Climate change: West Africa’s oceans at risk because of a lack of monitoring
The West African Canary Current extends along the north-west African coast, from the northern Atlantic coast of Morocco to Guinea-Bissau. It’s a hotspot for changes in the oceans driven by climate change. These include rising temperatures, ocean acidification and ocean deoxygenation. All affect marine life on multiple levels. The...
U.S. must make much deeper emissions cuts to meet climate goals -government report
Nov 7 (Reuters) - The United States needs to make far faster and deeper cuts to greenhouse gas emissions over the next three decades to meet international goals to rein in the worst effects of climate change, according to a government report issued on Monday.
“No Positive Indicators So Far”: UN Report Finds Climate Change Is Worsening
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Sea levels are rising twice as fast as they were 30 years ago. Persistent drought in East Africa has plunged about 19 million people into crisis levels of food insecurity. Floods from record-breaking rainfall killed 1,700 people in Pakistan.
Australia Is Screwing Smaller Nations on Climate Change
Australia has failed to meet key short-term climate commitments, new analysis has found, as the government tries to convince the international community that it’s serious about climate change. Carbon Brief, a think tank based in the United Kingdom, released new analysis on Tuesday that showed Australia is among the...
Phys.org
Efforts to adapt to climate change are not keeping pace with the growing risks
As climate impacts intensify across the globe, nations must dramatically increase funding and implementation of actions designed to help vulnerable nations and communities adapt to the climate storm, according to a new United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) report. Released ahead of COP27—the latest round of climate talks taking place in...
Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals
Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
Phys.org
The Israeli coastline is contaminated with more than two tons of microplastics
A new Tel Aviv University study conducted in collaboration with the Mediterranean Sea Research Center of Israel examined the level of microplastic pollution along Israel's coastline. The researchers collected sand samples from six beaches, from Haifa to Ashkelon. The research findings revealed that the Israeli shoreline is contaminated with more than two million tons of microplastics, with the most polluted beaches being those of Tel Aviv and Hadera.
US News and World Report
COP 27: Dutch to Boost Climate Funding to Developing Nations, PM Says
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said the Netherlands will increase its annual contribution to climate finance in developing countries to 1.8 billion euros, about 50% above 2021 levels, by 2025. Speaking at the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Rutte said...
Climate talks host Egypt gets green energy, transport deals
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egypt, the host of this year’s U.N. climate talks, is racking up a number of deals to green its energy and transport systems still heavily reliant on heavily polluting fossil fuels. The agreements include a $10 billion investment to replace “inefficient thermal power plants” with clean energy like wind or solar, funded by institutions such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the African Development Bank, HSBC and CitiBank. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and the Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the two countries would establish a major green hydrogen plant — which would use renewable energy to generate hydrogen — in Egypt’s Ain el-Sokhna on the Red Sea. The project will have a capacity to produce 100 megawatts of green hydrogen once completed, officials said. They added that the project as well as others on food and transportation are part of Egypt’s national Nexus of Water, Food and Energy program, which was launched in July. The program aims to mobilize climate funding and investments to support the country’s transition to clean energy.
World
Good News Network
Growth in Carbon Capture Projects This Year is Dramatic, Showing Global Determination to Cut Emissions
The number of carbon capture and storage projects in the pipeline is exploding, thanks to worldwide efforts to cut emissions. A new report from the Global CCS Institute, which studies carbon capture and storage-(CCS), shows an impressive growth of 44 percent over the past 12 months. The CEO of the...
Gizmodo
Why Is Global Polluter Coca-Cola Sponsoring a Major Climate Conference?
Soft drink giant Coca-Cola is sponsoring next week’s COP27, an annual United Nations climate conference where global leaders gather to discuss solutions for climate change. This year’s event is hosted in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. The Egyptian organizers cited the company’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to...
Most expensive climate disasters in recent decades
In 2022 so far, the U.S. has seen a staggering 15 climate and weather disasters. While the total cost of these disasters has not been fully realized yet, they've already caused billions of dollars worth of damage. Between 2021 and 2022, tropical cyclones, severe droughts and heatwaves, wildfires, and winter storms caused devastation and hundreds of deaths across the U.S. If the cost of 2021's natural disasters is any indication, 2022's total could amount to more than $100 billion in damages. Since 1980, the U.S. alone has been hit with 338 weather and climate disasters totaling at least $1 billion...
yaleclimateconnections.org
Climate change could dry up hydropower in some regions
Building more hydroelectric power plants can help the world transition away from coal and natural gas. And hydropower can provide electricity when wind and solar are not available. But Paulina Jaramillo of Carnegie Mellon University says hydropower is vulnerable to climate-driven changes in rainfall and water supplies. For example, in...
The US is finally ready to discuss climate reparations. But is it ready to act?
At a New York Times event last month, Biden administration climate envoy John Kerry caused a stir when he appeared to dismiss the notion that the U.S. would compensate other countries for the loss and damage they’ve already suffered at the hands of climate change. He told the audience that it’s more important to focus on preventing future climate change and adapting to a warmer world than it is to provide restitution for the harm already done.
As global climate conference opens, a fight brews over compensation — and justice
The issue of polluters paying for the climate messes they create around the world is likely to dominate difficult climate talks in Egypt this month.
Big agriculture warns farming must change or risk ‘destroying the planet’
Food companies and governments must come together immediately to change the world’s agricultural practices or risk “destroying the planet”, according to the sponsors of a report by some of the largest food and farming businesses released on Thursday. The report, from a taskforce within the Sustainable Markets...
Agriculture Online
Argentina drought casts shadow over crop yields
Soybean and corn planting are well underway in South America, where the weather has been cooperative for some but difficult for others. Argentina’s growing regions have largely faced unfavorable weather thus far this planting season. For the third year in a row, La Niña conditions are present in the...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Farmer Delegates to Share Perspectives on Carbon Sequestration, Renewable Fuels at UN Meeting in Livestreamed Event
(Solutions from the Land) Farmers with Solutions from the Land will share their experiences with reducing carbon and greenhouse gas emissions through agriculture during a side event at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27). The live event, “Agriculture’s Role in Decarbonizing the Economy and Reducing GHG Emissions,” will...
Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader urged Tuesday. The proposal by Tuvalu came as vulnerable nations pushed for more action and money at international climate talks in Egypt, while big polluters remained divided over who should pay for the damage industrial greenhouse gas emissions have done to the planet. “We all know that the leading cause of climate crisis is fossil fuels,” Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano told his fellow leaders. The Pacific country has “joined Vanuatu and other nations calling for a fossil fuels non-proliferation treaty,” Natano said. “It’s getting too hot and there is very (little) time to slow and reverse the increasing temperature. Therefore, it is essential to prioritize fast-acting strategies.”
