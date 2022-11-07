‘BIP’s Victoria Fuller Kisses Greg Grippo In TikTok Video Amidst Dating Rumors

Image Credit: ABC

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo may be Bachelor Nations hottest new item! The duo went to a game night with Nick Viall over the weekend, and he posted a video from the intimate evening on TikTok. In the video, Victoria and Greg are seated next to each other. She leans in close to him and nuzzles the side of his face before giving him a kiss on the cheek.

Game night had all the drama

This showing of PDA comes following fan videos that surfaced of Greg and Victoria vacationing in Italy together at the end of October. Meanwhile, Victoria is currently a contestant on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, which filmed several months ago during summer 2022. On the show, Victoria is in a relationship with Johnny DePhillipo.

Victoria and Johnny’s romance hit a bit of a rough patch when Alex Bordyukov came to Paradise, but Victoria wound up giving Johnny her rose over Alex. After that, Victoria and Johnny went on a one-on-one date and told each other they were falling in love with one another. Victoria made it clear that she wanted an engagement and was ready to start a family, and Johnny shared that he was starting to come around to wanting that, as well. The pair’s relationship will play out on the remainder of season 8.

Greg was first introduced to Bachelor Nation during Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette in 2021. He made it to the final three, but the two had a tumultuous breakup on the show before their fantasy suite date. Meanwhile, Victoria was on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor in 2020. She was eliminated during fantasy suite week. In the spring of 2020, Victoria started dating former Bachelor star Chris Soules, and they even quarantined together amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Their romance was short-lived, though, and they split by the end of that summer.