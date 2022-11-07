Read full article on original website
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
postsouth.com
LSU football at No. 7 in College Football Playoff rankings. Here's why it doesn't matter.
BATON ROUGE - LSU football was slotted at No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night. However, nothing the committee announced matters for LSU. The Tigers' path to the playoff is cut and dry regardless: Win out and you're probably in. Lose at any point (even if it's to Georgia in the SEC Championship game by a point) and the dream is over.
postsouth.com
LSU basketball score vs. Kansas City: Live updates from Matt McMahon's Tigers' debut
BATON ROUGE - Let the Matt McMahon era begin. LSU basketball kicks off a new tenure under McMahon, formerly Murray State's coach, on Wednesday (7 p.m., SEC Network+) when the Tigers tip off their season against Kansas City. It also marks the end of a wild offseason for LSU. YEAR...
postsouth.com
Why LSU basketball, Matt McMahon will sneak into the NCAA Tournament. 5 bold predictions
BATON ROUGE - The first season of LSU basketball under coach Matt McMahon is a mystery to predict. The Tigers are adding 10 new scholarship players in McMahon's first season, which will be played under the cloud of an NCAA investigation that could derail their hopes of playing in any kind of postseason.
postsouth.com
LSU has clear path to College Football Playoff, but Tennessee's path is easier | Opinion
Two-loss LSU can play its way in to the College Football Playoff by beating No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship. That was one takeaway from Tuesday’s CFP rankings reveal that showed LSU at No. 7, two spots behind No. 5 Tennessee. This is unsurprising. The committee values conference...
postsouth.com
LSU football vs. UAB: Schedule, TV time update for final home game of the season
BATON ROUGE - LSU football's Nov. 19 matchup vs. UAB to finish its 2022 home slate will be at 8 p.m. on ESPN2, LSU announced on Monday. LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) is coming off a 32-31 overtime victory over Alabama this past Saturday. Quarterback Jayden Daniels' two-point conversion pass to freshman tight end Mason Taylor clinched the walk-off victory for LSU.
postsouth.com
LSU women's basketball score vs. Bellarmine: Live updates as Kim Mulkey opens Year 2 with Tigers
The much-anticipated second season with Kim Mulkey as head coach of LSU has arrived as the No. 16 Tigers tip things off against Bellarmine inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Monday night (7 p.m., SEC Network+). For the first time in nine years, LSU is ranked in the preseason. How...
postsouth.com
All four Iberville Parish football teams notch postseason berths
The road to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans begins Friday for all four Iberville Parish high schools, who punched their tickets to first-round action in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association football playoffs. Plaquemine and White Castle will have homefield advantage for the opening round, while St. John and...
postsouth.com
Plaquemine Mayor's grandson snags World Series ball
Jaxon Reeves, the 7-year-old son of Chris and Carrie Reeves, became the envy of thousands at Minute Maid Park on Saturday when he caught a foul ball in the Houston Astros Game 6 World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Jaxon grandson of Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves and First Lady Anne Reeves. “Jaxon said it was the trip of his young life,” Mayor Reeves said.
postsouth.com
Jeanerette shuts out visiting St. John, 22-0
A long drive from Plaquemine turned into a long evening when the St. John Eagles fell 22-0 in non-district fare Friday at Jeanerette for the regular season finale. The game delivered plenty frustration for the Eagles, whose offense got limited playing time against Jeanerette. “We couldn’t keep the defense off...
postsouth.com
West Feliciana halts Plaquemine, 43-22, for District 6-4A title
High hopes loomed for the Plaquemine Green Devils when they reached their showdown against West Feliciana. The Green Devils and the Saints entered Week 10 undefeated, and Plaquemine had its eyes on a district title and its first 10-0 season in 20 years. West Feliciana spoiled Plaquemine’s hopes in a...
postsouth.com
White Castle staves off feisty East Iberville for 36-20 victory
A district title was not on the line in the battle between cross-parish rivalries East Iberville and White Castle, but it did not lack the intensity. A battle between a young East Iberville squad and the more experienced Bulldogs brought out the fire in both squads before White Castle pulled ahead for a 36-20 win in District 6-1A action Friday, Nov. 4 at Rocky Ourso Bulldog Stadium in White Castle.
postsouth.com
Information sought in theft of Ernest Gaines historical marker
Authorities are seeking information on who may have stolen the plaque for the Louisiana historical marker at “The Miss Jane Pittman Oak,” a tribute to the late author Ernest Gaines. A reward will be given for the arrest, conviction and return of the plaque, according to the Pointe...
postsouth.com
Work to begin soon on renewable energy plant south of Plaquemine
Construction is expected to begin soon on a $740 million renewable energy plant south of Plaquemine that got final approval from the state earlier this year. Work on the natural gas-powered generation plant that the Louisiana Public Service Commission approved earlier this year could begin in the first quarter of next year, Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso said.
postsouth.com
West Baton Rouge Parish Council vote sets new library plan into motion
A vote by the West Baton Rouge Parish Council got the ball rolling for work on the first WBR library on the south end of the parish. The unanimous vote at the Oct. 27 meeting authorized Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot to sign papers on the work to convert the old Fred’s Discount Store into a library for the area between Addis and Brusly.
postsouth.com
'Boo on the Belleview' offers tricks and treats for Iberville Parish youngsters
“Boo on the Belleview” the longtime Plaquemine tradition continued during Halloween week at Carl F. Grant Civic Center. Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi is shown with a group of trick-or-treaters during the event, in which businesses and public offices provided treats – and a few tricks – for youngsters throughout Iberville Parish.
postsouth.com
Fleniken Lane closed for drainage repairs
Fleniken Lane between Iron Farm Road and Annex Street will be closed next week for drainage repairs. That block of the has been closed since Monday until the work is complete, which should be by the end of this week. The photo above shows the work area.
postsouth.com
‘All Is Bright’ scheduled for Dec. 3 in downtown Plaquemine
A local Yuletide tradition returns this year when the Plaquemine Main Street Program and the City of Plaquemine present the annual “All Is Bright: A Hometown Christmas” Dec. 3. Festivities will run from 4 to 8 p.m. along Railroad Avenue and Main Street. This year’s event will feature...
