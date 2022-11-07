Karrion Kross is one of WWE’s rising talents. He made a name for himself, starting off with a winning streak when he made his WWE NXT debut back in 2020. He saw a lot of success in WWE NXT, until he made it onto WWE’s main roster, where he was largely mocked thanks to bad booking. He was then released, where Kross did some work for MLW among other places before his big return. It seems fans will be able to see him back in the MLW ring on November 17’s episode of MLW Fusion.

