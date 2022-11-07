Read full article on original website
Related
Cincinnati Voters Overwhelmingly Approve Issue 11, Eliminating Mayor's Pocket Veto
The new rule somewhat limits the mayor's power, but it was current mayor Aftab Pureval who proposed the change.
lovelandmagazine.com
2022 Loveland Area Mid-Term Election Results
Loveland, Ohio – We published our results as soon as the three counties Loveland is in, Clermont, Hamilton, and Warren reported their “Unofficial” counts and when 100% of precinct votes had been tabulated by each county BOE. These results are, as of 12:10 AM Wednesday, November 9.
Sara Carruthers retains Ohio State House seat over 19-year-old candidate
Sam Lawrence, a Toledo-native-turned-Oxford-resident while attending Miami University, campaigned against Rep. Sara Carruthers.
miamistudent.net
ASG votes to establish student committee surrounding SIV
Miami University’s Associated Student Government (ASG) passed a bill to create a student committee concerning issues of sexual and interpersonal violence (SIV) at its Nov. 1 meeting. Currently, Miami has a Community Coordinated Response Team (CCRT) that helps with issues of SIV. The office of the Dean of Students...
wvxu.org
9 out of 12 local school ballot issues fail, meaning districts will have to tighten budgets
Twelve Cincinnati-area school levies and bond issues made their way onto ballots this election. Many of them were to help districts account for rising operating costs and growing student populations. Districts whose levies were not approved by voters may now be considering cuts to stay within budget. Cincinnati Public Schools...
ripleynews.com
Ripley County has great voter turnout
More registered voters are voting. That was the trend in Ripley County for the 2022 General Election. When the first ballots were brought into the courthouse by Charlene Stroop and Alex Poole (Washington Township-Precinct 1), it was noted that they had more voting there than in previous elections. They even had to have more ballots delivered to the polls during the day according to Stroop. Poole noted that people were interested in the Senate and Congress races in particular.
dayton.com
Middletown’s Oakland neighborhood one step closer to being declared National Historic District
The Oakland District, located near downtown Middletown, is one step closer to being declared a National Historic District, said consultant Christine Leggio from Johnson, Mirmiran and Thompson. She made a virtual presentation during a special City Council meeting last week that was attended by all six members of the Middletown...
Greene County poll worker removed after threatening voter
“She read my shirt out loud as I walked past and I was maybe three to four feet away from her, she said I’m going to stomp on your face,” said Donnie Greene.
WRBI Radio
Local races decided quickly, by wide margins on Election Day
Southeastern IN — Although the ballots in area counties were light on contested races, there were those that generated interest and higher than normal voter turnout for a midterm election on Tuesday. Republican challenger Bill Meyerrose avenged his narrow defeat four years ago when he unseated Incumbent Dave Durant...
dayton247now.com
Election turnout higher than expected in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Elections officials say voter turnout was a little higher than expected today in Montgomery County. Good Day Dayton Host Tej Joshi spoke today with Jeff Rezabek, director of the Montgomery County Board of Election. Rezabek said workers there have been at it since about 5 a.m. this morning, coordinating with the polling locations throughout the county.
Hours-long lines reported throughout Kenton County for voters; here's why
Multiple locations in Kenton County saw hours-long lines to vote on election day because of a longer ballot, new equipment and ADA compliance issues.
miamistudent.net
Election Day 2022: Voting in Oxford
This is a developing story that will be updated with information throughout the day. The sun had not yet risen over Talawanda High School, but Butler County residents were already at the voting booths for Election Day on Nov. 8. 7 a.m. Gail Hamilton, who has lived in Oxford...
2 Cincinnati public schools receive threats in apparent 'swatting incidents'
Both high schools are dealing with 'swatting' situations, Cincinnati Public Schools said. It's unclear if the situations are connected or not.
WLWT 5
Election results: Ohio's 2nd Congressional District race
Two candidates are battling to represent those in Ohio's second district. The district covers eastern Hamilton County and spreads east all the way to Scioto and Pike counties. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Watch the full debate in the video player above. Here's a look at each candidate and...
linknky.com
Here’s who won elections in Kenton County
After a long day of elections, Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe finalized the results at 10 p.m. on the dot. With limited Democratic challengers at a countywide level, the most competitive races were at the municipal and school board levels. For a full of election results from Kenton County, click...
WLWT 5
Clermont County buildings to be lit up green next week for Veteran's Day
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — County buildings in Clermont County will be illuminated green from Nov. 7-13 ahead of the upcoming Veteran's Day holiday. The action is part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Red Wing Court in Ross Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Red Wing Court in Ross Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Zachary Aaron Colegate sent WLWT News 5 this video through our...
miamistudent.net
Miami University community mourns death of student
The Miami University community is grieving the loss of a student who died on Nov. 5. In an email to The Miami Student, Ashlea Jones, director of executive communications, wrote the student lived in Hamilton Hall and died that morning. “We are heartbroken to lose this member of our community...
WLWT 5
Reports of police activity on River Road in Hebron
HEBRON, Ky. — Reports of police activity on River Road in Hebron. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Democrats net wins in US House races, incumbent ousted
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, won another term after facing her toughest challenge in decades, while longtime Republican Rep. Steve Chabot lost his seat in a newly redrawn district. The victories for Democrats on Tuesday were rare bright spots in...
Comments / 0