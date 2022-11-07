Read full article on original website
Related
Russian billionaire behind mercenary army in Ukraine confronted Putin about botching the war, report says
Russian tycoon Yevgeniy Prigozhin met with Putin in private this month, The Washington Post said. It said Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Group, criticized the handling of the Ukraine war. Such an encounter would be a rare moment of dissent for Putin. Prigozhin denied it happened. The Russian billionaire who...
Do Putin and Kim have an 'arms for horses' deal? Russia sends North Korea 30 thoroughbred horses by train after Pyongyang shipped Moscow artillery shells in bid to bolster its bungled Ukraine invasion
Russia has sent 30 prized thoroughbred horses to North Korea just days after the White House alleged Pyongyang supplied artillery shells for Putin's war efforts. The prized Orlov Trotters were shipped via cargo train and are considered a sign of status and wealth in North Korea. There are mounting concerns...
Video shows alleged sabotage of Putin's military helicopters
Video has emerged purporting to show a man preparing and planting explosives on a Russian military helicopter at an airbase deep inside Russia. CNN's Ana Cabrera has more.
More than 100,000 Russian soldiers were 'killed and wounded' and Ukraine's military 'probably' saw similar casualties since the invasion, according to Gen. Mark Milley
Top US general Mark Milley spoke at the Economic Club of New York on Wednesday. He estimated that more than 100,000 Russian soldiers were killed and wounded since the invasion. Two days ago, the Ukraine Armed Forces said that more than 77,000 Russian soldiers were killed. Gen. Mark Milley estimated...
Ukraine news – live: Russian military plane crashes as ‘kamikaze’ drone strike in Kyiv kills four
A Russian military plane has crashed into an apartment block in a Russian port town on the Sea of Azov as it suffered from engine failure, the Russian military announced. It comes as Vladimir Putin’s forces targeted Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with so-called kamikaze drones, with four people allegedly killed and 19 rescued from a residential building in the capital.Ukraine’s air force claimed to have shot down roughly 85 per cent of the drones launched in the overnight bombardment by Russia.Meanwhile, president Volodymyr Zelensky called upon Ukrainian civilians to capture any Russian soldiers they encounter in their neighbourhoods,...
A CIA veteran who survived a hand-to-hand battle with Al Qaeda is now helping Afghans escape the Taliban
The desperate pleas come flooding into David Tyson’s cellphone, from a country that has fallen off the American radar. The texts are from Afghans who fought alongside him and his colleagues, and they are asking for help to flee Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. The messages often include graphic videos: whippings, torture,...
nationalinterest.org
India Considers Joint Weapons Production with Russia
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Tuesday that he had held a discussion on the joint production of weapons with India. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Tuesday that he had held a discussion on the joint production of weapons with India, a historic Russian ally and commercial partner, during a conversation with Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyan Jaishankar.
thenationalnews.com
At least nine dead as Russian jets hit Syrian tent settlements
Syrian opposition fighters fire at pro-government forces from a position in the north-western province of Idlib on Sunday. The artillery fire was in retaliation for deadly attacks on a camp for internally displaced people earlier in the day. AFP. Russian jets bombed camps near Syria's north-western city of Idlib on...
Russian conscripts protest over pay at Ulyanovsk military base
Russian soldiers have staged a protest over pay at a training centre in central Russia, refusing to fight in Ukraine until they are paid.The striking soldiers can be heard chanting “one for all and all for one” in this video showing the scene in Ulyanovsk.According to the Moscow Times, around 100 conscripts demonstrated as they hadn’t received a promised payment of 195,000 rubles (£2,796).“We refuse to take part in the ‘special military operation’ and will seek justice until we’re paid the money that was promised to us,” the conscripts wrote in an appeal.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off from grid - follow liveWhy is Russia at war with Ukraine and what does Putin want?
Comments / 0