Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
Business Insider
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kot Insurance Company AG
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb+” (Good) of. ). The outlook of the FSR is stable, while the outlook of the Long-Term ICR is negative. The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 7, 2022
WTI crude oil looks ready to reverse from its downtrend, as the commodity price is forming an inverted head and shoulders pattern. The neckline resistance is currently being tested, and a break higher would confirm that an uptrend is due. The 100 SMA is already above the 200 SMA to...
Morgan Stanley makes brutal call on Carvana, says stock could slide to $1 amid rising rates and a slowing used-car market
Carvana's stock, which has lost more than 90% this year, could fall further to $1, Morgan Stanley said. It revised its base-case range on the used car seller as it sees market fundamentals deteriorating. Carvana called the end of the third quarter the "most unaffordable point ever" for buyers who...
Carvana falls as rising rates, inflation cut used car sales
DETROIT — Shares of upstart used-vehicle chain Carvana tumbled another 16% Monday, undercut by the company’s struggles with falling prices and waning demand for its products. The latest downturn comes after the shares fell almost 40% on Friday following Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas’s move to suspend his...
Understory and Skyward Specialty Launch Revolutionary Insurance Captive Solution for the Automotive Dealer Market
MADISON, Wisc . and HOUSTON , Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Understory Inc. (“Understory”), a leading provider of innovative insurance solutions for climate risk, and. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. TM (“Skyward Specialty”), a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, have partnered to launch...
5 areas analysts predict will challenge the insurance industry in 2023
After two years of surviving – and in some cases thriving – during the height of the pandemic, insurers may be in for some rough times ahead. In fact, according to a predictive analysis from Forrester, insurance leaders in 2023 will navigate turbulence not seen since the 2008 financial crisis, especially in five key areas.
Wall Street set to surge after data shows inflation cooling
Wall Street looks set to jump Thursday after a government report showed inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Lincoln National Corporation and its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A (Excellent) from A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “a+” (Excellent) from “aa-” (Superior) of. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company. and its wholly owned subsidiary,. Lincoln Life & Annuity...
Imperial Health Plan of California, Inc. and Imperial Insurance Companies, Inc., Partners with Vital Data Technology for Integrated Quality Improvement and Risk Adjustment Data Solutions
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. , Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial Health Plan of California, Inc. and Imperial Insurance Companies, Inc. , and affiliated companies (Imperial), announced a partnership with Vital Data Technology, a data science-driven healthcare solutions leader, to improve the acquisition, processing, and utilization of data for their quality and risk adjustment initiatives. Imperial comprises two Medicare Advantage plans, several Independent Physician/Provider Associations, and a.
TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
You should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations together with our condensed financial statements and related notes thereto included in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our audited financial statements and related notes thereto for the year ended. December 31, 2021.
Goldman Sachs revises up forecast path for USD/JPY to reflect more persistent U.S. hiking cycle
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs analysts have revised up their projections for the dollar versus the Japanese yen , mainly to reflect a "more persistent U.S. hiking cycle than initially anticipated.
CNET
Current Refinance Rates on Nov. 7, 2022: Rates Rise
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates go up. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also moved up. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022 to try to slow surging inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
LIMONEIRA CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On November 4, 2022 , Limoneira Company , a Delaware corporation (the "Company"),. entered into a Single Premium Guaranteed Annuity Contract Purchase Agreement. (the "Agreement") with. Principal Life Insurance Company. (the "Insurer"). The. Company entered into the Agreement as plan sponsor, and...
Agriculture Online
USDA projects higher corn and soybean supply
Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks at 1.182 billion bushels. This is below the trade’s estimate of 1.212 billion bushels but above USDA's October estimate of 1.172 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S....
agupdate.com
USDA report suggests cattle numbers to decline
The USDA’s most recent Cattle on Feed report indicated smaller inventory numbers are on the horizon. Stephen Koontz, ag economist at Colorado State University, says lower placements were expected. “Pre-report expectations anticipated that placements would be 96.2% of last year with a range of 91.8 to 99%,” he wrote...
