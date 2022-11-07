Read full article on original website
Sir Lewis Hamilton Joins Idol Ayrton Senna In Brazilian Citizenship
In between testing the AMG One, getting the Mercedes Formula 1 team back on its feet, and battling it out with Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton has somehow found time to be named an honorary citizen of Brazil. Lewis dedicated the reception of his citizenship to his idol and now a...
SkySports
Sao Paulo F1 Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying. the sprint and race live on Sky Sports F1
The third and final Sprint of the season once again sees a change to the weekend format with qualifying on Friday, the mini grid-setting race on Saturday and the Grand Prix on Sunday. The key times are:. Qualifying starts at 7pm on Friday, with build-up from 6pm. The Sprint starts...
ESPN
Red Bull end Sky Sports boycott ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen and Red Bull will talk to Sky Sports as normal at the Brazilian Grand Prix, despite a boycott of the broadcaster at last month's Mexican Grand Prix. Verstappen did not talk to Sky's channels on Saturday or Sunday at the Mexico City race, citing what he considered to be disrespectful coverage towards him.
Hamilton becomes honorary citizen of Brazil before race
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton became a Brazilian driver on Monday. Hamilton received honorary citizenship at Brazil’s Congress chamber in Brasilia in front of hundreds of raucous fans. He’s in the country for the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend. Congressman Andre Figueiredo first made the suggestion last...
Sporting News
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming for race week
The penultimate race of the 2022 F1 season takes us back to Brazil and the famous Interlagos circuit which has seen plenty of action over the years. From Ayrton Senna’s first F1 victory on home soil in 1991 to Sebastian Vettel's dramatic world championship win in 2012, the Brazilian Grand Prix often delivers the drama.
FOX Sports
Ferrari's Leclerc looks to 2023 in last races of F1 season
SAO PAULO (AP) — Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc said on Wednesday he will be competing with 2023 in mind during the final two races of the Formula One season. The next race will be this weekend at Interlagos in Brazil and the final one at Abu Dhabi on Nov. 20.
Buy Michael Schumacher’s Championship-Winning Ferrari F1 Car for $9.5M
RM Sotheby'sThe F2003-GA was one in a long run of the most successful Ferrari Formula 1 cars ever made. This is your chance to own the chassis that Michael Schumacher won the 2003 title with.
Red Bull’s reputation on the line as 2021 war of words return to F1 paddock ahead of cost-cap findings
As much as last year’s unparalleled spectacle in an F1 season for the ages was characterised by Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s fierce battles on track, accusations and rebuttals in the paddock from the bosses at centre-stage made for narratives equally as engrossing as all the action on the road. Christian Horner and Toto Wolff were at each other’s throats essentially from Silverstone last July all the way to Abu Dhabi and the controversy that concluded the 2021 melodrama. War of words, bordering on trash talk, epitomised the high-stake nature of what was at play as Red Bull...
racer.com
Gasly aiming for the front with Alpine move
Pierre Gasly says the time was right to leave the Red Bull set-up and join Alpine because he believes he should be fighting with the likes of Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell at the front of the grid. Alpine has signed Gasly to replace Aston Martin-bound Fernando Alonso...
Hamilton sad to see ‘unexpected’ friend Vettel retire
SAO PAULO (AP) — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is sad to see Sebastian Vettel leaving the sport after his one-time rival turned into an unexpected friend. Vettel, a four-time F1 champion with Red Bull, is retiring after this season following two unsuccessful years with Aston Martin. “It...
Jalopnik
George Russell's Hobbies Are Taking a Back Seat to His Formula 1 Career — For Now
We all know Formula 1 drivers have one of the coolest jobs in the world, but it can be easy to underestimate the dedication it takes to be competitive — even away from the track. Mercedes’ George Russell is a perfect example, using his free time during his first year at the team to study up on how to be a frontrunner.
lastwordonsports.com
F1: Top Wet Weather Drivers of All Time
Who are the top drivers in wet conditions? Ranking F1’s greatest wet weather drivers of all time and a look at their best performances. Wet races are regarded as the ultimate skill test for a race driver. That’s when Formula One’s titans shine. It’s no surprise if you opened this article already knowing who’s on the list. These drivers are in a league of their own. They engraved their names in the history of F1 for a reason, and we are here to honour them now and forever. Here is a run through some of the best wet weather drivers in F1 history.
