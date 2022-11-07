ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana Grizzlies (0-1) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces the Montana Grizzlies after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier's 96-73 win over the Morgan State Bears. Xavier finished 16-5 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Musketeers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.9...
The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
Percentages: FG .440, FT .839. 3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Martin Jr. 2-3, Green 2-6, Smith Jr. 2-8, Nix 1-1, Gordon 1-6, K.Porter Jr. 1-6, Eason 0-2, Mathews 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sengun 3, Garuba 2, Martin Jr. 2). Turnovers: 16 (Green 4, K.Porter Jr....
L.A. LAKERS (101) Brown Jr. 6-10 0-0 14, James 12-22 2-4 30, Davis 9-16 3-4 21, Beverley 2-8 1-2 7, Reaves 3-10 1-3 8, Gabriel 1-1 2-2 4, Ryan 0-1 0-0 0, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-1 0-0 3, Nunn 0-4 0-0 0, Westbrook 6-15 2-2 14. Totals 40-88 11-17 101.
Percentages: FG .322, FT .654. 3-Point Goals: 12-43, .279 (Randle 4-8, Mykhailiuk 2-2, Barrett 2-4, Fournier 2-5, Grimes 1-1, Brunson 1-5, Arcidiacono 0-1, McBride 0-2, Toppin 0-2, Rose 0-3, Reddish 0-4, Quickley 0-6). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sims 3, Fournier). Turnovers: 15 (Randle 4, Barrett...
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss at least four games. McKinney tweeted about the injury on Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. New York returns to action Sunday against Houston.
Tampa Bay Lightning (7-5-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (6-6-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Eastern Conference play. Washington has a 6-6-2 record overall and a 4-3-1 record on its home ice. The Capitals have...
The Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t had the easiest of starts in the 2022-23 season as they attempt to build on the promising progress they showed last season when they made the postseason as the seventh-seed. The addition of three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert led many to expect that the Timberwolves would cement themselves as a consistent playoff threat, but the Timberwolves haven’t found it easy to integrate him into a lineup alongside fellow big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who has played center for his entire NBA career.
MEMPHIS (124) Aldama 3-5 0-0 7, Brooks 5-13 0-0 13, Adams 3-4 1-2 7, Bane 12-23 3-3 32, Morant 14-25 2-3 32, Clarke 1-2 4-5 6, LaRavia 3-4 0-0 6, Roddy 3-6 0-0 6, Konchar 2-6 0-0 4, Ty.Jones 4-10 0-0 11. Totals 50-98 10-13 124. SAN ANTONIO (122) Johnson...
NEW ORLEANS (115) Ingram 8-14 5-6 22, Williamson 6-11 7-8 19, Valanciunas 8-13 5-6 21, Jones 5-9 7-8 17, McCollum 3-13 1-3 7, Marshall 4-8 0-2 9, Murphy III 0-3 2-2 2, Hernangomez 4-6 0-0 8, Alvarado 3-5 1-1 7, Graham 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 42-84 28-36 115. CHICAGO (111)
New York Knicks forward Isaiah Hartenstein will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hartenstein drew the start Saturday night with Mitchell Robinson sidelined. However, despite his impressive performance, that will change. Instead, head coach Tom Thibodeau has opted to go with Jericho Sims in the first unit.
Percentages: FG .535, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Do.Mitchell 6-14, Osman 1-1, Wade 1-1, LeVert 1-3, Love 1-3, Garland 1-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Allen). Turnovers: 18 (LeVert 5, Garland 4, Do.Mitchell 3, E.Mobley 2, Love 2, Allen, Osman). Steals: 4 (LeVert 2, Do.Mitchell,...

