ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

This massive 75-inch 4K Roku TV just crashed to $448 in Black Friday deal

By Rory Mellon
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccDwI_0j1xz9X400

Black Friday deals are really heating up now that we're less than three weeks away from the annual retail event. And, while Amazon and Best Buy have dominated the early offers, Walmart is now joining the party with a Black Friday TV deals event that makes a very big TV surprisingly affordable.

For a limited time, this 75-inch Hisense 4K TV is on sale for $488 at Walmart . That’s a discount of $70 compared to its previous price of $520, and it’s one of the cheapest prices we’ve ever seen for a TV of this size. It even beats the Best Buy Black Friday deals that offers a 75-inch Samsung 4K TV for $579 that we highlighted last week. Until 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7 this deal is exclusively for Walmart Plus members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hiuXS_0j1xz9X400

Hisense 75" 4K TV: $520 $448 @ Walmart
Walmart's Black Friday deals have arrived, and this 75-inch Hisense 4K TV for just $448 is headlining the offers. It runs Roku TV OS for easy access to all your favorite streaming services. Plus, this set supports HDR, voice control via Google Assistant or Alexa and a dedicated Game Mode for reduced input lag when playing video games. View Deal

As you might expect for the price, this Hisense 4K TV doesn’t come with a huge range of additional features, nor does it pack a super premium OLED panel. However, for less than $500 you’re getting a massive 75-inch TV that offers full 4K Ultra-HD resolution as well as HDR support for boosted color and contrast.

You’ll also get easy access to all the best streaming services via the Roku TV OS. From Netflix to Disney Plus , whatever you feel like watching will be just a couple of clicks away with this Hisense TV. And with Google Assistant and Alexa support you don’t even need to click anything as you instead opt to navigate with just your voice.

This is also a worthwhile pick for gamers with a dedicated Game Mode that aims to reduce input lag, as well as Motion Rate image processing technology which aims to make fast-moving images smooth. Although, you should note the 60Hz refresh rate, which means it lacks the ability to offer PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming at 120 fps.

This is just one of the many deals that is currently available at Walmart, so make sure to check out our Walmart Black Friday deals live blog for ongoing coverage of all the biggest offers.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it

Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
IGN

The Best Early Black Friday TV Deals You Can Buy Right Now

Black Friday 2022 lands on November 25, but you don't need to wait that long to score a great deal on a brand new 4K TV. Similar to what we saw last year, several vendors including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are promoting Black Friday deals weeks in advance. There are already some pretty outstanding deals on popular, highly-rated 4K TVs of every size and price range. We'll include all of the best deals here, and give you details on just how much you're saving and why they're worth the upgrade.
The Verge

The best Black Friday deals you can already get at Walmart

Just like Best Buy and Target, Walmart’s already starting to release some of its Black Friday deals so you can get a head start. The retailer started rolling out discounts online as part of its Deals for Days event last night and will be adding even more new deals every Monday at 7PM ET / 4PM PT. Walmart will also be rolling out its early Black Friday deals in stores starting at 6AM local time on Wednesday, November 9th.
Digital Trends

Get this 65-inch 4K TV for under $400 at Walmart today

Next up in TV deals, we’re looking at an offering from Walmart again — this time in the form of Hisense’s R6 Series, a model known for stuffing high-quality tech into an affordable frame. Right now you can get the Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K Smart TV for only $398, which is $100 down from its typical $498 price. As this is a Walmart deal, we aren’t sure when it will end, so consider buying now.
CNET

Snag This 55-Inch Vizio 4K TV for Only $298 (Save $130)

November has arrived and for many retailers, that means kicking off the holiday shopping season. We finally have more info about Walmart's Black Friday deals, and some of those price drops are already available. If you've been looking to upgrade your entertainment setup, there are a number of 4K TV deals available. Right now, you can score a 55-inch M7 Series 4K TV from Vizio for just $298 at Walmart, saving you $130.
CNN

The best smart TVs of 2022

TV technology has evolved rapidly in recent years — and the size, tech and quality that was once financially out of reach for many of us is now available for just a few hundred dollars.
Digital Trends

This insanely cheap 55-inch QLED TV is selling like hotcakes

Is your home theater setup due for an upgrade? If your answer’s yes, you should check out Walmart’s TV deals, which currently include this massively popular offer for the 55-inch Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV. It’s yours for just $298 following a $130 discount to its sticker price of $428, for one of the retailer’s early Black Friday deals that you can’t miss. More than 1,000 shoppers have taken advantage of this bargain over the past 24 hours, so before stocks run out, you should hurry and finalize your purchase.
Digital Trends

Samsung’s 55-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV just got a rare discount

Walmart has been chock full of TV deals lately, with Samsung’s 55-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV being the latest to see a significantly lower price. Right now you can get this TV for just $898, a savings of greater than 10% off the typical price of $1,000. That’s a total savings of $102, enough to stuff more than one stocking if you’re getting on your holiday shopping early this year. However, and as with most Walmart deals, we aren’t sure how long this special price will last. If you’re enticed, act now.
TechRadar

Walmart has a Chromebook for just $79 in its early Black Friday deals

The very first set of Black Friday deals at Walmart comes with a cracking super-cheap Chromebook that's one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year. You can now get an HP Chromebook 11 for $79 (was $98) at Walmart (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price yet and a bargain for those on a tight budget who need a very basic but long-lasting machine for simple school tasks or everyday browsing.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
474K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy