Shirtless Justin Bieber Dirty Dances With Hailey At Odell Beckham’s 30th Birthday Bash: Watch

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber hit the dance floor at Odell Beckham Jr.‘s 30th birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 5. The “Love Yourself” singer, 28, took his shirt off and danced behind his gorgeous wife, 25, as they sweetly shuffled backwards together to the blasting music in a video from TMZ. While Justin wore nothing but black jeans and a pink beanie, Hailey rocked a skin-tight dress that highlighted her incredible body.

Justin and Hailey clearly had no issue with showing off major PDA at the party. Justin happily grinded on Hailey and put his hands around the model’s waist, as the couple danced together. They each held glass bottles of what appeared to be an alcoholic beverage in their hands as they did the shuffle backwards. Justin was shirtless so all his body tattoos were strikingly visible.

The Biebers weren’t the only A-list stars at Odell’s birthday bash. Other famous attendees included Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker, Idris Elba, Chris Brown, Lori Harvey, Tyga, and more. Justin and Hailey were alone during their dance session, but we can assume they were mingling with their famous friends all night.

Justin and Hailey Bieber (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Justin and Hailey recently attended another birthday party for their pal Doja Cat in LA on Oct. 21. The superstar couple arrived at Doja’s big 27th birthday soiree with Kendall, who is one of Hailey’s closest friends. Hailey and Kendall matched in all-black lingerie, including a pair of Calzedonia tights, and lace veil ensemble, while Justin kept it mysterious and dashing in his black eye mask and cape.

While Justin and Hailey have been enjoying parties lately, they also had to deal with a tough situation involving Kanye West. The rapper attacked Hailey online after she defended Vogue editor Gabriella-Karefa Johnson, who spoke out against Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt. Justin and Hailey put on a show of solidarity on a sushi dinner date together where the “Sorry” singer rocked a hoodie with the message “racism is evil.” Justin has had a years-long friendship with Kanye but he’s obviously choosing to side with his wife and have her back no matter what.