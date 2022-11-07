BATON ROUGE - LSU football was slotted at No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night. However, nothing the committee announced matters for LSU. The Tigers' path to the playoff is cut and dry regardless: Win out and you're probably in. Lose at any point (even if it's to Georgia in the SEC Championship game by a point) and the dream is over.

