Restoring hair to its youthful abundance had long seemed impossible for people with thinning locks or bald spots. Then the FDA approved topical minoxidil for both men and women in 1998 and a pill called finasteride, for men only, a decade later. (Some doctors will prescribe a very low dose of oral minoxidil off-label.) These meds work for some but can have side effects. In 2007, the FDA OK’d a new nonsurgical hair-growth technology: low-level light therapy (LLLT). Soon combs, caps, and helmets promising to restore hair with fewer side effects began sprouting up. So, how well do they work?

