ringsidenews.com
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
ringsidenews.com
Bad News For Adam Cole’s AEW Return
Adam Cole is regarded as one of the most skilled in-ring stars in the pro wrestling world right now. He left NXT last year and made his way to AEW, which made fans happy. Cole has been absent for a long time and now we have some bad news to share regarding his return.
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Shows Natalya Love After Recent Surgery
Jade Cargill is the longest-reigning TBS Champion, because she’s the only TBS Champion so far. Although Cargill represents AEW proudly, she still has love for women on other rosters. Jade ensures that she cares for everyone too. While her heel character may deny her that approach on television, she...
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Warns The Bloodline About Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has wormed his way into the most successful and prominent faction in WWE's landscape today, The Bloodline. The group is spearheaded by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and also includes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Former WWF World Tag Team Champion Samu, who is a cousin to Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa, gave a warning to the entire Bloodline about Zayn.
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Teases Match With Major WWE Star
YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul has teased a potential match with former WWE World Champion-turned-actor John Cena. In a recent interview with Louis Dangoor of Givemesport, WrestleVotes said that John Cena should be making an appearance at the next WrestleMania, and that he “should be wrestling” at the event. In...
ringsidenews.com
Another Former WWE Superstar Set For AEW Debut
This year saw many WWE favorites like Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe and Keith Lee join All Elite Wrestling. WWE stars making their way to the rival promotion is not uncommon. It seems we will see another former WWE Superstar appear on AEW television tonight. On the November 8th episode of...
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Has Spoken To WWE Higher-Ups About WrestleMania 39 Appearance
John Cena’s star continues climbing in Hollywood, but he hasn’t shut the door on a WWE return. With the road to WrestleMania starting soon, John Cena’s name is popping up once again. A tenured member of the WWE creative team confirmed to Ringside News that, “Cena is...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstar Set For Television Return This Week
WWE has a roster full of Superstars who work very hard, but sometimes they need a break. The company crafted a storyline injury for Sheamus so he could get married, but his return is coming very soon. Sheamus was putting on banger after banger until The Bloodline put a stop...
ringsidenews.com
Jason Jordan Was Very Busy Backstage During WWE RAW This Week
Jason Jordan was promoted to the role of Lead Producer last year. This came after John Laurinaitis was moved to overseeing talent relations. Seth Rollins is one of the most popular and consistent performers on the WWE roster today. The Visionary has gained a reputation as an incredible storyteller inside the squared circle. It looks like Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins’ segments.
wrestlinginc.com
The Details Behind Bret Hart's Final WCW Match
To call yourself "the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be," you must have a great deal of confidence in your abilities. Bret "The Hitman" Hart has tried to embody that moniker throughout his entire wrestling career, having grown up in a legendary wrestling family. After an extremely successful career with WWE, where he was a 5-time WWE Champion, he left in controversial fashion, following the "Montreal Screwjob" at Survivor Series in November 1997 — going on to sign with the rival promotion WCW and debuting on "Monday Nitro" the following month.
ringsidenews.com
Bobby Lashley Is About ‘Hurting People’ Instead Of Winning Matches After WWE RAW
Bobby Lashley is a former 2-time WWE Champion and continues to be one of the most dependable stars in the company. However, he hasn’t had the best of luck as of late, especially after losing the United States Championship. He caused carnage on RAW this week and has now sent a warning to the WWE locker room.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Approved Incredible WWE Deathmatch Plans
It has been revealed that Vince McMahon once gave the green light to an “exploding deathmatch” taking place on WWE television. Exploding deathmatches have been a mainstay of wrestling in Japan for decades with Mick Foley famously defeating Terry Funk in the finals of the King of the Deathmatch Tournament in Kawasaki in 1995. The match between Foley and Funk was labelled a No Ropes Barbed Wire Exploding Barbed Wire Boards & Exploding Ring Time Bomb Death – but Vince McMahon wasn’t going to go that far.
ringsidenews.com
Baron Corbin Welcomes Austin Theory To The Club After Failed MITB Cash-In
Baron Corbin has had different runs in the WWE. He was once a constable of the Monday Night show and is now called the ‘Modern Day Wrestling God,’ as JBL accompanies him. This week on Raw, Austin Theory tried to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase on the United States Champion Seth Rollins. His attempt was foiled by a stomp from the champion after a lot of help from Bobby Lashley.
411mania.com
Updated Card For Ricky Steamboat’s Return To the Ring At Big Time Wrestling
Big Time Wrestling his hosting Ricky Steamboat’s return to the ring for the first time since 2010, and an updated card for the event is online. BTW has the following lineup set for the show, which takes place on November 27th in Raleigh, North Carolina:. * Ricky Steamboat &...
ringsidenews.com
The Young Bucks Lock Down Interesting New Name Before AEW Return
The Young Bucks are truly incomparable when it comes to the business side of the industry. They are also not everyone’s cup of tea for a good reason. However, they seem to be planning something very interesting ahead of their expected return. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Making Big Plans For 30th Anniversary Of Monday Night RAW
WWE Raw is one of the most successful long-running programs in television history. It’s an achievement no one expected at all. Now the company is looking to celebrate their big 30th anniversary in style. According to WrestleVotes, when Vince McMahon was still running WWE, plans were in motion to...
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Heyman Says WWE Star Has Impacted Brock Lesnar's Psyche
Brock Lesnar has well established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the landscape of mixed martial arts, and professional wrestling. Defeating the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns and The Rock, Lesnar evidently slayed some of the best performers that WWE has offered him up. However, a bout with "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley had been 20 years in the making.
ringsidenews.com
Steve Austin Will Never Forget Seeing LeBron James Ringside At WWE RAW
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is no doubt one of the greatest and influential wrestlers to step foot in WWE. Austin was an integral part of the WWE’s attitude era, helping the company win the Monday Night Wars against WCW. Austin has definitely had some defining moments throughout his career but there’s one moment that he just can’t seem to forget.
ringsidenews.com
Logan Paul Teases Match With John Cena At WrestleMania
Logan Paul just put on a stellar match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Despite coming up short, he took Reigns to the limit. Now, it looks like he might be interested in facing another WWE legend at WrestleMania 39. WrestleVotes recently reported that John Cena should be making...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Taking Steps To Lock Down Everything ‘Ucey’
Sami Zayn’s latest interaction with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on Friday Night SmackDown a few weeks ago sparked a new meme among online wrestling fans. Reigns confronted Jey for not accepting Zayn as an “Honorary Uce” like the rest of The Bloodline. However, Zayn jumped in and said that Jey was simply not feeling “very Ucey” lately.
