California State

Ballot Counting Continues in Nevada

The outcome of our U.S. Senate race could determine which party is in control of congress. The footage shows the parking garage, the hallway between the garage, and the entry doors to the Registrar’s Office.
Why some races in Arizona still haven't been called

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of votes were still being tallied Wednesday in Arizona, where contested races including Senate and gubernatorial races remained uncalled. What's the delay? Here's what we know:. MARICOPA MATH. Part of it is because of all of the ballots that got dropped off on...
Silver State Passes Sweeping Version of Equal Rights Amendment

(Nov. 10, 2022) Nevada voters have adopted what is widely considered the most comprehensive state version of the Equal Rights Amendment in the nation, a sweeping update that puts protections in the state Constitution for people who have historically been marginalized. The Associated Press called the result for Question 1...
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt defeats Democrat Joy Hofmeister

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt held off a bruising challenge to his reelection on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister despite millions of dollars in attack ads against him. Stitt, 49, was aided in part by a late infusion of advertisements from the Republican Governor’s...
Douglas County Promotes Nevada Flood Awareness Week

Douglas County and the State of Nevada are hosting an educational event to inform citizens on flood preparation and safety during Flood Awareness Week from November 13-19, 2022. This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, November 15, from 3 pm to 5:30 pm in the North Room of the...
Save Mart Participating in Friends Feeding Friends Program to Help Food Banks

Starting Nov. 9, 2022, customers at all Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores throughout California and Northern Nevada will have the opportunity to easily donate to their community food banks and food pantries as they check out their groceries. “Our community food banks and local food pantries serve thousands of...
Tahoe Fuels Team Reminds Public to Properly Dispose of Ashes

(November 9, 2022) When using fireplaces/wood stoves and heating appliances indoors this winter it’s very important to remember a few safety tips and precautions. Heating equipment and improper ash disposal are leading causes of home and wildland fires during the fall and winter months. Keep homes warm and safe...

