FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition
Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Channels Cassie With Ballerina Pink Dress
Watch: Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes. Sydney Sweeney's pretty in pink outfit was en pointe. The Euphoria star took the balletcore trend for a spin at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5. For the special occasion, Sydney lit up the red...
Allure
Sydney Sweeney Just Made Ballerina Glam a Thing on the Red Carpet
The 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala brought out the theatrical side of Sydney Sweeney on the purple carpet. It began with her Giambattista Valli Couture dress, ruffled and covered in blush-hued rosettes from the shoulders down to the cuffs of her voluminous sleeves. Sweeney, took to Instagram on November 6 and captioned her set of photos from the gala, "Last night, feeling Haute."
Vogue
Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Take Eveningwear To The Extreme
Whenever Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hit a red carpet together, the edgy couple is bound to deliver a wild, coordinated style moment (remember her “naked” dress and his bedazzled suit at last year’s VMAs?). Their bold approach was certainly evident at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City last night. The duo took eveningwear to the next level, amping up signature formal pieces and making them feel punk rock. Kelly even wore a see-through corset.
From Cozy Knits to Satin, Here Are the 25 Best Winter Dresses for 2022
Dresses are a quintessential item in any fashion girl's closet. Spring and summer styles are cute and all, but there is something so cozy and luxurious about winter-style dresses. Knit minis and chic satin blend pieces style well with leather boots, while a faux leather midi dress or denim piece work well with shearling boots.
Keke Palmer Pops in Pink Tulle Minidress & Bow-Strap Stiletto Heels at Time 100 Next Gala
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Keke Palmer looked pretty in pink at the Time 100 Next Gala on Tuesday night. Held at the Second Floor in New York City, the event celebrated some of the most influential rising stars and public figures in their fields.
Tia Mowry Glimmers in a Crystalized Jumpsuit and Coordinating Statement Heels
Tia Mowrey sparkled in an outfit video the “Twitches” actress shared on her Instagram Story yesterday, filmed in her massive walk-in closet. Showing off, the star wore what appeared to be a shiny jumpsuit and coordinating heels. The former Disney Channel star stepped into a mock neck crystalized jumpsuit with fitted legging style pants, which she wore underneath an oversized black blazer. Mowry wore large silver hoops and styled her hair slicked back and out of her face in waves. Jumpsuits have a unique history. They were first created in the early 1900s for people who were, yes, literally jumping out of...
Vanessa Hudgens Turns Into a Raven in Feathered Dress & Glossy Boots at Prince Jackson’s Thriller Night Halloween Party
Vanessa Hudgens brought the drama with her sleek raven costume to the annual Thriller Night Halloween party. The event was hosted by Prince Jackson at his family home yesterday in Encino, Calif. The former “High School Musical” cast member slipped into a black gown dotted with rows upon rows of shiny black faux-feathers that made the star look as if she was about to fly. The dress consisted of a turtleneck collar and a peekaboo keyhole cutout that gave way to a fitted waistline and a high leg slit and a trailing feathered train. Amping up the glam, Hudgens wore her hair...
Teyana Taylor Suits Up In Vintage Janet Jackson T-Shirt With Cargo Pants & Invisible Heels at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event
Teyana Taylor took an edgy approach to sharp suiting and paid tribute to Janet Jackson in the process during her latest appearance. The multi-hyphenate superstar attended Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment.
seventeen.com
Sydney Sweeney Is Enchanting in a Glittering Fishnet Dress
Sydney Sweeney's ethereal style has reached new heights. On Instagram today, the Euphoria star shared a behind-the-scenes photo of a new look she wore to attend an Acqua for Life event hosted by Armani Beauty. The actress dazzled in a glittering purple-and-blue fishnet maxi dress, which included a purple bandeau...
Nicky Hilton Sparkles in Purple Sequin Dress & Crystal-Embellished Sandals at the American Ballet Theater Gala
Nicky Hilton attended the American Ballet Theater Gala at the David Koch Theater in New York City last night. The fashion designer was dressed in an eye-catching ensemble consisting of a glimmering gown and sparkling footwear to match. The French Sole collaborator wore a bright purple Veronique sequin dress. The ensemble was form-fitting and sported feather trim in a lighter lavender shade on the long sleeves. Hilton wore her blond hair up, leaving pieces out in the front to frame her face, and accessorized simply with purple gemstone studs, giving her dress a chance to shine. On her feet, the socialite opted...
Lenny Kravitz Goes Western in Shiny Skinny Jeans & Cowboy Boots for Nocheluna Sotol Tequila Presentation
Lenny Kravitz attended the presentation for his new tequila line in collaboration with Nocheluna in Mexico City yesterday. Looking as cool as ever, Kravitz appeared in an outfit styled around shiny garments and western footwear. The “Fly Away” singer wore a tailored black slightly sparkly blazer overtop a black low-cut top featuring gold accents that made the tee pop. For bottoms, Kravitz sported highly distressed black denim with a glossy finish seemingly painted on in erratic strokes. The record producer sported black alien-esque shades and stacked on silver chains, further packing on the bling. The multi-genre star has long since perfected his look....
