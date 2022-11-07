Read full article on original website
76ers vs. Hawks prediction, betting odds for NBA on Thursday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers square off with the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA at State Farm Arena on Thursday. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Maryland vs. Penn State prediction, betting odds for CFB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Penn State squares off with Maryland in a college football matchup at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, starting at 3:30 p.m. EST. This betting preview...
CBS Sports
South Carolina vs. Clemson: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The South Carolina Gamecocks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Clemson Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Colonial Life Arena. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games. The Gamecocks came out on top in a nail-biter against the...
CBS Sports
How to watch Saint Joseph's vs. Houston: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Saint Joseph's Hawks will face off against the #3 Houston Cougars at 6 p.m. ET Friday at Alumni Hall. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Hawks (11-19), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Houston was 32-6 last year and is coming off of an 83-36 victory against the Northern Colorado Bears on Monday.
CBS Sports
How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Miami (FL): Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Georgia Tech and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Yellow Jackets will be strutting in after a win while Miami (FL) will be stumbling in from a loss.
Caffaro to Miss Monmouth Game to Play for Argentina in World Cup Qualifier
How will Francisco Caffaro's absence impact Virginia's lineups and rotations against Monmouth on Friday?
CBS Sports
How to watch Minnesota vs. St. Francis (N.Y.): NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 1-0; Minnesota 1-0 The Minnesota Golden Gophers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Williams Arena. Minnesota escaped with a win on Monday against the Western Michigan Broncos by the margin of...
CBS Sports
Watch Duke vs. Virginia Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Duke Blue Devils will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Duke and the Virginia Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils will be strutting in after a win while Virginia Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.
How To Watch Eagles versus Commanders: Live Stream, Game Predictions
One of the NFL’s longest-standing feuds is scheduled to write another chapter in Week 10 on Monday Night Football. The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders renew acquaintances and meet on the field for the 176th time to play our great nation’s greatest game. Theories surrounding this one suggest...
CBS Sports
Arkansas vs. Fordham: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #10 Arkansas Razorbacks will stay at home another game and welcome the Fordham Rams at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas had enough points to win and then some against the North Dakota State Bison on Monday, taking their contest 76-58. The Razorbacks' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Ricky Council IV, who had 22 points, and Trevon Brazile, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Clemson vs. South Carolina: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom
Palmetto State pride will be on the line Friday evening when Clemson and South Carolina get together on the hardwood. Both teams are 1-0 following walkover opening opponents and would love to pick up a rivalry win — and an early non-conference victory. Check out how to watch and who the various advanced analytics favor.
