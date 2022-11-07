Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 1935 cold case of Artemus Ogletree and the association with the then-named Hotel President in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
Victim Of Senseless Shooting Still Hasn't Seen Justice In Over A YearStill UnsolvedKansas City, MO
The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold caseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House LoftsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
This historic building operated 5-and-10 cent store, F.W. Woolworth's, from 1928 to 1964 on Troost Avenue in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
gladstonedispatch.com
MCC, Missouri State University sign transfer agreement
Metropolitan Community College students can transfer to Missouri State University to complete their four-year degrees. MCC Chancellor Kimberly Beatty and Missouri State President Clif Smart met at MCC on Nov. 1 to sign the agreement, according to a press release. The two institutions will work together to develop transfer plans...
KCK Catholic school closes after spike in sick staff, students
Kansas City, Kansas' Christ the King Catholic School will be closed through Friday to allow crews to clean after spike in flu and RSV cases.
Former Kansas City TV anchor Mark Alford wins congressional seat
Former Kansas City television anchor Mark Alford has successfully traded a seat behind the anchor desk for a seat in Congress.
fox4kc.com
Lifelong friend pays it forward to church bishop
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two lifelong friends meet up for what one thinks is a meeting about the neighborhood, but it’s not. Bishop Eric Morrison is about to be surprised by our Pay It Forward Crew. Darry Phillips nominated the Bishop because he and his church, Kingdom Worship,...
lawrencekstimes.com
Conservatives sweep races for seats on Kansas State Board of Education
Unofficial results show four seats on the Kansas State Board of Education were won by conservative candidates who want to restrict how race and social-emotional learning are taught in schools. Conservatives appear to have won a slate of seats on the Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday night, pushing...
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
mycameronnews.com
Western Missouri Correctional Center to become officer training center, prisoners soon moving to Crossroads Correctional Center
Western Missouri Correctional Center will soon become a training facility for Missouri Department of Corrections officers, and in the process reopen Crossroads Correctional Center. According to a statement from Karen Pojmann, MDCC communications director, CRCC will house prisoners for the first time since its 2019 closing, attributing the upcoming transfer...
Frank White wins reelection, but Jackson County Legislature will look much different
Jackson County, Kansas City voters reelect Frank White as county executive, but there will be six new representatives on the Legislature.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park’s Papa Keno’s temporarily closed due to staffing shortage
David Hawley, the president and owner of Papa Keno’s Franchise Systems LLC, said this means the restaurant needs to hire at least 15 new employees in order to reopen. It may also mean the restaurant’s corporate office in Lawrence will step in to help the Overland Park franchisee reopen the restaurant.
northeastnews.net
Northeast Kansas City Election Results
This page will be updated as election results are updated by City, County and State election offices. The polls closed at 7 p.m. Following are the unofficial election results. The election results will not be come official until they are certified by the various election boards. Update: As of 8:30...
McCandless cruises to victory in Independence City Council race
Dr. Bridget McCandless defeated former city council member Mike Huff on Tuesday in the Independence City Council to fill the vacancy left by Karen DeLuccie’s death in April.
Overland Park family write novel to change negative narratives around dyslexics
An Overland Park family is empowering others to be an advocate for their children. Megan Nicolas wrote a graphic novel called aiming to change the negative narratives surrounding dyslexics.
bluevalleypost.com
Tacos 4 Life opens first Kansas location in south Overland Park
Tacos 4 Life, which serves “craft tacos for a cause,” has officially opened its first Kansas franchise in south Overland Park. Driving the news: Located at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway, the Arkansas-based taco chain held a grand opening last week for the new restaurant that neighbors Target and Costco Wholesale.
Worlds of Fun in Kansas City closes for season; no WinterFest again
Instead of one last weekend, Worlds of Fun has closed for the season, citing cold weather. The Kansas City amusement park won't host WinterFest.
lawrencekstimes.com
Voters hit the polls in Douglas County
Voter turnout at polling places in Douglas County as of Tuesday afternoon ranged from just short of 10% at one polling place to more than 60% at another. According to data from the clerk’s office, as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, KU’s Burge Union, 1565 Irving Hill Road, had only seen about 10% turnout. Clinton Township Hall, however, had seen about 63% turnout, and the average turnout across the county was about 41%. (See the full PDF below.)
I'm a New Yorker who visited Kansas City for the first time. Here are 8 things that surprised me.
From free public transportation to stunning street art, here are some things I wasn't expecting when I visited the Missouri city from the Big Apple.
Kansas City-area man drowns on river in Missouri
DALLAS COUNTY, MO. —A Kansas City-area man drowned just before 9a.m. Monday in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 75-year-old Dennis W. Steckline of Lee's Summitt drowned near the Barclay Spring Access of the Niangua River. The circumstances of the drowning are unknown and there were no...
mycouriertribune.com
Prop A passes in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY — Voters who cast their Clay County ballots this election cycle said they want to see lower commercial property surtax rates by approving Proposition A at the ballot box Tuesday, Nov. 8. Based on uncertified election results from Clay County Election Board, Prop A passed with 56%, or 46,902 votes, in favor to 37,478 votes, or 44%, against the measure.
Johnson County election results: Board of County Commissioners
Becky Fast, Janeé Hanzlick and Michael Ashcraft will all retain their seats on the Johnson County Board of Commissioners.
