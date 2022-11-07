Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
astaga.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Loses Previous All-time High Of $18,000; Here Is What To Expect
BTC’s worth loses its $18,000 all-time excessive assist as the value trades to a area of $17,000 earlier than bouncing off this area. BTC’s worth continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues will look unsure for many merchants and buyers. BTC’s worth stays...
astaga.com
Bitcoin To Dump Even Lower? This On-Chain Metric May Suggest It
Bitcoin has sharply rebounded again to $20.4k, however is the decline truly over? This on-chain metric could counsel in any other case. Bitcoin Coin Days Destroyed Metric Has Spiked Up Over The Previous Day. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC Coin Days Destroyed is displaying a...
astaga.com
What Bitcoin’s Decline To A New Cycle Low Says About The Market
Bitcoin was capable of maintain the $20,000 by means of occasions with anticipated volatility, triggering speculations that the digital asset had lastly reached its backside. Nonetheless, current developments within the crypto market proved that the cryptocurrency had indeed not reached its bottom, declining decrease than the earlier cycle low. What...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Funding Rates At 6-Month High, Long Squeeze Alert?
On-chain knowledge exhibits the Bitcoin funding charges have now hit a 6-month excessive, one thing that would result in an extended squeeze available in the market. Bitcoin Funding Charges At present Have A Extremely Constructive Worth. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC funding charges have surged...
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
NASDAQ
Why Tesla Shares Dropped Below $200 Monday
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is already dealing with COVID-19-related issues at its most productive facility in Shanghai, China. But other factors are weighing on the stock today, too. That has led to a decline in the shares this morning, with the stock reaching its lowest level in 18 months. As of 11:43 a.m. ET Monday, Tesla shares were down 5%.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sizzle on Hopes for a More Dovish Fed
The major indexes ended a tumultuous week with a bang thanks to easing inflation data.
US News and World Report
Investors Dump Lyft on Rising Fears of Uber Taking Market Share
(Reuters) - Lyft Inc shares sank 20% to near record lows on Tuesday after a miss on active rider growth fanned fears that bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc was eating into its market share. More than a dozen analysts slashed their price targets on Lyft by as much as $23...
1 Stock to Buy This Week Following Its Recent Earnings Beat
Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales and raised its full-year guidance. Analysts see immense growth potential in the company's HIV and oncology franchises, which should...
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
msn.com
Dow trades 500 points lower in final hour of trade Wednesday, ahead of key inflation reading
The Dow was down more than 500 points Wednesday afternoon in the final hour of trade, as investors braced for Thursday's key inflation reading and as several tight races left control of Congress up for grabs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 508 points, or 1.5%, trading near 32,678, after falling more than 600 points at the session's low. The S&P 500 index [s:spx] was off 1.6% and the Nasdaq Composite Index was 2% lower. Investors had been gearing up for a potential Republican sweep in the midterm elections. But results so far point to "anything even vaguely controversial in this Congress, which means we pretty much know that current fiscal policies will remain in place: no tax cuts and no major spending bills for the next two years," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network, in emailed comments. While all eyes will be on tomorrow's release of the consumer-price index for October, investors also have been monitoring continued tumult in the crypto sector. Reports surfaced on Thursday that indicated Binance may be backing away from plans to take over assets of embattled crypto exchange FTX. Bitcoin was trading near $16,800 Thursday, near a two-year low, according to CoinDesk.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Plunges 15%, Can Buyers Save The Key $15K Support?
Bitcoin value declined over 15% and even traded beneath $16,000. BTC stays at a danger of extra losses if it breaks the $15,000 assist zone. Bitcoin remained in a bearish zone after the FTX collapse and declined beneath $16,000. The worth is buying and selling beneath $17,500 and the 100...
astaga.com
Bitcoin’s Decline Below $20,000 Proves The Bottom Is Not In
Bitcoin was tethering above $20,000 for the final week, and its skill to carry above this degree by the FOMC announcement had led to speculations that the digital asset had lastly hit its backside. Nonetheless, current developments and bitcoin’s fall beneath $20,000 has confirmed that this isn’t the case. Much more, it factors to an extra decline available in the market that would drag the cryptocurrency to even decrease lows.
astaga.com
Best 3 Ethereum-based tokens to watch when the bull market returns
2022 has been characterised by a protracted crypto winter. Because of this, most cryptocurrencies are buying and selling at depressed ranges. However one positive factor is that digital property will likely be again on monitor once more. Thus, shopping for the very best tokens will rank high in traders’ minds.
astaga.com
Dogecoin retest support $0.1; Here Is why Doge Army Must Defend This Region
DOGE’s value wants to remain above $0.1 for the value to have an opportunity to rally excessive to a area of $0.15. DOGE’s value continues to pattern above key assist of $0.1 because the hopes of rallying greater proceed to dwindle. DOGE’s value stays robust, holding key assist...
astaga.com
Ethereum Bulls Defend $1,200 Support As Price Holds; How Long Will This Last?
ETH’s worth loses its $1,500 help as the value trades to a area of $1,250 earlier than bouncing off this area. ETH’s worth continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and buyers. ETH’s worth stays weak throughout all...
astaga.com
MATIC dips by 20% despite Bepop’s Polygon adoption
MATIC, the native coin of the Polygon community, is down by greater than 20% right now regardless of Bepop’s latest launch on the blockchain. MATIC has misplaced greater than 20% of its worth during the last 24 hours. The native coin of the Polygon community has been underperforming for the reason that begin of the week and will expertise additional sell-off within the close to time period.
