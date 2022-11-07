Read full article on original website
Ja Morant scores 30 points, outdueled by Jayson Tatum in Memphis Grizzlies loss to Celtics
Lineup changes and no Steven Adams led to the Memphis Grizzlies using a new closing lineup late in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics. Santi Aldama was subbed out for John Konchar, and Clarke started in place of Adams. The smaller Grizzlies lineup made a 9-0 run in the final three minutes and trailed by two with 15.7 seconds left. ...
LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Wizards-Hornets Game
LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
Porterville Recorder
Montana visits Xavier after Boum's 23-point game
Montana Grizzlies (0-1) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces the Montana Grizzlies after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier's 96-73 win over the Morgan State Bears. Xavier finished 16-5 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Musketeers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.9...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win
The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction
Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
Short-handed Memphis Grizzlies not discouraged after home loss to Boston Celtics
Ja Morant was in a light mood after the Memphis Grizzlies lost to Boston Celtics on Monday. It's not that he was happy with losing, but he was pleased with the effort in the 109-106 loss, considering the Grizzlies were short-handed. The Grizzlies (7-4) played without Steven Adams, who was...
Mavs at Wizards GAMEDAY: Doncic Faces Porzingis For 2nd Time Since Trade
Coming off a disheartening loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, can the Dallas Mavericks bounce back against the Washington Wizards on the second night of a back-to-back? If so, Luka Doncic must find his shooting stroke again.
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 116, Houston 109
Percentages: FG .440, FT .839. 3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Martin Jr. 2-3, Green 2-6, Smith Jr. 2-8, Nix 1-1, Gordon 1-6, K.Porter Jr. 1-6, Eason 0-2, Mathews 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sengun 3, Garuba 2, Martin Jr. 2). Turnovers: 16 (Green 4, K.Porter Jr....
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 114, L.A. Lakers 101
L.A. LAKERS (101) Brown Jr. 6-10 0-0 14, James 12-22 2-4 30, Davis 9-16 3-4 21, Beverley 2-8 1-2 7, Reaves 3-10 1-3 8, Gabriel 1-1 2-2 4, Ryan 0-1 0-0 0, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-1 0-0 3, Nunn 0-4 0-0 0, Westbrook 6-15 2-2 14. Totals 40-88 11-17 101.
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers host Zion Williamson and New Orleans Pelicans in interconference battle
The Pacers host the Pelicans in a battle of the Eastern and Western Conferences.
Porterville Recorder
Brooklyn 112, N.Y. Knicks 85
Percentages: FG .322, FT .654. 3-Point Goals: 12-43, .279 (Randle 4-8, Mykhailiuk 2-2, Barrett 2-4, Fournier 2-5, Grimes 1-1, Brunson 1-5, Arcidiacono 0-1, McBride 0-2, Toppin 0-2, Rose 0-3, Reddish 0-4, Quickley 0-6). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sims 3, Fournier). Turnovers: 15 (Randle 4, Barrett...
Porterville Recorder
Giants' McKinney out at least 4 games with hand injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss at least four games. McKinney tweeted about the injury on Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. New York returns to action Sunday against Houston.
Porterville Recorder
Lightning visit the Capitals in Eastern Conference action
Tampa Bay Lightning (7-5-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (6-6-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Eastern Conference play. Washington has a 6-6-2 record overall and a 4-3-1 record on its home ice. The Capitals have...
NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Celtics prediction, odds and pick – 11/9/2022
The Detroit Pistons (3-8) take on the Boston Celtics (7-3) on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Celtics prediction and pick. Detroit is just 3-8 this season following their nine-point win over Oklahoma City on Monday. They’ve faired slightly...
2 reasons Timberwolves must trade D’Angelo Russell to save Karl-Anthony Towns-Rudy Gobert duo
The Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t had the easiest of starts in the 2022-23 season as they attempt to build on the promising progress they showed last season when they made the postseason as the seventh-seed. The addition of three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert led many to expect that the Timberwolves would cement themselves as a consistent playoff threat, but the Timberwolves haven’t found it easy to integrate him into a lineup alongside fellow big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who has played center for his entire NBA career.
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 124, San Antonio 122
MEMPHIS (124) Aldama 3-5 0-0 7, Brooks 5-13 0-0 13, Adams 3-4 1-2 7, Bane 12-23 3-3 32, Morant 14-25 2-3 32, Clarke 1-2 4-5 6, LaRavia 3-4 0-0 6, Roddy 3-6 0-0 6, Konchar 2-6 0-0 4, Ty.Jones 4-10 0-0 11. Totals 50-98 10-13 124. SAN ANTONIO (122) Johnson...
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans 115, Chicago 111
NEW ORLEANS (115) Ingram 8-14 5-6 22, Williamson 6-11 7-8 19, Valanciunas 8-13 5-6 21, Jones 5-9 7-8 17, McCollum 3-13 1-3 7, Marshall 4-8 0-2 9, Murphy III 0-3 2-2 2, Hernangomez 4-6 0-0 8, Alvarado 3-5 1-1 7, Graham 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 42-84 28-36 115. CHICAGO (111)
numberfire.com
Isaiah Hartenstein coming off Knicks' bench on Monday
New York Knicks forward Isaiah Hartenstein will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hartenstein drew the start Saturday night with Mitchell Robinson sidelined. However, despite his impressive performance, that will change. Instead, head coach Tom Thibodeau has opted to go with Jericho Sims in the first unit.
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 127, Cleveland 120
Percentages: FG .535, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Do.Mitchell 6-14, Osman 1-1, Wade 1-1, LeVert 1-3, Love 1-3, Garland 1-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Allen). Turnovers: 18 (LeVert 5, Garland 4, Do.Mitchell 3, E.Mobley 2, Love 2, Allen, Osman). Steals: 4 (LeVert 2, Do.Mitchell,...
Yardbarker
Devin Booker Had Some Words For the Timberwolves Bench During Win: “We Don’t Play Iso Basketball”
The Phoenix Suns had an all-around great game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 129-117 sound win last night. Devin Booker led the way with 32 points and 10 assists all without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson on the court. Throughout the second half, Booker had some choice words for...
