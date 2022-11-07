ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dr. Charlene Brown shares dental health tips

Dr. Charlene R. Brown is the owner of Brookhaven Dental Group, a boutique dental practice north of Atlanta, that specializes in comprehensive dental care. Please describe how you made the decision to work in the health field as a career choice?. The earlier years of my professional career are marked...
ATLANTA, GA
Scrubs Magazine

33% of Nurses Quit in First Two Years

Nursing is one of the hardest jobs in the country, and the first few years can be a wake-up call to aspiring providers trying to find their place in the healthcare industry. Many new nurses quickly realize that nursing isn’t for them, while others wind up in jobs that make them want to quit.
healthpodcastnetwork.com

How Compassion and Relationships Reduce Chronic Stress

How Compassion and Relationships Reduce Chronic Stress. In this episode, we hear about the impact of chronic stress on personal and community health from two longtime community health professionals, Uzuri Pease-Greene and Jeneen Skinner. Interviewed by Jillian Bird, Director of Training and Technical Assistance at the National Nurse-Led Care Consortium, Pease-Greene and Skinner share their experiences working at the community level along with the lessons they have learned and the importance of trust to relationship building.
NEW JERSEY STATE
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Sponsored Clinical Research, Challenge and Execution with Adam Larrabee, President at Rochester Clinical Research

Sponsored Clinical Research, Challenge and Execution with Adam Larrabee, President at Rochester Clinical Research. Let us say: being a research site is no walk in the park. In this episode, Adam Larrabee, president of Rochester Clinical Research, talks about how a site runs sponsored clinical research and the challenges it has to face to achieve it. Every sponsor works differently, so there is a protocol to be followed when starting a trial to ensure its success. Adam discusses the process and its challenges, from pre-site qualification to the trial’s execution. He talks about areas where there is room for improvement, like training and onboarding, protocol manuals, and patient enrollment. He also speaks about the site’s relationship with sponsors and how it can affect the entire process for worse or for better.
ROCHESTER, NY
getnews.info

Home Health Aide Training Institute Announces Having Successfully Trained Over 3,000 Home Aides and Nursing Assistants

Home Health Aide Training Institute continues to perform in training the future of home healthcare Professionals. Home Health Aide Training Institute (HHATI), in conjunction with CEO and director Maria Santiago, is pleased to announce it has now successfully trained more than 3,000 home healthcare professionals, across many different specialties, and courses are continuing to fill up.

