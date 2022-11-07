SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egypt, the host of this year’s U.N. climate talks, is racking up a number of deals to green its energy and transport systems still heavily reliant on heavily polluting fossil fuels. The agreements include a $10 billion investment to replace “inefficient thermal power plants” with clean energy like wind or solar, funded by institutions such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the African Development Bank, HSBC and CitiBank. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and the Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the two countries would establish a major green hydrogen plant — which would use renewable energy to generate hydrogen — in Egypt’s Ain el-Sokhna on the Red Sea. The project will have a capacity to produce 100 megawatts of green hydrogen once completed, officials said. They added that the project as well as others on food and transportation are part of Egypt’s national Nexus of Water, Food and Energy program, which was launched in July. The program aims to mobilize climate funding and investments to support the country’s transition to clean energy.

