A topsy-turvy Week 9 in the NFL upended the Most Valuable Player race with a couple of upsets and close victories. Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller, Patrick Mahomes, put the team on his back with over 500 yards of total offense and a team-record 43 completions to edge out the Tennessee Titans in overtime. The New York Jets delivered a hard hit to Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen’s elbow and his pursuit of a first league MVP with their 20-17 win at MetLife Stadium last Sunday. In Philadelphia, Thursday Night Football saw the Eagles dispatch the basement-dwelling Houston Texans, thanks to another interception-free game from third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO