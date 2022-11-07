Sponsored Clinical Research, Challenge and Execution with Adam Larrabee, President at Rochester Clinical Research. Let us say: being a research site is no walk in the park. In this episode, Adam Larrabee, president of Rochester Clinical Research, talks about how a site runs sponsored clinical research and the challenges it has to face to achieve it. Every sponsor works differently, so there is a protocol to be followed when starting a trial to ensure its success. Adam discusses the process and its challenges, from pre-site qualification to the trial’s execution. He talks about areas where there is room for improvement, like training and onboarding, protocol manuals, and patient enrollment. He also speaks about the site’s relationship with sponsors and how it can affect the entire process for worse or for better.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO