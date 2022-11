Budgetary matters, construction and education improvements are all ahead for the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education’s meeting this week. Board members will discuss how to use the proceeds from property at 19 Constitution, long the home of Maynard Early Childhood Center and now the tentative home of a 24-7 childcare facility for Simmons after the district sold the building this past springtime. Energy-saving projects are the primary focus at this time.

