Russian soldiers have staged a protest over pay at a training centre in central Russia, refusing to fight in Ukraine until they are paid.The striking soldiers can be heard chanting “one for all and all for one” in this video showing the scene in Ulyanovsk.According to the Moscow Times, around 100 conscripts demonstrated as they hadn’t received a promised payment of 195,000 rubles (£2,796).“We refuse to take part in the ‘special military operation’ and will seek justice until we’re paid the money that was promised to us,” the conscripts wrote in an appeal.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off from grid - follow liveWhy is Russia at war with Ukraine and what does Putin want?

8 DAYS AGO