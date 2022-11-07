ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kot Insurance Company AG

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb+” (Good) of. ). The outlook of the FSR is stable, while the outlook of the Long-Term ICR is negative. The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect...
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 7, 2022

WTI crude oil looks ready to reverse from its downtrend, as the commodity price is forming an inverted head and shoulders pattern. The neckline resistance is currently being tested, and a break higher would confirm that an uptrend is due. The 100 SMA is already above the 200 SMA to...
San Diego Union-Tribune

Carvana falls as rising rates, inflation cut used car sales

DETROIT — Shares of upstart used-vehicle chain Carvana tumbled another 16% Monday, undercut by the company’s struggles with falling prices and waning demand for its products. The latest downturn comes after the shares fell almost 40% on Friday following Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas’s move to suspend his...
InsuranceNewsNet

Understory and Skyward Specialty Launch Revolutionary Insurance Captive Solution for the Automotive Dealer Market

MADISON, Wisc . and HOUSTON , Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Understory Inc. (“Understory”), a leading provider of innovative insurance solutions for climate risk, and. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. TM (“Skyward Specialty”), a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, have partnered to launch...
WISCONSIN STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

5 areas analysts predict will challenge the insurance industry in 2023

After two years of surviving – and in some cases thriving – during the height of the pandemic, insurers may be in for some rough times ahead. In fact, according to a predictive analysis from Forrester, insurance leaders in 2023 will navigate turbulence not seen since the 2008 financial crisis, especially in five key areas.
InsuranceNewsNet

Imperial Health Plan of California, Inc. and Imperial Insurance Companies, Inc., Partners with Vital Data Technology for Integrated Quality Improvement and Risk Adjustment Data Solutions

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. , Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial Health Plan of California, Inc. and Imperial Insurance Companies, Inc. , and affiliated companies (Imperial), announced a partnership with Vital Data Technology, a data science-driven healthcare solutions leader, to improve the acquisition, processing, and utilization of data for their quality and risk adjustment initiatives. Imperial comprises two Medicare Advantage plans, several Independent Physician/Provider Associations, and a.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Current Refinance Rates on Nov. 7, 2022: Rates Rise

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates go up. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also moved up. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022 to try to slow surging inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
InsuranceNewsNet

LIMONEIRA CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On November 4, 2022 , Limoneira Company , a Delaware corporation (the "Company"),. entered into a Single Premium Guaranteed Annuity Contract Purchase Agreement. (the "Agreement") with. Principal Life Insurance Company. (the "Insurer"). The. Company entered into the Agreement as plan sponsor, and...
DELAWARE STATE
Agriculture Online

USDA projects higher corn and soybean supply

Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks at 1.182 billion bushels. This is below the trade’s estimate of 1.212 billion bushels but above USDA's October estimate of 1.172 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S....
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

USDA report suggests cattle numbers to decline

The USDA’s most recent Cattle on Feed report indicated smaller inventory numbers are on the horizon. Stephen Koontz, ag economist at Colorado State University, says lower placements were expected. “Pre-report expectations anticipated that placements would be 96.2% of last year with a range of 91.8 to 99%,” he wrote...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy