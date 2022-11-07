Read full article on original website
Related
Hospital saves 'miracle baby' with tumour double her body size
A baby girl born with a tumour double her size is being called a "miracle" by doctors. Saylor Thomson was born at Mater Mothers’ Hospital in Brisbane, Australia in August weighing only 1,025 grams (2.2 lbs) at three months premature. Attached to Thomson's tailbone was a two-kilogram (four lb) sacrococcygeal teratoma tumour. Minutes after being born, Thomson was rushed into surgery where a team of 25 people worked to successfully remove the tumour for six hours. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Saylor’s tumour was extremely large and very complex. The tumor extended into her pelvis and abdomen," Professor...
Nurse gets shock pancreatic cancer diagnosis after noticing ‘Minion-like’ yellow skin
A nurse only discovered she had cancer after her husband joked she “looked like a Minion” when she came out the shower, because her skin had turned yellow.Becki Buggs, 43, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was “completely devastated” by the news.Becki, from Colchester, Essex, said: “Everything was adding up to the fact that it was not going to be a good diagnosis. It didn’t make it any easier.“In fact, it made it harder for me to tell people because I’m the person that they normally look to, to reassure them that everything’s going to be okay.“I couldn’t do...
getnews.info
Boy is hospitalized with double pneumonia due to mold found in his house
A Iowa boy, 11-year-old Matthew has a long recovery ahead of him due to double pneumonia with large pleural effusions (fluid around lungs) and double lung collapse and he needed to be intubated. It was caused by a type of fungus that grew in his house that the family of 7 rents. Matthew a sweet 11 year old boy that has went through absolute chaos his entire life practically in and out of the hospital since age 3, because of a genetic disorder. He LOVES police officers and paw patrol especially the character Chase because Chase is the police pup. Things have been severe in his life several times but nothing like this.
Blessings from tragedy: Mother donates son's organs following devastating car crash
TAMPA, Fla. — At 20 years old, Michael Hoerig was achieving his dreams and helping others reach theirs too. "He worked out daily, multiple times a day, and he had a clean diet," Gina Hoerig described her son. "His goal was to become Mr. Olympia and eventually just mentor the next generation of youth to be better."
Mum, 34, died of cervical cancer after doctors repeatedly diagnosed her with constipation
A mum-of-five tragically died of cervical cancer after she was repeatedly diagnosed with constipation. Louise Gray, 34, who lived in Peterlee, County Durham, knew that something was wrong when she experienced bowel problems and visited her doctor for answers in November 2021. She had previously battled cervical cancer, a fight...
1 in 5 People Saved by CPR Recall 'Lucid Dying'
MONDAY, Nov. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People have long talked about having near-death experiences in which they felt they were looking down on themselves while others tried to save them. Now researchers have documented some of those experiences. In a new study, investigators found that about 20% of patients...
studyfinds.org
‘Lucid death’ experienced by 1 in 5 people saved by CPR after cardiac arrest
NEW YORK — We’ve all heard about apparent near-death experiences like seeing a great white light. Now, fascinating new research indicates “lucid death” is actually very common among surviving cardiac arrest patients who were given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) while seemingly unconscious and near-death. Scientists at the...
Healthline
What Is Post-Intensive Care Syndrome?
Post-intensive care syndrome refers to physical, cognitive, and mental health issues that can develop after a person has survived a life threatening illness, most often after being discharged from the ICU. According to the American Thoracic Society, more than 50% of people who spend time in a hospital’s intensive care...
The teenage illness that made me who I am | Letter
Letter: Katherine Fitton on the childhood experience that led her to work in healthcare
Upworthy
'Humble' student nurse left Welsh phrases in bedside note to help staff calm down child with cancer
Medical caregivers often go out of their way to treat their patients with patience and love. When a student nurse had a child who spoke in a different language, she did something thoughtful and heatwarming. Natalie Ridler of Gorseinon, Swansea, the mother of the 2-year-old, said that the nurse left some lines written in Welsh along with their English translation on the child's bedside notes so that the hospital staff could use them while talking to the child and comfort him, reports BBC. The nurse's note began with the message: "Mum reported that speaking Welsh to Morgan helps soothe him. Here's some that may help."
17-year-old Jeremiah loves being active and outdoors
Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 17-year-old Jeremiah, who loves playing games and being outdoors.
Mom Worried About Daughter With Weight Issues
Obesity is a serious problem that can have a profound impact on an individual's health and well-being. In addition to the physical health risks associated with obesity, such as heart disease and diabetes, obese individuals are also more likely to suffer from mood disorders, low self-esteem, and body image issues.
AdWeek
Eau Claire Anchor Keith Edwards Diagnosed with Lymphoma
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Longtime Eau Claire, Wisc., anchor Keith Edwards has announced that he has been diagnosed with Lymphoma. “Lymphoma, a type of cancer, was...
KevinMD.com
My daughter and COVID: a tale of 3 doctors
It was the best of medical encounters; it was the worst of medical encounters. But it is indeed a story of how two physicians viewed the same situation very differently, and how one brought trauma to a young patient, and one (two) brought healing to that very patient with the same set of information.
dancehallmag.com
Spice Confirms She Suffered Ruptured Hernia, Sepsis: “No More Jumping Off Speaker Boxes For Me”
Queen of Dancehall Spice has confirmed that she suffered from a ruptured hernia and sepsis earlier this month. In a statement, which was shared to Instagram on Wednesday (November 9), Spice explained what transpired over the last week which resulted in her being rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.
Comments / 0