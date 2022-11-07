Read full article on original website
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears
I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
Colorado Is NOT A Good State For Fast Food Lovers. Here’s Why
Colorado is a busy state, which means we love our fast food options around town. Apparently, though, Colorado is not a great state for fast-food lovers... Here's why. Maybe you're just busy all of the time and it's easy, or maybe you just love fast food. From the golden arches to the king of the burgers. From the best chicken ever (except on Sundays) to Louisianna fast. Or maybe you like to run "for the border." Colorado has pretty much every single major fast food restaurant somewhere within our box state. So why are;t we a good state for fast food lovers?
Is The TV Show Yellowstone Filmed In Colorado? Some Think So
As Colorado and the rest of the world get ready for season 5 of Yellowstone, we're going to answer a very popular question/rumor about the show. Is it actually filmed in Colorado?. Is Yellowstone Filmed In Colorado?. With so much beautiful scenery in Colorado, the question about the possibility of...
Why Are Flags At Half-Staff In Colorado Today?
You might've noticed that flags across the state of Colorado have been flying at half-staff today (Thursday, Nov. 10) - but why?. On Thursday, Oct. 30, Colorado House Minority Leader, Hugh Kean passed away suddenly from a heart attack; he was just 55 years old. To honor his life and...
Colorado Ski Slopes Where You Can Use Your IKON Pass In 2022/2023
Did you know Colorado's Rocky Mountains are home to six of the best IKON PASS destinations? Check out six awesome Colorado slopes where you can put this pass to use during the 2022/2023 season. If you're looking for a snow adventure, this pass can connect you with some of the...
F-16 Fighter Falcons To Soar Across The Colorado Skies This Veterans Day
Today, Friday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day. According to a press release from the Colorado National Guard, Colorado Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly over Colorado communities to honor veterans for Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12. “The spirit of our nation’s veterans, past...
Law Enforcement to Crack Down on Drunk Drivers During Border War
One of college football's oldest rivalries will take place this Saturday, Nov. 12, when the Wyoming Cowboys travel to Fort Collins to tangle with the Colorado State Rams in the 114th edition of the Border War. In an effort to keep traveling football fans safe, law enforcement agencies from across...
Four More Whataburger Locations Coming to Colorado
The only time I have ever been to Texas is when I had a layover at the Dallas airport. Just because I've never been to the Lone Star state doesn't mean I don't know about one of the greatest burger chains ever created. Whataburger. There are many of us in...
This Hidden Colorado Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
If you love to try new places around Colorado for breakfast, you have to put this place on the list. This locally owned and run restaurant might be one of the best in the state. Local Colorado Breakfast Restaurant May Be Best In The State. If you're a breakfast lover,...
Are Colorado Quarters Worth More than New Quarters?
If you go to the store with, say, a rare quarter, you'll get to spend 25 cents. However, it goes without saying that some coins appreciate in value and can certainly be worth more than it says on the front of them. You probably remember the state-specific United States quarters...
OOPS: Monday’s Powerball Drawing Delayed Due To Technical Error
If you were hoping to wake up this morning and be a billionaire, it looks like you'll have to wait another morning as something weird happened last night. A technical error occurred delaying the drawing of the winning numbers until tonight. A lottery spokesperson had this to say about the...
The Most Expensive Car For Sale in Colorado is $1.45 Million
11The drawing for Monday night's Powerball jackpot is at a record-setting $1.9 billion. The estimated one-time cash payout value for the Powerball jackpot is nearly $1 billion. With grandiose visions in all of our heads as we purchase what could be the winning ticket, you can't help but think of splurging a little bit, or a lot on the car of your dreams.
Two Colorado Communities Make List of Most Beautiful Small Towns
Architectural Digest, a "vibrant monthly celebration" of design, innovative homes, decorating ideas, culture, and travel, recently released its list of "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." Colorado made the list twice. Take a quick look at two awesome Colorado communities sharing the list with towns such as Madison,...
Colorado Cats and Dogs to Take Home for Adopt a Senior Pet Month
It's 'National Adopt a Senior Pet Month' so throughout November, animal rescues and shelters across the country are focusing their efforts on helping older pets find forever homes. Most people who are adopting a pet want to take home a young puppy or new kitten, which means that oftentimes, the...
Is It Legal To Bury Your Spouse In Your Yard In Colorado?
After they're dead of course. Sure, we love our spouses but sometimes they get on our nerves and we get on their nerves, it's a common thing in any normal relationship and as much as you'd like to sometimes bury them for doing the things that drives you crazy the most, this is simply a question for those that are or have ever legitimately wondered.
Awesome ‘Free Blockbusters’ Sharing Movies All Over Colorado
You've heard of "Little Free Libraries," the boxes where you can take and/or drop off books to share with others. Well, there's something similar popping up all over Colorado, but these involve DVD's and VHS tapes. They're called Free Blockbusters, and they're sweeping the nation. You'll find five such locations...
Coloradans Aren’t Big Bagel Fans, But Like Them This Way When They Have Them
For many, a bagel and some coffee are the best way to start the day. For others, a bagel can make for a great snack to tide you over until dinner. Sometimes, a bagel IS a light dinner. What is Colorado's favorite kind of bagel?. How often do you stop...
Colorado’s Amazing Mesa Verde National Park Ranks Among ’21 Most Underrated’
There are seven national parks within Colorado; Mesa Verde National Park has been selected as one that is highly underrated. Have you visited?. Colorado takes up nearly 105,000 miles, altogether; it's a challenge to get to all seven of our national parks. Take a look at why Mesa Verde National Park, in the southwestern part of the state, is worth the effort and one of great places to see in Colorado.
Rocky Mountain Hot Dog: Wienermobile to Make 3 Colorado Stops Nov 4-6
It's like standing next to American royalty when you get to have your picture taken alongside the famous Wienermobile, and it's in Colorado for a fall weekend. Not only will Oscar Mayer's signature vehicle be in Colorado, it will be stopping at one of Colorado's most-unique fall events, as well. Will you be venturing out for a little Colorado adventure?
Did You Know the Infamous Brown M&Ms Story Happened in Colorado?
Rock and roll and debauchery often go hand in hand. Over the years, countless tales have been passed around such as the infamous Led Zeppelin mud shark incident, Keith Richards snorting his father's ashes, and Alice Cooper sacrificing a chicken on stage, just to name a few. While these stories...
