John Salley Supports His Friend Nia Long, Explains Why Ime Udoka Will Never Coach In NBA Again
Former NBA player John Salley is certain that Ime Udoka will never get a job of a head coach in the league.
DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team
In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
Lakers sans LeBron James, Patrick Beverley at Utah
LeBron James was ruled out of Monday’s game when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Utah Jazz. James was listed
Marc Stein Says Ime Udoka Had To Forfeit Half Of His $4 Million Salary As Part Of His Suspension
Marc Stein revealed that Ime Udoka had to forfeit half of his $4 million salary as part of his suspension.
NBA Twitter goes wild as Paul George, Clippers halt Cavs’ win streak with miracle comeback
The Los Angeles Clippers entered Monday night’s game against the streaking Cleveland Cavaliers in need of a victory after losing the first game of a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz, now owners of the Western Conference’s best record after dispatching the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Clippers appeared destined to lose their second game in as many nights in spite of Paul George’s best efforts after they went down by 13, 111-98, with five minutes left to go in the contest.
Josh Hart hits 3-pointer at buzzer to lift Portland Trail Blazers over Miami Heat, 110-107: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers welcomed Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons back to the lineup Monday night in Miami, but it was Josh Hart who delivered the game-winning basket. Hart hit a three-pointer from the left corner as time expired to give the Blazers a 110-107 victory. The electric shot came...
ESPN
Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting
SALT LAKE CITY -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Elite First Half Against Jazz: "LeBron Is The Problem."
Russell Westbrook has without a doubt been frequently criticized during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. There's no doubt that many hated him when he was starting for the team, and a lot of fans have previously blasted the point guard for his turnover-heavy and inefficient playstyle. However, ...
Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau Could Be Next NBA Coach Fired
The New York Knicks came into the 2022-23 NBA season with some tepid expectations. They filled their biggest need by signing point guard Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks, but this was a team that still had a few needs. New York showed hesitancy to go all-in on acquiring...
Yardbarker
Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland
The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder aren't going to patch things up. That was evident after a series of rumors and tweets through the summer, which was emphasized by the two sides mutually agreeing on Crowder's absence before Media Day. There were some pleas by fans to try and work...
FOX Sports
Bey scores 25, Pistons' big 2nd half beats Thunder 112-103
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-103 on Monday night. Rookie Jaden Ivey had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Pistons outscored the Thunder 64-40 in the second half.
WCNC
Hornets blow 12-point lead in 105-95 loss to Trail Blazers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets were overpowered by the Portland Trailblazers as Damian Lillard scored 26 points and handed Charlotte their sixth loss in a row. Portland took over the game in the third quarter after coming back from 12 points down and sitting on the lead the rest of the way as Charlotte was unable to keep up offensive production in the fourth quarter.
theScore
LeBron says rest only remedy for foot pain but plays vs. Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said his ongoing foot soreness can only be improved with extended rest, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. However, the 37-year-old still played against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday after sitting out his team's 23-point loss Monday to the Utah Jazz. The...
Yardbarker
Watch: Darius Garland Throws Monster Alley-Oop To Donovan Mitchell
Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell have shared the floor for a handful of games now, but we still hadn't seen them connect on a highlight play where they feed directly off each other. That changed about a minute into Monday night's game against the Clippers. Under two minutes into the...
theScore
Kaprizov avoids suspension for roughing Doughty
Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov has been fined $5,000 for roughing Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty on Tuesday night. Kaprizov caught Doughty up high during the second period and received a match penalty. Doughty stayed in the game. The NHL Department of Player Safety reviews all plays on which...
CBS Sports
LeBron James exits Lakers' loss to Clippers with left leg soreness, says 'not as bad' as 2018 groin injury
At 2-9, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily even with LeBron James on the floor this season. But they might have to face their first stretch without him. In the middle of one his better games of the season Wednesday night against the host Los Angeles Clippers James landed awkwardly while attempting a shot in the fourth quarter and immediately grabbed at his groin. The pain was too great for him to stay on the floor, and he exited the game with left leg soreness and did not return.
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard rusty, but healthy, in return at Miami: ‘I felt good’
Damian Lillard was a game-time decision leading up to the Portland Trail Blazers’ dramatic 110-107 win Monday night at the Miami Heat. But that was all word play. He was playing.
Clint Capela’s Rudy Gobert impersonation leaves questions for Nate McMillan amid loss to Jazz
Clint Capela had himself a solid game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The only problem was the Atlanta Hawks lost and he didn’t play much of the fourth quarter. Capela finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds and clearly was making an impact on the game through three quarters.
ESPN
Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
WKYC
