This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Can You Get A Ticket For Parking Like This Michigan Moron Did?
I'm sure I sound like a cranky old man that yells things like "GET OFF MY LAWN!" but something has been happening in my Grand Rapids neighborhood and it's really starting to GRIND MY GEARS. Someone has been parking their car during the day and at night part way up...
Michigan Will See Its First Ever Olive Burger Festival Next Year
Whether your love it or hate it, the olive burger is synonymous with the Mitten. A staple on menus at restaurants across Michigan, the beloved olive burger is finally getting its due with a festival dedicated entirely to the unique food creation. Origins of the Olive Burger. If you're tracing...
Why Isn’t Grand Rapids The Friendliest Town in Michigan?
It is always nice to know that where you live is the friendliest and best around. While many of us believe Grand Rapids is the friendliest town in Michigan, there are several surveys and articles that say otherwise. What is the friendliest place to visit in Michigan?. According to Only...
Popular West Michigan Chicken Wing Location Permanently Closes Its Doors
I'm a lover of food on the grill or smoker. In my opinion, one of the best things to eat is chicken wings. I even enjoy some boneless wings - which to some people makes me a child, but I don't care. Now I and my fellow chicken wing lovers have one less place to go.
It’s Time for the Annual Holiday Parades in West Michigan
Get ready for the holidays with some holiday parades! There are parades scheduled in several West Michigan communities in the coming weeks. We have a list of over 15 different parades for you to check out... Saturday, November 19, 2022 - 10 am - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Formerly the...
Bright Eyes Lead Singer Goes On Profane Election Eve Rant About Prop 3 During Kalamazoo Show
Going to see Bright Eyes live in 2022 is a little bit of a lottery of its own. Based on recent tour dates, you never know if you're going to get one of the best or arguably most off the rails shows imaginable. Fans of the band are aware of it, and take it as a challenge to see what they're going to get like a surprise toy at the bottom of a cereal box.
Got Christmas Shopping To Do? West Michigan Holiday Market Ranked Among Best in U.S.
Got some Christmas shopping to do? Or maybe you just want to get in the holiday spirit? A local holiday market selling hand-made goods, arts, crafts, and food is getting national attention!. Holland's Kerstmarkt is in the running for the Best Holiday Market in the Country in a USA Today...
Harbor Humane Society Saves 8 Puppies Dumped on Roadside During Storm
Over the weekend, amid the howling wind and pouring rain, someone did the unthinkable - abandoned a carboard box full of puppies on the side of the road. Eight Puppies Abandoned on Roadside During Storm in Holland. While that is horrible and heartbreaking, what happened next makes me feel better...
Can You Believe That This Is How Much Wine We Actually Drink In Michigan?
As a wine connoisseur, I understand the need for a (full) glass of wine. You know that old saying... A glass of wine a day keeps the doctor away... Even though Michigan, specifically Grand Rapids, is known for its love and appreciation for beer, wine is still a beloved pastime.
Elegant Church-Turned-Home for Sale in Grand Haven for $2 Million
If there was ever a time I longed to have an extra few million dollars to drop on a house, this is it. This home, at 600 Washington Ave in Grand Haven, is currently listed for $2,825,000. A steep cost for most of us, yes, but...one look inside and you might feel like this home is a steal.
What is Open and What is Closed on Veterans Day in Grand Rapids?
Veterans Day is this Friday, November 11, 2022, and you may be wondering what is closed and what is open in Grand Rapids and what services will be running. Veterans Day is an official United States public holiday observed annually on November 11 to honor those who served in the United States Armed Forces.
Grand Rapids Meijer Gardens Christmas is Ready to Begin on November 22
It's hard to believe, but it's been 28-years that the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has celebrated the holidays with their Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition of Christmas Trees from around the world. And, they're back this year!. The exhibition, begins Tuesday, November 22, 2022, through January 8, 2023....
Election Day Freebies: Deals You Can Grab With your ‘I Voted’ Sticker in West Michigan on November 8th
I want to find the only person in West Michigan who isn't aware that the midterm elections are this Tuesday, November 8th. Between billboards, yard signs, and ads galore, you probably already have a strong opinion on who or what you plan to vote for. And while the midterm elections...
What Happens Now That The Jamestown Library Millage Failed To Pass?
I grew up spending so much time inside my local library in my small hometown in Kentucky. It was one of the rare places that was free and open to my family, since we didn't have a lot nearby. I remember the joy about picking out my weekly library book feeling the exact same as the joy of walking through the aisles of Blockbuster looking for your favorite movie did.
Chevy Chase Live: ‘Christmas Vacation’ Coming to Grand Rapids in December
Great news for fans of the classic Christmas movie, "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation". The star of the movie, Chevy Chase, is coming to Grand Rapids just in time for the holiday to do a live screening of the movie, followed by an audience Q&A!. When is Chevy Chase coming...
