ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Legend Takes Over As Interim Head Coach

By Jason Hall
WWDC DC101
WWDC DC101
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d80Zu_0j1xtvsH00
Photo: Getty Images

Former Indianapolis Colts center Jeff Saturday will take over as the team's interim head coach amid the termination of Frank Reich , team owner Jim Irsay announced on Monday (November 7).

"We have named Jeff Saturday interim head coach," Irsay tweeted shortly after the team announced Reich's firing.

Saturday, 47, who has contributed as an NFL analyst for ESPN since his retirement in 2013, has no prior NFL head coaching experience.

The Atlanta native spent 13 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Colts (1999-2011) after initially going undrafted and signing with the Baltimore Ravens in April 1998 before being waived by the team less than three months later.

Saturday was a member of the Colts' Super Bowl XLI team and a two-time first-team All-Pro, two-time second-team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection.

The 47-year-old was also inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor in 2015 and named the NFL Alumni Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2007 following his retirement.

Several analysts questioned the Colts' decision to name Saturday as interim coach despite having no prior NFL coaching experience.

Indianapolis currently has two assistants with prior head coaching experience in Gus Bradley and John Fox , a potential rising head-coaching candidate in special teams coordinator Raymond ' Bubba ' Ventrone and another legendary former player in wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne , who began serving full-time this season, but had previously worked as a volunteer coach in 2018.

The Colts announced Reich's termination in a news release on Monday following an initial report from NFL Network 's Tom Pelissero .

"The Colts on Monday parted ways with head coach Frank Reich," the team said in a short statement shared on their official website .

The Colts are coming off three consecutive losses in which they've scored a combined total of 29 points, as well as having benched veteran quarterback Matt Ryan , who the team traded for during the offseason , as well as Sunday's (November 6) 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, during that span.

Reich, 60, was midway through his fifth seasons in Indianapolis at the time of his termination, having been hired after the Colts' initial hire, now-Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels , backed out and returned to his position as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator at the time.

Reich has a head coaching record of 40-33-1 during his five seasons in Indianapolis, which included making the playoffs during the 2018 and 2020 NFL seasons, finishing second in the AFC South Division standings both times.

The team has, however, fallen short of expectations during each of the past two seasons, which included finishing the 2021 season with a 9-8 record and failing to clinch the playoffs with a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars -- who had the NFL's worst record -- during the final week of the regular season.

Indianapolis began the 2022 season with a tie to the Houston Texans and loss to the Jaguars before winning three of its next four games, which was then followed by its current three-game losing streak.

The Colts will face the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday (November 13).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday

The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference

Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job

Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Uses 1 Word To Describe T.J. Watt's Status

Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers defense could receive a major boost in Week 10. T.J. Watt hasn't played since tearing his pectoral muscle in the season's first game. However, the reigning Defensive of the Year could make his long-awaited return. Via KDKA's Bob Pompeani, Tomlin said he's "optimistic" Watt and safety...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athlon Sports

NFL Fans Predict Which Head Coach Will Be Fired Next

Two NFL head coaches - Matt Rhule and Frank Reich - have gotten the axe so far this 2022 season. Who will be next? NFL fans are predicting Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury will be the next head coach fired this season.  Kingsbury is just 27-30-1 in his four years coaching the Cardinals. And ...
Sporting News

Remembering when Jeff Saturday got chewed out by Peyton Manning for calling plays during Colts game

The Colts on Monday became the second team of the 2022 NFL season to fire their coach, cutting ties with Frank Reich following a 3-5-1 start to the season. The man they announced as the interim coach has plenty of ties with Indianapolis, but not a lot (or any) NFL coaching experience. Indeed, the last time former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday attempted to call plays for the Colts, he got an earful from Peyton Manning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Jon Gruden Reportedly Wants 1 College Football Job

Jon Gruden has been out of coaching for a little more than a year, following his email scandal broken by the Wall Street Journal. But could the former NFL coach and "Monday Night Football" announcer be back on the sideline in 2023?. According to a report, the former NFL head...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

NFL Head Coach Fired After Nearly Four Years With Team

Another NFL head coach has been fired. On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced they had parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. This move comes after the Colts suffered a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and the team has lost three consecutive games. The firing also comes nearly one month after the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, meaning there will be at least two head coaching positions open once the 2022 NFL season ends.
WWDC DC101

WWDC DC101

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
748
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

DC's Alternative Rock Radio Station

 https://dc101.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy