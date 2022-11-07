Read full article on original website
u.today
XRP Case: Crypto Lawyer Says SEC's Victory Over LBRY Is Not End for Ripple
Even though LBRY lost in court and its LBC tokens were recognised as securities, the chances of Ripple and XRP winning have not diminished, says crypto lawyer John Deaton. Recall that both cases were brought by the commission under similar headings. Yes, the court's finding that LBRY was selling LBC...
ihodl.com
SEC, CFTC Target FTX after Binance Hints on Acquisition: Report
US financial regulators are targeting cryptocurrency exchange FTX after Binance announced plans to acquire it to handle a "significant liquidity crunch." Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. According to a report from Bloomberg, the US Securities and Exchange Commission...
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP-Focused Investment Product Inflows Surge as Investors See SEC’s Case Against Ripple ‘Increasingly Fragile’
Cryptocurrency investment products offering investors exposure to $XRP have recently seen significant inflows, at a time in which the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) case against Ripple and two of its executives is being seen as “increasingly fragile” by investors. According to data from CoinShares’ latest...
ihodl.com
Binance Set to Acquire FTX Amid Liquidity Issues
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has come to an agreement on a "strategic transaction" with Binance, Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet. He declined to elaborate on the matter, but noted that the transaction is pending due diligence. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape...
decrypt.co
SEC, CFTC, DOJ Investigating FTX: Reports
As Binance pulls out of an FTX acquisition, Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchanges are facing regulatory scrutiny in the U.S. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is deepening its investigations into FTX, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is now investigating the cryptocurrency exchange as well, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. The...
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
techaiapp.com
SEC Charges 4 People in $295M Global Crypto Ponzi Scheme That Duped Over 100,000 Investors – Regulation Bitcoin News
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged four people for their roles in a global cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme that duped more than 100,000 investors worldwide. The scheme raised more than $295 million in bitcoin. SEC Says ‘Trade Coin Club’ Is a Crypto Ponzi Scheme. The U.S....
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $1,583,709,890 in BTC in Series of Staggering Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
A massive whale is moving more than a billion dollars in Bitcoin in a flurry of transactions that effectively emptied a number of newly created crypto wallets. Data from Blockchain.com shows the deep-pocketed investor just drained a crypto wallet that had recently accumulated over 74,105 in BTC worth over $1.58 billion.
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Scoops Up Another $21.4M in Coinbase Stock
Cathie Wood’s investment house took another opportunity to buy the dip, snapping a sizeable amount of Coinbase stock on Tuesday. Ark Invest, the investment firm run by long-time Bitcoin bull Cathie Wood, purchased 420,949 shares of Coinbase (COIN) worth little under $21.4 million, according to the firm’s daily trade brief.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot’s latest move could make DOT the SEC’s preferred cryptocurrency because…
Polkadot, in an out-of-the-ordinary tweet, stated that the DOT token, despite being marketed a security, was no longer a security. Instead, it had transformed into a software. In recent months, the crypto industry has been awash in uncertainty as a result of the regulatory body’s hazy views around cryptocurrencies. In some cases, like the one between the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) and XRP, this sparked a full-scale legal battle. While in others, it has caused projects to re-evaluate their strategies.
US News and World Report
Major Private Equity Firms Become Latest Targets in SEC's Communication Probe
(Reuters) - U.S. private equity giants KKR & Co Inc, Apollo Global Management and Carlyle Group were added to a broad regulatory inquiry into how financial firms track employees' digital communications, filings by the companies showed on Wednesday. The scope of the investigation around how Wall Street handles work-related communications...
thediwire.com
SEC Loses Legal Battle Against Tennessee RIA
After three years in a legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission, CapWealth Advisors found favor from a jury in Tennessee’s middle district. The jury found that the $1.3 billion registered investment advisor’s collection of 12b-1 fees on sales of certain mutual fund share classes did not violate its fiduciary duty.
ihodl.com
Binance Announces it Will Not Buy FTX
Crypto exchange Binance has just announced it will not buy FTX due to the fact that it would not be able to solve the platform's problems. "As a result of corporate due diligence, as well as the latest news reports regarding mishandled customer funds and alleged US agency investigations, we have decided that we will not pursue the potential acquisition of FTX.com."
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase and Kraken experience limited services amid markets turbulence
Both Coinbase’s and Kraken’s platforms were down or experiencing intermittent latency issues on Nov. 8 amid market turbulence, according to users’ complaints on Twitter. The news followed the day’s earlier revelation that crypto exchange Binance intends to acquire its rival FTX. According to Twitter users, services...
CoinTelegraph
Binance tops up SAFU fund at $1 billion amid price fluctuations
As the liquidity crisis and acquisition of cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao assured his community of insurance of sufficient funds backing the network. In a tweet on Nov. 9, CZ said that the exchange has once again topped its Secure Asset Fund for Users...
zycrypto.com
Cathie Wood reveals her first BTC investment is in over $7 million of unrealized profit
Cathie Wood, the founder, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest, has revealed that she first bought $100,000 worth of BTC at a price of around $250 back in 2015 and has held it until now — putting the investment in massive unrealized profit of over $7.6 million. In an...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: LBRY Deemed to Have Issued a Security as Crypto Firm Loses Legal Battle Against SEC
LBRY, issuer of digital asset LBC has lost its case against the Securities and Exchange Commission in a decision that some have described as a significant setback for the entire crypto sector. Back in 2021, LBRY was charged by the SEC with conducting an offering of digital assets deemed to...
Crypto Shaken and Threatened By the Clash Between Two Billionaires
Sam Bankman-Fried and Changpeng Zhao are two young billionaires. Their respective fortunes are linked to their investments in the young crypto industry that wants to completely disrupt the financial services sector. Bankman-Fried is worth $15.6 billion as of Nov. 7, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Zhao is worth $18.3 billion,...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
The SEC, DOJ, and CFTC Probe FTX Over Funds Handling: Report
The Department of Justice (DOJ), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are all looking into how the crypto exchange FTX.com handled client funds during a liquidity shortage and its crypto-lending activities, according to sources. This happened after Binance announced on Tuesday that...
