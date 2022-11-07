While it appeared Natalya’s nose was broken due to a knee from Shayna Baszler on WWE SmackDown, a recent report suggests this isn’t the case. On the November 4th episode of WWE SmackDown, Natalya and Shayna Baszler went one on one while Ronda Rousey, who recently aligned with Baszler on television, was at ringside. Baszler handed the Queen of Harts a defeat after applying the Kirufuda clutch, but instead of being content with celebrating, she continued to attack her foe after the match. Baszler hit Natalya with a brutal knee to the face, leaving the former SmackDown Women’s Champion with a face full of blood.