Jared Leto Brings Drama in Crystal-Embellished Velvet Suit & Loafers at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022
Dressed in Gucci, Jared Leto attended the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles tonight. The “House of Gucci” actor took to the red carpet in a whimsical Gucci suit and neutral footwear. Leto wore a tailored red velvet blazer studded with crystals. The male went sans shirt, making a simple but daring style choice. On bottom, the “American Psycho” actor wore straight-leg trousers made up of the same material that further streamlined the look. Covering up, Leto slipped into black leather gloves with a glossy finish and strung on a diamond pendant necklace, bringing on the bling. To ground...
Kim Cattrall Updates the Little Black Dress With Mirrored ‘Tire Track’ & Peep-Toe Pumps at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, in partnership with Samsung, is in full swing in London today, and celebrities from the worlds of music, fashion and film are taking to the star-studded red carpet. Kim Cattrall made a sparkling appearance at the event held at the Outernet London. Cattrall joined a host of celebrities at the event including, Rita Ora, Cynthia Erivo and Ashley Roberts. The “Sex in the City” star made a sleek style statement, stepping out in...
In Style
TBT: Cody Simpson Said He was "Immediately Infatuated" with Gigi Hadid
Who: Supermodel and fashion founder Gigi Hadid, 27, and Australian swimmer and singer Cody Simpson, 25. How They Met: Hadid and Simpson met when they were just teenagers back in 2013. They were introduced by a mutual friend after the musician and the aforementioned friend were driving and spotted Gigi outside a Guess store, presumably in Beverly Hills.
Vogue
Lily Collins Delivered An Unexpected Take On Wedding Guest Dressing In Mexico
There are no rules around wedding guest dressing these days. In the past year alone, we’ve seen Dua Lipa wear a sheer white gown to see Simon Porte Jacquemus tie the knot, Kendall Jenner winning the prize for most revealing dress at Lauren Perez’s wedding, and Rosamund Pike (albeit unwittingly) clashing with the fuschia-clad bride on her stepdaughter Olive Uniacke’s big day.
Sarah Jessica Parker Masters Power Prints in Plaid, Stripes & Swirls with Cutout Boots for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker brought the power of prints to “And Just Like That…” on Wednesday morning. While filming in-character as Carrie Bradshaw for the second season of the HBO Max drama, the Emmy award-winning star wore a colorful ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, featuring a purple, beige and orange plaid double-breasted coat. The outerwear was layered atop a multicolored striped midi dress, featuring a diagonal print in hues of yellow, red, orange, purple and gray. Finishing her ensemble was a dark brown Pierre Cardin crossbody bag covered in a beige swirl print, as well as a beige fedora, dark...
Carey Mulligan Re-Wears Crystal-Dipped Dress with Sharp Pumps to the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022
Carey Mulligan pulled double duty with the same dramatic outfit for the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala. While arriving at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday night, the “Promising Young Woman” star wore a low-cut dress with a black base, covered in sparkling silver crystals and sequins that ended in thin, interconnected fringe. Layered atop was a matching oversized black tuxedo jacket, which Mulligan opted to wear draped over her shoulders like a cape; matching embellishments and fringe dripped down its front and sleeves, creating a glamorous ombre effect. When it came to footwear, Mulligan’s shoes of...
Leighton Meester Blooms in Vintage Floral Prada Dress & Gold Stilettos at ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ Premiere
Leighton Meester made a striking return to the red carpet on Tuesday night for the New York premiere of “Fleishman Is in Trouble.” The new FX drama series, which premieres on Nov. 17, is inspired by Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s 2019 novel of the same name and stars Claire Danes, Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan, as well as Meester’s husband, Adam Brody. Arriving at Carnegie Hall with Brody, the “Gossip Girl” star posed in a chocolate brown Prada dress. Her velvet slip style — a vintage fall 2000 runway number, spotted by “Gossip Girl” wardrobe page XOXO Poship Girl — featured a sleeveless silhouette trimmed...
Angela Bassett Suits Up in Vibrant Amber Blazer & Colorful 5-Inch Heels for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Angela Bassett chose a vibrant color for the taping of an upcoming episode on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which will air on Nov. 7. The actress is currently promoting her new film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which will hit the theaters on Nov. 11. For her interview, the Emmy-award-winning actress wore a radiant ensemble featuring a coordinated amber-orange blazer and pants, brightening up the set. Taking an up-close look at her shoes, Bassett remained in line with her outfit’s vivid theme,...
