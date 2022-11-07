Notre Dame Commit Roundup: Standouts From Week Eleven

Irish Breakdown looks at the top performances of Notre Dame's commits from the past weekend of high school football action

Notre Dame football put together a weekend to remember, defeating the University Clemson 35-14 in South Bend on Saturday night. On top of that massive victory, the Irish program also made a big impact on various recruits in attendance for the weekend.

Many Notre Dame commits made the trip to South Bend, but not before getting their weekends kicked off on the football field Friday night. Playoff action is firmly upon us and many future Irish players put their talents on full display.

Here are some of the key performances from this past week.



QB CJ CARR (2024) - Belleville 62, Saline 44

The Saline Hornets season came to an end on Friday night, losing to Belleville 62-44 in the second round of the state playoffs. Despite that loss, Carr put together a fantastic performance to end his junior year.

On the night, the talented signal caller completed 34 of 45 passes for 387 yards and five touchdown passes. Before their matchup with Saline, the most points that Belleville had given up in one game was just 22 points.

Belleville was a tall task but Carr was clearly up to the challenge. The future Notre Dame star put together a tremendous effort.

On the other side, Belleville is led by star 2025 quarterback recruit Bryce Underwood , who currently holds an offer from Notre Dame. He is arguably the top signal caller in his class.

Underwood completed 8 of 13 passes on the night and got 153 yards and three touchdowns through the air. That included a 56-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to ice the game.



RB JEREMIYAH LOVE - Christian Brothers 41, Kirkwood 3

Christian Brothers got their playoff journey off to a hot start this past week, defeating Kirkwood by a score of 41-3. The Cadets were buoyed by Love, who rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries. Love also caught two passes for 21 yards and another score.

Offensively, Christian Brothers also received an outstanding performance from 2024 wide receiver target Jeremiah McClellan. He hauled in four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. McClellan also carried the ball three times for another 65 yards.

Christian Brothers (10-1) will take on Marquette (10-1) on Friday night in the second round of the state playoffs.



TE JACK LARSEN (2024) VS OL SAM PENDLETON - Charlotte Catholic 48, Reagan 22

In the lone matchup between Notre Dame commits this past week, Charlotte Catholic came out with a tremendous 48-22 victory over Reagan. Charlotte Catholic is led by Larsen, who has continued to make a gigantic impact for the team through the air.

Larsen made his impact felt. The junior pass catcher came down with yet another highlight reel catch on the night.

Reagan (8-3) unfortunately saw their season come to an end. That ended a tremendous career for Pendleton, who is set to enroll at Notre Dame this winter.

Charlotte Catholic (9-2) will travel to Grimsley (11-0) on Friday night. It promises to be an extremely entertaining matchup.



OT SULLIVAN ABSHER - South Point 48, Hickory 13

South Point continued their dominance in the run game during the team’s 48-13 victory over Hickory this past week. On the day, their offense rushed for 487 yards and six touchdowns on just 52 carries. That was nearly 200 yards over the team’s season average.

They are led by Absher, who is one of the more dominant run blockers in the 2023 recruiting class. He was an overwhelming force at the point of attack.

South Point (10-1) will travel to Dudley (9-2) on Friday night for the second round of the playoffs.



S BEN MINICH - Lakota West 35, Princeton 0

It was another dominant performance from Lakota West this past week, defeating Princeton by a score of 35-0. That was the team’s fourth shutout on the season defensively.

Minich is a big time performer for that defense that has surrendered just 7.7 points per game on the season so far. He is also a standout performer on the offensive side of the ball, and has also made an impact on special teams this season.

Lakota West (12-0) will travel Elder (10-2) on Friday night for the second round of the state playoffs.

