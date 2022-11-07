Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Losing Money In The Bank Briefcase
The common consensus among wrestling fans is that Austin Theory was "buried" by WWE creative during the closing stages of this week's "WWE Raw," as the 25-year-old superstar lost his Money in the Bank briefcase in a failed cash-in attempt against United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, Theory himself is...
ringsidenews.com
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
wrestlinginc.com
The Details Behind Bret Hart's Final WCW Match
To call yourself "the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be," you must have a great deal of confidence in your abilities. Bret "The Hitman" Hart has tried to embody that moniker throughout his entire wrestling career, having grown up in a legendary wrestling family. After an extremely successful career with WWE, where he was a 5-time WWE Champion, he left in controversial fashion, following the "Montreal Screwjob" at Survivor Series in November 1997 — going on to sign with the rival promotion WCW and debuting on "Monday Nitro" the following month.
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Warns The Bloodline About Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has wormed his way into the most successful and prominent faction in WWE's landscape today, The Bloodline. The group is spearheaded by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and also includes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Former WWF World Tag Team Champion Samu, who is a cousin to Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa, gave a warning to the entire Bloodline about Zayn.
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Veteran WWE Star Returns To Raw For Match With Austin Theory
Veteran WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin returned to "WWE Raw" this week for his first singles match in nearly nine months. Before the show, Benjamin confronted Austin Theory in a backstage segment, telling Mr. Money in the Bank that he has "failed to live up to the hype," and will never be on the level of top WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Bobby Lashley.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Star Tips Stephanie McMahon And Triple H To Bring Back Premium Live Event
In October 2018 WWE held their first, and to date only, all-female pay-per-view event, Evolution. The show was designed a showcase for WWE women’s division which had grown in importance in recent years. Ever since the event took place there have been calls from fans for a second ‘Evolution’...
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Responds To The Rock Calling Himself Head Of The Table
Solo Sikoa puts The Rock's recents comments in question as to who the "Head Of The Table" really is. The youngest member of The Bloodline spoke with "Republic World" and was asked about his famous relative's comments regarding who really should be acknowledged as the head of the family. "He...
wrestlinginc.com
Zoey Stark's Frustration Boils Over On WWE NXT
"I am angry!" Zoey Stark yelled to the WWE Performance Center crowd in Orlando, Florida. On Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT," Stark and Nikita Lyons had a second chance to capture the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo originally "won" the titles on October 25, but due to an unforeseen tag, their victory was reversed, and the title match was restarted. Reigning champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter went on to retain after hitting a 450 Splash to pin Lyons.
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal's Son Gets His First Win On WWE NXT
The son of the legendary William Regal has scored his first victory on "WWE NXT" television. Charlie Dempsey, the second of Regal's three sons, defeated Andre Chase on the 11/8 episode of "NXT," but not without controversy. Although Dempsey seemed to have the match won with an Ankle Lock, Chase never tapped out, and the match ended with Duke Hudson throwing in a white towel on behalf of the leader of Chase U.
wrestletalk.com
Bray Wyatt Recruiting WWE Raw Star?
Is Bray Wyatt recruiting a WWE Raw star? Eagle eyed viewers spotted a big tease during tonight’s show. If you blinked, it may have missed Bray Wyatt appear on tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (November 7). Well, sort of. During their ring entrance, Asuka and Alexa Bliss were...
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Corgan Questions If Women Can Wrestle NWA Style And Carry PPV
It's been well over a year now since NWA held EmPowerrr, an all women's wrestling event presented as part of NWA's 73rd Anniversary weekend in August 2021. And since it ended, many have been wondering when the NWA would be holding the second edition of the event. So far, the event has yet to reappear, and NWA President Billy Corgan has received criticism from several wrestling figures, including Women's Wrestling Project founder and AEW star Maria Kanellis-Bennett, for some of his statements as to why a second EmPowerr hasn't taken place.
wrestlinginc.com
Natalya Believes Stephanie McMahon Could Bring Back Beloved WWE PLE
The future of all-women's wrestling pay-per-views has been a hot topic this week due to Billy Corgan's comments about a possible NWA EmPowerrr 2 happening. However, WWE fans are also eagerly awaiting the possibility of another WWE Evolution show. When speaking to "Faction 919" Natalya said, "I definitely see Stephanie wanting to do more with women's wrestling," when asked about the possibility of it happening again. Natalya was in a six-woman tag team match on that show, teaming with Sasha Banks and Bayley to defeat The Riott Squad, and ever since, those on the roster have made it clear they want Evolution to be a regular event, and Natalya is confident women's wrestling will keep growing.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Show Gets Scandalous Logo
The 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw" is fast approaching. Set for January 23 — less than a week before the 2023 Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place — WWE will return to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for "Raw Is XXX." A specially made logo for the milestone occasion has hit social media putting a spin on the classic "Raw Is War" emblem from the Attitude Era. The triple-X works as a double entendre by both reading as the number 30 in Roman numerals and also drawing an edgy link to the ratings of adult films in a way the Attitude Era would have done. Members of the WWE Universe hoping to attend the show can purchase tickets next Friday, November 18.
wrestlinginc.com
Earl Hebner Gives Update On His Relationship With Bret Hart
The referee for the infamous Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997, Earl Hebner, who controversially called for the bell while then-WWE Champion Bret Hart was locked in a Sharpshooter by Shawn Michaels, has provided an update on his relationship with the "Hitman." "A couple of years ago, I was on...
itrwrestling.com
Mia Yim Returns On WWE Raw
Ever since Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE Raw to aid AJ Styles in his battle with The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley has proven herself to be a thorn in the side of The OC. She consistently interferes in their matches, and the members of The OC have alluded to finding someone to take care of their “Rhea Ripley problem.”
wrestlinginc.com
Ava Raine Issues Warning Ahead Of WWE NXT
Ava Raine made her television debut nearly two weeks ago on "NXT" when she was unveiled as the fourth member of Schism; led by Joe Gacy, the faction has been around for months and had been made up Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans, to that point. Raine, who has wrestling in her blood as the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has not stepped between the ropes to compete yet. However, she does now find herself part of a group on the opposite end of a feud with Cameron Grimes.
wrestlinginc.com
There's Reportedly 'A Very Good Chance' Triple H Brings Back WWE PPV
The new creative regime in WWE, led by Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, continues pushing the creative envelope to deliver worthwhile and memorable moments to the fans. In light of WarGames playing an integral part at Survivor Series later this month, it would appear there's another older concept on the list of possible revivals being considered. While speaking with GiveMeSport, wrestling insider WrestleVotes noted that there is a "very good chance" that WWE's King of the Ring Tournament will make a full-fledged return with a format similar to how it was first conceived in the 80s.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Cruise On Why Tonight's AEW Dynamite Has Special Meaning
Bobby Cruise was a main fixture in Ring of Honor when it was still running as a separate entity from Tony Khan, and he hopes to continue that trend with the promotion under Khan's direction. Tonight's new episode of "AEW Dynamite" is emanating from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts — an arena that holds a special place in Cruise's heart for both positive and negative reasons.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Compares Himself To The Rock And John Cena On AEW Dynamite
MJF loves to toot his own horn, and the AEW star did so again on the 11/9 episode of "AEW Dynamite," comparing himself to WWE legends such as Hulk Hogan, The Rock and John Cena. Less than 10 days away from his potential coronation as AEW World Champion, MJF appeared...
