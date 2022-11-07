ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU football at No. 7 in College Football Playoff rankings. Here's why it doesn't matter.

BATON ROUGE - LSU football was slotted at No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night. However, nothing the committee announced matters for LSU. The Tigers' path to the playoff is cut and dry regardless: Win out and you're probably in. Lose at any point (even if it's to Georgia in the SEC Championship game by a point) and the dream is over.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU football vs. UAB: Schedule, TV time update for final home game of the season

BATON ROUGE - LSU football's Nov. 19 matchup vs. UAB to finish its 2022 home slate will be at 8 p.m. on ESPN2, LSU announced on Monday. LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) is coming off a 32-31 overtime victory over Alabama this past Saturday. Quarterback Jayden Daniels' two-point conversion pass to freshman tight end Mason Taylor clinched the walk-off victory for LSU.
BATON ROUGE, LA
All four Iberville Parish football teams notch postseason berths

The road to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans begins Friday for all four Iberville Parish high schools, who punched their tickets to first-round action in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association football playoffs. Plaquemine and White Castle will have homefield advantage for the opening round, while St. John and...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
Plaquemine Mayor's grandson snags World Series ball

Jaxon Reeves, the 7-year-old son of Chris and Carrie Reeves, became the envy of thousands at Minute Maid Park on Saturday when he caught a foul ball in the Houston Astros Game 6 World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Jaxon grandson of Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves and First Lady Anne Reeves. “Jaxon said it was the trip of his young life,” Mayor Reeves said.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Jeanerette shuts out visiting St. John, 22-0

A long drive from Plaquemine turned into a long evening when the St. John Eagles fell 22-0 in non-district fare Friday at Jeanerette for the regular season finale. The game delivered plenty frustration for the Eagles, whose offense got limited playing time against Jeanerette. “We couldn’t keep the defense off...
JEANERETTE, LA
West Feliciana halts Plaquemine, 43-22, for District 6-4A title

High hopes loomed for the Plaquemine Green Devils when they reached their showdown against West Feliciana. The Green Devils and the Saints entered Week 10 undefeated, and Plaquemine had its eyes on a district title and its first 10-0 season in 20 years. West Feliciana spoiled Plaquemine’s hopes in a...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
White Castle staves off feisty East Iberville for 36-20 victory

A district title was not on the line in the battle between cross-parish rivalries East Iberville and White Castle, but it did not lack the intensity. A battle between a young East Iberville squad and the more experienced Bulldogs brought out the fire in both squads before White Castle pulled ahead for a 36-20 win in District 6-1A action Friday, Nov. 4 at Rocky Ourso Bulldog Stadium in White Castle.
WHITE CASTLE, LA
Work to begin soon on renewable energy plant south of Plaquemine

Construction is expected to begin soon on a $740 million renewable energy plant south of Plaquemine that got final approval from the state earlier this year. Work on the natural gas-powered generation plant that the Louisiana Public Service Commission approved earlier this year could begin in the first quarter of next year, Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso said.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
West Baton Rouge Parish Council vote sets new library plan into motion

A vote by the West Baton Rouge Parish Council got the ball rolling for work on the first WBR library on the south end of the parish. The unanimous vote at the Oct. 27 meeting authorized Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot to sign papers on the work to convert the old Fred’s Discount Store into a library for the area between Addis and Brusly.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Fleniken Lane closed for drainage repairs

Fleniken Lane between Iron Farm Road and Annex Street will be closed next week for drainage repairs. That block of the has been closed since Monday until the work is complete, which should be by the end of this week. The photo above shows the work area.
‘All Is Bright’ scheduled for Dec. 3 in downtown Plaquemine

A local Yuletide tradition returns this year when the Plaquemine Main Street Program and the City of Plaquemine present the annual “All Is Bright: A Hometown Christmas” Dec. 3. Festivities will run from 4 to 8 p.m. along Railroad Avenue and Main Street. This year’s event will feature...
PLAQUEMINE, LA

