Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Road Dogg Says Backstage Fights ‘Used To Happen All The Time’
Backstage fights have received a huge spotlight in 2022 because of the events in AEW. Sammy Guevara was in a couple of spats backstage and the Brawl Out situation is infamous at this point. Road Dogg has recently talked about backstage fights in the wrestling industry, and he claims that they “used to happen all the time.”
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Had Constant Food Poisoning During WWE Tours
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and carried the company on his back throughout the PG Era. Cena eventually became a part-timer due to his Hollywood obligations as well. During the early stages of his WWE, he always had constant food poisoning, and there seems to be a good reason for that.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Recalls Having A Gun Pulled On Him In Mexico
With over three decades of experience in the world of pro wrestling, Chris Jericho has seen countless unforgettable moments both inside and outside the squared circle. On a recent edition of "Talk is Jericho," the eight-time World Champion and current lead ROH titleholder reflected on one of his wildest stories involving a beautiful woman that he once met in Mexico during his days wrestling for promotions like CMLL.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
ewrestlingnews.com
Nikki Cross Reacts To Botched WWE 24/7 Title Trash Can Segment On RAW
Nikki Cross isn’t letting her botched segment during this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW get to her. On the show, Cross won the WWE 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke, marking the Scot’s 10th reign with the title. Backstage, Cross attempted to throw the title in the...
ringsidenews.com
Kayla Braxton Experiences Travel Headache Thanks To Hurricane Nicole
Florida residents are bracing for another weather calamity just a month after Hurricane Ian caused great damage to The Sunshine State. According to weather reports, Hurricane Nicole is headed towards the central part of Florida’s east coast and that has already created commute problems for many people. Kayla Braxton...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Says Relationship With Bret Hart Stopped His Push
A former WWE Intercontinental Champion thinks his push in the company was put on hold after the Montreal Screwjob due to his friendship with Bret Hart. Ken Shamrock enjoyed a successful run in WWE during the Attitude Era winning the Intercontinental Title as well as the WWE Tag Team Championship and the 1998 King of the Ring. But many fans believe the crossover MMA star could have achieved even more.
wrestlingworld.co
Former WWE Tag Team Set to Reunite at NJPW Strong: Detonation
Former Lucha House Party teammates Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik are set to reunite outside of WWE as part of NJPW Strong: Detonation on November 30th. The two stars haven’t teamed together since their time in WWE as part of The Lucha House Party and were even released together in November 2021.
tjrwrestling.net
Natalya’s Recent Nasal Surgery Not To Fix ‘Broken Nose’ Caused By Shayna Baszler
While it appeared Natalya’s nose was broken due to a knee from Shayna Baszler on WWE SmackDown, a recent report suggests this isn’t the case. On the November 4th episode of WWE SmackDown, Natalya and Shayna Baszler went one on one while Ronda Rousey, who recently aligned with Baszler on television, was at ringside. Baszler handed the Queen of Harts a defeat after applying the Kirufuda clutch, but instead of being content with celebrating, she continued to attack her foe after the match. Baszler hit Natalya with a brutal knee to the face, leaving the former SmackDown Women’s Champion with a face full of blood.
Comments / 0