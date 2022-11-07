ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gladstonedispatch.com

MCC, Missouri State University sign transfer agreement

Metropolitan Community College students can transfer to Missouri State University to complete their four-year degrees. MCC Chancellor Kimberly Beatty and Missouri State President Clif Smart met at MCC on Nov. 1 to sign the agreement, according to a press release. The two institutions will work together to develop transfer plans...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fox4kc.com

Lifelong friend pays it forward to church bishop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two lifelong friends meet up for what one thinks is a meeting about the neighborhood, but it’s not. Bishop Eric Morrison is about to be surprised by our Pay It Forward Crew. Darry Phillips nominated the Bishop because he and his church, Kingdom Worship,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Conservatives sweep races for seats on Kansas State Board of Education

Unofficial results show four seats on the Kansas State Board of Education were won by conservative candidates who want to restrict how race and social-emotional learning are taught in schools. Conservatives appear to have won a slate of seats on the Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday night, pushing...
KANSAS STATE
mycameronnews.com

Western Missouri Correctional Center to become officer training center, prisoners soon moving to Crossroads Correctional Center

Western Missouri Correctional Center will soon become a training facility for Missouri Department of Corrections officers, and in the process reopen Crossroads Correctional Center. According to a statement from Karen Pojmann, MDCC communications director, CRCC will house prisoners for the first time since its 2019 closing, attributing the upcoming transfer...
CAMERON, MO
northeastnews.net

Northeast Kansas City Election Results

This page will be updated as election results are updated by City, County and State election offices. The polls closed at 7 p.m. Following are the unofficial election results. The election results will not be come official until they are certified by the various election boards. Update: As of 8:30...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Tacos 4 Life opens first Kansas location in south Overland Park

Tacos 4 Life, which serves “craft tacos for a cause,” has officially opened its first Kansas franchise in south Overland Park. Driving the news: Located at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway, the Arkansas-based taco chain held a grand opening last week for the new restaurant that neighbors Target and Costco Wholesale.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Voters hit the polls in Douglas County

Voter turnout at polling places in Douglas County as of Tuesday afternoon ranged from just short of 10% at one polling place to more than 60% at another. According to data from the clerk’s office, as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, KU’s Burge Union, 1565 Irving Hill Road, had only seen about 10% turnout. Clinton Township Hall, however, had seen about 63% turnout, and the average turnout across the county was about 41%. (See the full PDF below.)
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kansas City-area man drowns on river in Missouri

DALLAS COUNTY, MO. —A Kansas City-area man drowned just before 9a.m. Monday in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 75-year-old Dennis W. Steckline of Lee's Summitt drowned near the Barclay Spring Access of the Niangua River. The circumstances of the drowning are unknown and there were no...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Prop A passes in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY — Voters who cast their Clay County ballots this election cycle said they want to see lower commercial property surtax rates by approving Proposition A at the ballot box Tuesday, Nov. 8. Based on uncertified election results from Clay County Election Board, Prop A passed with 56%, or 46,902 votes, in favor to 37,478 votes, or 44%, against the measure.
CLAY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy