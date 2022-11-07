ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

76ers vs. Hawks prediction, betting odds for NBA on Thursday

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers square off with the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA at State Farm Arena on Thursday. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. EST.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Watch Duke vs. Virginia Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Duke Blue Devils will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Duke and the Virginia Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils will be strutting in after a win while Virginia Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.
DURHAM, NC
CBS Sports

Arkansas vs. Fordham: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The #10 Arkansas Razorbacks will stay at home another game and welcome the Fordham Rams at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas had enough points to win and then some against the North Dakota State Bison on Monday, taking their contest 76-58. The Razorbacks' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Ricky Council IV, who had 22 points, and Trevon Brazile, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy