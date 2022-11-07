Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Another Former WWE Superstar Set For AEW Debut
This year saw many WWE favorites like Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe and Keith Lee join All Elite Wrestling. WWE stars making their way to the rival promotion is not uncommon. It seems we will see another former WWE Superstar appear on AEW television tonight. On the November 8th episode of...
ringsidenews.com
Bad News For Adam Cole’s AEW Return
Adam Cole is regarded as one of the most skilled in-ring stars in the pro wrestling world right now. He left NXT last year and made his way to AEW, which made fans happy. Cole has been absent for a long time and now we have some bad news to share regarding his return.
wrestlingworld.co
Chelsea Green Debunks WWE Return Rumors
Over the last month, Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, and Tegan Nox have all been rumored to be returning to WWE under Triple H’s regime. Although Green was the favorite to be making her way back to the company, Fightful reports that, as per Green’s claims, WWE hasn’t yet contacted her about returning and that she is still with Billy Corgan’s NWA. Green further revealed that she is booked for the indies through March 2023.
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Shows Natalya Love After Recent Surgery
Jade Cargill is the longest-reigning TBS Champion, because she’s the only TBS Champion so far. Although Cargill represents AEW proudly, she still has love for women on other rosters. Jade ensures that she cares for everyone too. While her heel character may deny her that approach on television, she...
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Has Spoken To WWE Higher-Ups About WrestleMania 39 Appearance
John Cena’s star continues climbing in Hollywood, but he hasn’t shut the door on a WWE return. With the road to WrestleMania starting soon, John Cena’s name is popping up once again. A tenured member of the WWE creative team confirmed to Ringside News that, “Cena is...
ringsidenews.com
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
wrestlinginc.com
The Details Behind Bret Hart's Final WCW Match
To call yourself "the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be," you must have a great deal of confidence in your abilities. Bret "The Hitman" Hart has tried to embody that moniker throughout his entire wrestling career, having grown up in a legendary wrestling family. After an extremely successful career with WWE, where he was a 5-time WWE Champion, he left in controversial fashion, following the "Montreal Screwjob" at Survivor Series in November 1997 — going on to sign with the rival promotion WCW and debuting on "Monday Nitro" the following month.
ringsidenews.com
AJ Styles Doesn’t Think Brock Lesnar Likes People
Brock Lesnar is one of the most highly accomplished WWE Superstars of all time. He has seen a ton of success, both inside and outside WWE. The Beast Incarnate has also faced numerous top talent, such as AJ Styles. On that note, Styles also revealed what Lesnar is really like backstage in WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Bobby Lashley Is About ‘Hurting People’ Instead Of Winning Matches After WWE RAW
Bobby Lashley is a former 2-time WWE Champion and continues to be one of the most dependable stars in the company. However, he hasn’t had the best of luck as of late, especially after losing the United States Championship. He caused carnage on RAW this week and has now sent a warning to the WWE locker room.
ringsidenews.com
Jason Jordan Was Very Busy Backstage During WWE RAW This Week
Jason Jordan was promoted to the role of Lead Producer last year. This came after John Laurinaitis was moved to overseeing talent relations. Seth Rollins is one of the most popular and consistent performers on the WWE roster today. The Visionary has gained a reputation as an incredible storyteller inside the squared circle. It looks like Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins’ segments.
ringsidenews.com
Lana Reacts To Sasha Banks’ Emotionally Revealing Video
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw, and this irked everyone in WWE. They were indefinitely suspended, and then fans believed they would get fired as well. Just recently, Sasha Banks dropped a very emotional post, and it told quite a powerful story. Banks and Naomi...
411mania.com
Updated Card For Ricky Steamboat’s Return To the Ring At Big Time Wrestling
Big Time Wrestling his hosting Ricky Steamboat’s return to the ring for the first time since 2010, and an updated card for the event is online. BTW has the following lineup set for the show, which takes place on November 27th in Raleigh, North Carolina:. * Ricky Steamboat &...
wrestlinginc.com
Natalya Believes Stephanie McMahon Could Bring Back Beloved WWE PLE
The future of all-women's wrestling pay-per-views has been a hot topic this week due to Billy Corgan's comments about a possible NWA EmPowerrr 2 happening. However, WWE fans are also eagerly awaiting the possibility of another WWE Evolution show. When speaking to "Faction 919" Natalya said, "I definitely see Stephanie wanting to do more with women's wrestling," when asked about the possibility of it happening again. Natalya was in a six-woman tag team match on that show, teaming with Sasha Banks and Bayley to defeat The Riott Squad, and ever since, those on the roster have made it clear they want Evolution to be a regular event, and Natalya is confident women's wrestling will keep growing.
ringsidenews.com
Baron Corbin Welcomes Austin Theory To The Club After Failed MITB Cash-In
Baron Corbin has had different runs in the WWE. He was once a constable of the Monday Night show and is now called the ‘Modern Day Wrestling God,’ as JBL accompanies him. This week on Raw, Austin Theory tried to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase on the United States Champion Seth Rollins. His attempt was foiled by a stomp from the champion after a lot of help from Bobby Lashley.
wrestletalk.com
Nick Aldis Opens Up Following NWA Suspension
Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has opened up following his suspension from the National Wrestling Alliance today (November 7). In a now-deleted Instagram subscriber video, Aldis stated that he gave NWA his notice on Sunday night. Aldis made it clear that he’s unhappy with the current direction of the promotion.
PWMania
Billy Corgan Comments on If He’s Interested In Bringing CM Punk to NWA
Billy Corgan recently spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Corgan was asked if he would be interested in bringing CM Punk into the NWA:. “I know him personally and I haven’t talked wrestling with him for years,...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Puts Back Ric Flair’s ‘Woo’ in Opening Intro
Ric Flair achieved great success during his illustrious career in the wrestling business. The Nature Boy created a lot of controversy with his antics as well. Tonight, he once again got his place back in WWE’s intro. WWE put back Ric Flair ‘Wooo0’ during the opening package for Raw...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Likely To Bring Back King Of The Ring Tournament
Triple H was made the head of WWE Creative after Vince McMahon retired back in July. The company underwent several changes since then and is unlikely to stop anytime soon. In fact, The Game is expected to bring back a classic tournament. WWE’s King of the Ring pay-per-view was a...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Revealed As Contestant On The Masked Singer
Fans of Pro Wrestling were in for a surprise when they tuned into The Masked Singer to hear a familiar voice. It seems a popular AEW Star is competing on the show. The Masked Singer is a reality singing competition where each season sees a handful of celebrities throw on a costume and sing it out in front of an audience and a panel of judges. The loser of each episode has their identity revealed before leaving the show. The loser is chosen in each episode through a combined vote of the audience and panelists.
ringsidenews.com
Taryn Terrell Gives NWA Her Release Request
NWA is in the news for all the wrong reasons, it seems. The company got into the news as Nick Aldis recently submitted his release request, and then the company suspended him. It looks like he may not be the only one in this pursuit. According to Fightful, Taryn Terrell...
