who stole customer data from Australia's largest health insurer Medibank have released a file of pregnancy terminations. It follows Medibank's refusal to pay a ransom for the data, supported by the Australian government. Medibank urged the public to not seek out the files, which contain the names of policy...
beckershospitalreview.com
Medical groups to Biden: ED boarding at a 'crisis point'
The American Medical Association and American Nurses Association were among dozens of medical groups who warned that staffing shortages have brought emergency department boarding to a "crisis point" in a Nov. 7 letter to President Joe Biden. While not a new issue, ED boarding — when admitted patients are held...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
The IA Cyber Resilience Forum 2022
Group discount: use the promotional code GROUP for 20% discount on bookings for five or more people. The increasing volume and sophistication of cyber-attacks has brought into focus the importance of firms prioritising cyber resilience to protect themselves from internal and external threats. It is also a priority for regulators, too, with the FCA making clear their expectation that firms protect their critical information, detect attempts to breach these protective controls and respond quickly and effectively when compromised. The war in Ukraine and subsequent economic sanctions imposed on Russia has also raised concerns around the risk of targeted cyber-attacks against the UK Financial Services sector as part of a further escalation of tensions: a scenario that the authorities in the UK and elsewhere are urging firms to take seriously.
BBC
Medibank: Data stolen from Australia health insurance available online
Personal data of hundreds of Australians has been posted online after it was stolen from the country's largest health insurer, Medibank. Some health claims data - including medical procedure history - was released, along with names, addresses, birthdates and government ID numbers. PM Anthony Albanese said that as a Medibank...
itsecuritywire.com
IT Security Challenges Faced in the Modern Workplace
Building a customized network requires a thorough understanding of businesses’ current network architecture, computing environment, and expected demands. Internal IT leaders lack the required resources, frequently responding to minor support issues rather than important business objectives. As a result, without a plan, their infrastructure grows, creating ineffective systems that might not meet business requirements. Below are some IT challenges that businesses face-
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Insider Threat 101: Understanding The Insider Threat Ecosystem And Best Practices
As organizations continue the fight to keep outside adversaries from penetrating networks, it’s also become critical for security teams to make sure employees, partners and contractors are also not threatening the enterprise. An insider data breach costs companies an average of $15.38 million and takes 85 days to contain....
cybersecurity-insiders.com
UK government scanning all connected devices for cybersecurity lapses
United Kingdom has started the process of scanning all connected devices in their country for vulnerabilities and will inform the device owners if any critical concern is found. National Cyber Security Centre(NCSC) will be performing a scheduled scan with freely available tools operating in dedicated cloud hosted environments via two IP addresses 18.17.7.246 and 35.177.10.231.
