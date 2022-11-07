ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

spectrumnews1.com

Worcester voters approve Question 5, city to adopt Community Preservation Act

WORCESTER, Mass. - On Election Day, Worcester votes approved Question 5, which means a 1.5% surcharge will soon be applied to property taxes to create revenue for certain city projects. The first $100,000 of residential and commercial property value will be exempt from the surcharge, which goes into effect July...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Election Day in Worcester: Inconvenience, humor and civic duty

WORCESTER – It was a memorable and somewhat humorous Election Day for Craig Glidden.  Glidden gave a hearty laugh Tuesday morning when his filled-out ballot smoothly glided into the election recording machine and received electronic acceptance.  A collective and enthusiastic “Yeah” erupted from the election staff at the Murray Avenue Apartments polling location in Main...
WORCESTER, MA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Worcester, MA

Worcester is a city in Worcester County in Central Massachusetts. It flaunts many points of interest built or formed over its 300-year history. Because of the early development of this city, it features 285 districts and properties in the National Register of Historic Places. Visitors of Worcester can visit many...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts live election results: Middlesex and Worcester District (Eldridge v. Christakis)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. State Democratic Sen. James Eldridge faces a challenger for the Middlesex and Worcester District this year and is facing Republican Anthony Christakis. Both candidates ran unopposed in their respective primaries in September. Redistricting impacted the Middlesex and Worcester District,...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Powerball jackpot winner in California, $1M ticket sold in Quincy, Massachusetts

QUINCY, Mass. — A singleticket sold in California won the record-setting Powerball jackpot following a technical issue that delayed the highly-anticipated drawing, but several smaller prizes were won in Massachusetts. One ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Bay State, according to the game's website. Massachusetts State Lottery...
QUINCY, MA
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate Hampden, Hampshire, & Worcester District (Jacob Oliveira vs. William Johnson)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic nominee Jacob Oliveira is running against Republican nominee William Johnson for the state Senate seat for the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District previously held by Eric Lesser, who lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor in September.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
baystatebanner.com

Police, council clash over civilian flaggers

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. A City Council hearing on the idea of using civilian flaggers instead of police details on some construction projects got heated Monday as Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association President Larry Calderone refused to surrender the microphone after exceeding the five-minute limit for testimony, prompting councilors to walk out of the hearing, held at the Bolling Building in Roxbury.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Maura Healey, Geoff Diehl Make Final Push for Votes

Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl made their final pitches to voters Monday, each hoping they've done enough campaigning to get the votes they need. At her first stop on her last full day on the campaign trail, Healey learned how to put together the house special at the Meridian Market in East Boston.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

ScrubaDub Opens Car Wash on Route 9 in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – ScrubaDub, a car wash company since 1966, announced the grand opening of their Framingham, MA location at 1183 Worcester Rd. (formerly the Clean Machine). The newest facility is a state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly exterior car wash tunnel that boasts a groundbreaking design and conveyor belt for stress-free loading of vehicles.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
thelocalne.ws

First Lady (of Massachusetts) to visit Ipswich

IPSWICH —The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and the Boston Bruins will be at the Ipswich Public Library at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 to celebrate First Lady Lauren Baker’s contributions to Massachusetts Libraries while her husband, Governor Charlie Baker, has been in office. The program will...
IPSWICH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

No jackpot winner, but Mass. players did cash in on the massive Powerball drawing

Massachusetts residents didn’t win the billion-dollar jackpot, but somebody in Quincy won $1 million and 9 lucky tickets won $50,000 in Monday’s Powerballs drawing. Lottery officials confirmed Monday that one Powerball ticket sold in California won the record $2.04 billion jackpot. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing, which ran Tuesday, were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and the red Powerball was 10, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 2x.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Parts of Massachusetts to be as cold as 17 degrees Tuesday night

After a weekend of record-setting heat unusual for early November, temperatures Tuesday night will be a jolt back to reality for Massachusetts. Parts of the Bay State could dip as low as 17 degrees overnight, according to the National Weather Service. The warmest areas of the state, the more moderate coastal towns, could still see temperatures near freezing.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

