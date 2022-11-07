ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tyla

Married couple encourage each other to sleep with other people

A married couple who encourage each other to sleep with other people have visited more than 20 countries as swingers. 37-year-old Cate Wander and husband Darren, 47, met 15 years ago in Sydney, Australia and started dating. For the first five years of their relationship the couple were exclusive, but...
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Snuggles Up To Travis Scott At Mom Kris’ Birthday: Rare Photo

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are the ultimate couple goals as their relationship keeps going from strength to strength. The makeup mogul and the famous rapper were snapped getting quite cozy at Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner’s, birthday party on Friday, Oct. 5. Travis took to his Instagram to share the gorgeous photo (below), where Kylie was dressed up as the KarJenner matriarch, along with her sisters, in a hilarious birthday prank on their mom!
HOLAUSA

New photo of Meghan Markle released on Election Day

Meghan Markle has cast her ballot in the 2022 midterm elections! Archewell shared a new photo of the Duchess of Sussex on Election Day. The mom of two, wearing an Archewell baseball cap and a blue jacket over a beige sweater, was pictured sporting an “I Voted” sticker as she smiled for the camera.
Men's Health

LeAnn Rimes Posts the First Video With Eddie After His Frightening Accident

We're so glad to see Eddie Cibrian doing well following his accident and trip to the E.R. Before Halloween, Rimes asked fans for prayers through an Instagram story that read, "Today was traumatic, but healing is happening now!" Although, there were no details on exactly how Cibrian injured himself, we're just happy to see that the couple is back to their usual light-hearted shenanigans.
Tyla

Pregnant Hooters server says her big belly fetches over $400 in tips

There's a fetish for just about everything, and now one pregnant Hooters server has revealed that her big belly is bagging her some serious tips. Taking to TikTok, Tay B, 21, explained that she's making some serious dollar at the famous diner for her belly and not her, well, hooters.
tatler.com

Earl Spencer pays tribute to Princess Diana with poignant unseen photo

Earl Spencer remembered his late father and sister in a previously unseen family photograph, shared on Instagram last week. Commemorating All Souls Day, he explained: ‘Today is All Souls Day - when it’s customary to remember the souls of those you love, who’ve departed: it is known in some parts of the world as the Day of the Dead.’
BBC

First Dates: Couple who met on TV show get married

A couple who met on TV show First Dates have got married after one of them developed motor neurone disease (MND). Mike Sumner and Zoe Sumner Welch appeared together on the Channel 4 programme, which sees single men and women go on blind dates, in 2020. Mr Sumner was diagnosed...
The US Sun

What happens if someone objects at a wedding?

THE wedding industry generates an estimated $61 billion every year - but what happens if someone objects?. A ceremony has plenty of traditions one of which includes the officiator asking if anyone disagrees with the union about to take place. And for anyone stood at the alter about to become...
Hypebae

Hold Up Koko: Khloé Kardashian Subtly Reveals Expensive Brunette Hair Update

We’ve always known Khloé Kardashian to be a consistent blonde, so we were all pleasantly shocked when she revealed her new expensive brunette hair color. At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Khloé took to the white carpet to show off her new hair color while giving a chic sneak peek vibes in an under-boob, cut-out Laquan Smith dress. The statement dress paired very well with the subtle yet bold deep brunette hair of the star that was pulled back into a slick ballet bun. For the record, her brunette may be more of a lighter shade, as it looks as if she’s pulling off a high-shine “wet” look, so the tresses tend to appear darker because of the effect. It would also make sense for her to lift lower than her regular blonde to keep the integrity and health of her hair if she’s planning to be a dark Koko for the cooler seasonal months.

