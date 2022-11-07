Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester voters approve Question 5, city to adopt Community Preservation Act
WORCESTER, Mass. - On Election Day, Worcester votes approved Question 5, which means a 1.5% surcharge will soon be applied to property taxes to create revenue for certain city projects. The first $100,000 of residential and commercial property value will be exempt from the surcharge, which goes into effect July...
The results: See who won in Central Mass.
MassachusettsUpdated results for all races 17th Worcester District: LeBoeuf vs. Fullen State Rep. David H.A. LeBoeuf looks to be on his way to reelection. With about 95% of the vote in,...
Election Day in Worcester: Inconvenience, humor and civic duty
WORCESTER – It was a memorable and somewhat humorous Election Day for Craig Glidden. Glidden gave a hearty laugh Tuesday morning when his filled-out ballot smoothly glided into the election recording machine and received electronic acceptance. A collective and enthusiastic “Yeah” erupted from the election staff at the Murray Avenue Apartments polling location in Main...
State Senate in western Massachusetts Election
Some state senate seats in western Massachusetts are up for grabs.
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - November 8
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Worcester, MA
Worcester is a city in Worcester County in Central Massachusetts. It flaunts many points of interest built or formed over its 300-year history. Because of the early development of this city, it features 285 districts and properties in the National Register of Historic Places. Visitors of Worcester can visit many...
2022 Massachusetts live election results: Middlesex and Worcester District (Eldridge v. Christakis)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. State Democratic Sen. James Eldridge faces a challenger for the Middlesex and Worcester District this year and is facing Republican Anthony Christakis. Both candidates ran unopposed in their respective primaries in September. Redistricting impacted the Middlesex and Worcester District,...
Signs incorrectly saying voter ID required removed at Mass. polling sites
Signs telling voters they must show identification in order to vote were posted and then removed from some Massachusetts polling locations during Tuesday’s election, according to a non-partisan group that seeks to protect voting rights. Lawyers for Civil Rights staff attorney Jacob Love told MassLive Tuesday the group had...
Details on meeting between Gov. Baker and Gov.-Elect Healey Wednesday
The outgoing and incoming governors of Massachusetts will meet Wednesday afternoon at the State House in downtown Boston. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Attorney General Maura Healey — now the governor-elect after cruising to victory on election night — are slated to meet privately at 1 p.m. in Baker’s office, according to a media advisory issued Tuesday morning.
WCVB
Powerball jackpot winner in California, $1M ticket sold in Quincy, Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — A singleticket sold in California won the record-setting Powerball jackpot following a technical issue that delayed the highly-anticipated drawing, but several smaller prizes were won in Massachusetts. One ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Bay State, according to the game's website. Massachusetts State Lottery...
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate Hampden, Hampshire, & Worcester District (Jacob Oliveira vs. William Johnson)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic nominee Jacob Oliveira is running against Republican nominee William Johnson for the state Senate seat for the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District previously held by Eric Lesser, who lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor in September.
baystatebanner.com
Police, council clash over civilian flaggers
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. A City Council hearing on the idea of using civilian flaggers instead of police details on some construction projects got heated Monday as Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association President Larry Calderone refused to surrender the microphone after exceeding the five-minute limit for testimony, prompting councilors to walk out of the hearing, held at the Bolling Building in Roxbury.
nbcboston.com
Maura Healey, Geoff Diehl Make Final Push for Votes
Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl made their final pitches to voters Monday, each hoping they've done enough campaigning to get the votes they need. At her first stop on her last full day on the campaign trail, Healey learned how to put together the house special at the Meridian Market in East Boston.
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
Feds to monitor elections in these Mass. cities to prevent voter intimidation
On Tuesday, federal authorities are stepping up security outside of polling locations across the country — including at eight in Massachusetts — after a spate of surveillance campaigns at several states raised concerns of potential voter intimidation. The Justice Department announced plans to monitor compliance with federal voting...
ScrubaDub Opens Car Wash on Route 9 in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – ScrubaDub, a car wash company since 1966, announced the grand opening of their Framingham, MA location at 1183 Worcester Rd. (formerly the Clean Machine). The newest facility is a state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly exterior car wash tunnel that boasts a groundbreaking design and conveyor belt for stress-free loading of vehicles.
thelocalne.ws
First Lady (of Massachusetts) to visit Ipswich
IPSWICH —The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and the Boston Bruins will be at the Ipswich Public Library at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 to celebrate First Lady Lauren Baker’s contributions to Massachusetts Libraries while her husband, Governor Charlie Baker, has been in office. The program will...
No jackpot winner, but Mass. players did cash in on the massive Powerball drawing
Massachusetts residents didn’t win the billion-dollar jackpot, but somebody in Quincy won $1 million and 9 lucky tickets won $50,000 in Monday’s Powerballs drawing. Lottery officials confirmed Monday that one Powerball ticket sold in California won the record $2.04 billion jackpot. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing, which ran Tuesday, were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and the red Powerball was 10, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 2x.
Bristol County Elects New Sheriff as Heroux Defeats Hodgson
UPDATE: This article has been updated to include a chart of the vote tallies in each reporting municipality as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The votes are in, and for the first time since 1997, Bristol County will have a new sheriff. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux has defeated longtime incumbent sheriff...
Parts of Massachusetts to be as cold as 17 degrees Tuesday night
After a weekend of record-setting heat unusual for early November, temperatures Tuesday night will be a jolt back to reality for Massachusetts. Parts of the Bay State could dip as low as 17 degrees overnight, according to the National Weather Service. The warmest areas of the state, the more moderate coastal towns, could still see temperatures near freezing.
