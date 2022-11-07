Read full article on original website
Titans' Mike Vrabel criticism of wide receivers underscores frustrations with offense
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about relying on Derrick Henry after Sunday's loss, and it appeared he took a shot at his wide receivers.
FOX Sports
Josh Allen likely limited with elbow injury ahead of Bills-Vikings
Josh Allen might be dealing with a serious injury. The Buffalo Bills quarterback is being evaluated for a UCL injury related to nerves on the elbow of his throwing arm, ESPN reported Monday. Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that he hopes to have more information by Tuesday. Allen suffered...
WVNews
Confident Vikings thriving behind letting-it-loose Cousins
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — After the Minnesota Vikings hired a head coach with a player-first approach and a quarterback-friendly background, while keeping the entire starting offense intact, the 2022 season was shaping up well for Kirk Cousins. Questions about whether Cousins would find a higher level of comfort this...
NFL Analysis Network
1 Massive Number For Bengals’ Joe Burrow From Week 9
The Cincinnati Bengals got back into the win column in Week 9, defeating the Carolina Panthers 42-21. It was a nice bounce-back performance after the Bengals were thoroughly embarrassed by their AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns, on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 8. That performance against the...
Daily Trojan
Mahomes, Hurts and Allen all lead NFL MVP race
A topsy-turvy Week 9 in the NFL upended the Most Valuable Player race with a couple of upsets and close victories. Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller, Patrick Mahomes, put the team on his back with over 500 yards of total offense and a team-record 43 completions to edge out the Tennessee Titans in overtime. The New York Jets delivered a hard hit to Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen’s elbow and his pursuit of a first league MVP with their 20-17 win at MetLife Stadium last Sunday. In Philadelphia, Thursday Night Football saw the Eagles dispatch the basement-dwelling Houston Texans, thanks to another interception-free game from third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts.
WVNews
Huskies blank Leopards, 36-0
ACCIDENT — The No. 4 seed Northern Huskies pitched a 36-0 shutout over the No. 5 Smithsburg Leopards in Friday night’s high school football playoff opener to clinch a spot in this 1A West Region Co-Championship game. The Huskies’ defense put together one of its best performances of...
WVNews
Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls
CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of...
WVNews
Penguins beat rival Capitals 4-1, end 7-game losing streak
WASHINGTON — Casey DeSmith made 24 saves for his first win of the season, and the Pittsburgh Penguins took advantage of Darcy Kuemper’s struggles in net at the other end to beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 Wednesday night and snap their seven-game losing streak. Behind soft goals from...
WVNews
Denver 122, Indiana 119
DENVER (122) Gordon 5-8 7-9 18, Porter Jr. 7-14 0-0 17, Jokic 10-20 3-3 24, Caldwell-Pope 5-7 2-2 15, Murray 6-15 5-5 18, Green 2-3 0-0 4, B.Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Jordan 3-3 2-2 8, Hyland 4-13 5-5 16. Totals 43-88 24-26 122.
What could an Amazon football deal with the Pac-12 look like?
Many college football industry insiders think the Pac-12 will strike a deal with Amazon for future football media rights. A reader asked Jon Wilner, “Would the value of an Amazon TV deal be higher or lower than deals with Fox or ESPN considering Amazon has a lot less inventory?”
WVNews
Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119
ATLANTA (AP) — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night.
WVNews
Fox's NFL pregame will do Veterans Day show from Qatar
Fox's NFL pregame show is going international for the first time in 13 years for their annual Veterans Day show. This week's “Fox NFL Sunday” will originate from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The last time the pregame crew went outside the United States was 2009 when the show was at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan.
numberfire.com
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard (ankle) questionable for Week 10
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle) is questionable for Week 10's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Hubbard is dealing with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable to face the Falcons on Thursday Night Football. If Hubbard is active, our models expect him to handle 8.9 carries and catch 1.6 passes against the Falcons. If Hubbard is sidelined, D'Onta Foreman is expected to continue to see an increased number of touches.
WVNews
New Orleans 115, Chicago 111
NEW ORLEANS (115) Ingram 8-14 5-6 22, Williamson 6-11 7-8 19, Valanciunas 8-13 5-6 21, Jones 5-9 7-8 17, McCollum 3-13 1-3 7, Marshall 4-8 0-2 9, Murphy III 0-3 2-2 2, Hernangomez 4-6 0-0 8, Alvarado 3-5 1-1 7, Graham 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 42-84 28-36 115.
WVNews
Boston 128, Detroit 112
DETROIT (112) Bey 4-12 9-10 18, Bogdanovic 6-11 4-6 17, Stewart 3-6 5-6 12, Cunningham 1-11 2-2 4, Ivey 6-12 5-7 19, Knox II 0-1 0-0 0, Livers 1-3 0-2 3, Noel 1-2 1-2 3, Duren 5-8 0-0 10, Diallo 2-8 0-0 4, Hayes 7-12 1-1 16, Joseph 1-2 2-2 4, McGruder 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 37-89 31-40 112.
WVNews
Sacramento 127, Cleveland 120
CLEVELAND (120) E.Mobley 7-10 2-3 16, LeVert 9-18 2-2 21, Allen 7-11 6-7 20, Do.Mitchell 16-28 0-0 38, Garland 1-9 3-4 6, Osman 3-4 0-0 7, Love 2-5 4-4 9, Wade 1-1 0-0 3, Okoro 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-86 17-20 120.
WVNews
Phoenix 129, Minnesota 117
PHOENIX (129) Bridges 12-20 5-5 31, Craig 2-5 0-0 6, Ayton 4-10 1-2 9, Booker 12-23 3-3 32, Payne 8-17 3-3 23, Saric 2-4 1-1 5, Lee 1-5 0-0 3, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Landale 1-5 2-2 4, Okogie 0-1 0-0 0, Shamet 5-7 4-4 16. Totals 47-97 19-20 129.
WVNews
Toronto 116, Houston 109
HOUSTON (109) Gordon 3-10 3-3 10, Smith Jr. 4-11 5-6 15, Sengun 5-8 7-7 17, Green 8-14 3-4 21, K.Porter Jr. 4-11 3-4 12, Eason 5-15 4-5 14, Garuba 2-5 0-0 4, Martin Jr. 5-6 1-2 13, Mathews 0-3 0-0 0, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 37-84 26-31 109.
WVNews
Recently retired P.K. Subban joining ESPN as hockey analyst
After contributing during last season's Stanley Cup playoff coverage, P.K. Subban has become a full-time member of ESPN's hockey team. Subban, who retired in September, has signed a three-year agreement with ESPN. He will work mainly as a studio analyst but will also do some games during the season.
Eagles about to see wreckage Carson Wentz wrought on their next 2 foes in Commanders, Colts
Carson Wentz deserves a lot of credit. It's not easy to completely tear down three franchises over the span of three seasons the way Wentz has. The Eagles saw it in 2020 when Wentz was ranked among the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL before he was benched with 4 games remaining in a miserable 4-11-1 season.
